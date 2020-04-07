Today's Full Moon In Libra Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Release with the Full Moon in Libra, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Pink Full Supermoon is in Libra and will be perfect at 10:34 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Full Moon in Libra arrives on a day with Life Path 6 energy. It's time to step away from the noise of the world and do something nurturing and spiritual.

This week is a special time for religious reasons, but today's unique numerological energy brings us back to square one where self-care is an essential part of any spiritual practice.

There are things that you need in order to be able to care for others well.

You need your energy, which comes from rest, quiet daily spiritual practices, prayer or meditation, and positive food choices.

Today's Supermoon in Libra is one of the most powerful ones during this astrological season.

A Full Moon is a time of release and letting go. It's an invitation to see what you no longer require in your life.

There's a season of change that's here once again, and resist as much as you'd like, there's no holding back or denying it while a giant lunar phase of light is right before our eyes.

As this Full Pink Supermoon opposes the Sun in Aries, we are all reminded that our independent ways can inhibit our growth.

We may strive to accomplish so much, but then there comes a time when you have to say, enough is enough and simplify.

As today's climate reveals, we can do things differently as a form of self-sufficiency.

We can order groceries online. We can have our produce and meats delivered.

We can find fitness can be done at home, and we can learn to keep in touch via the internet.

Today's Full Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aquarius (while Uranus is in Taurus), bringing attention to our possessions and how it affects the home.

This communication can bring many zodiac signs to a place where help is asked for.

It can be a time to partner with others or to let negative relationships go.

It's definitely time for evaluation. Fortunately, this Supermoon in Libra's energy gives you nearly until the end of the year, to figure all these wonderful new life changes out.

As you let go of what you no longer need and redefine your independence (and interdependence). Tell each old pattern you’ve lived in this life goodbye and embrace the new age hello as it also becomes your own way of living.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, today, you need something creative in your life, not only in love but in other areas as well.

While it may have been a stressful time while Mars was in Capricorn, things can start to show glimmers of hope, so believe in those signs and start laying down a foundation of fun for the near future.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, there are times when you have to just own that your intuition is right, despite all that logic is telling you otherwise.

You have to run with it at times and see where risk will take you.

If you don't, you may live to regret it later, and that nagging voice inside is telling you so.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Gemini, there are things that deceive you, not so much on purpose but because you have decided that you want to see or believe one thing and refuse to accept another side.

You might be fighting against the opinion of others or having an internal war with yourself. Either way, it's time to make peace and let go of the battle.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Cancer, guiding others by love is a sweet way to raise a white flag of surrender.

You may not always understand what your loved one needs but you can see how love opens up the conversation.

Once you notice that their guards are going down, you can start to ask what is going on in their heart and explore ways to show how supportive you can be during these difficult times.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Leo, you may feel like making a big purchase for yourself that also benefits your sweetie.

You'll need to weigh these options carefully and not really jump into things that you're not sure of.

You may want to consider the future and not ignore any signs you see that indicate the risk is too high for what you plan to do.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, when you have to make an investment and want things to go well, it's always wise to start with yourself.

You may be in a position now to spend time on things that you had not had the ability to do.

If you are able to share this experience with your loved one, they are likely to enjoy it, and it can be a successful memory to share for years to come.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Libra, today, your inner strength demonstrates itself through outer courage.

You may not view yourself as strong, but you are.

You have to believe in it through action and let the feelings arrive later once this difficult challenge is faced and overcome.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Scorpio, there are times when you start something and even though it's hard you have to decide it's not worth continuing.

Your intentions were in the right place but if it's not working then it's time to pivot and rethink what your choices are now.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, everyone has choices to make. You may feel like you have so much information now, and that you can't go back to what was.

You're right, but that doesn't mean a relationship can't reinvent itself. If you're hoping to make a new life with your partner, this is your time to try.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Capricorn, you have so many opportunities in your life right now, and the world is wide open to receive your intention.

It's a perfect time to put your desires out there, but keep these in your heart to avoid naysayers from making you doubt that what you believe will come to pass one day.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aquarius, you want someone who will be like an equal to you, but you also will need to let some of the control go so they can do so.

You may want to negotiate what your needs, wants and expectations are with your partner so that they are clear.

You may discover that you have less desire for control than you realized in the process.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, the future is bright, and you have so many reasons to see things in a new light.

Today, when the spark of hope comes and you feel your heart fill with gratitude, cherish that moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.