Why He Keeps Coming Back To You, According To Astrology

His zodiac sign's traits reveal a lot about the reasons he just can't seem to let you go.

Ending a relationship with someone you still have feelings for is difficult. And, if your relationship feels more like a revolving door where he keeps coming back and then leaving again, you have to wonder what his reasons are.

Why would a seemingly perfect boyfriend, or any guy for that matter, suddenly decide to break off the relationship and then decide to come back for more just a few months later?

No one wants that feeling of “what if?” A breakup should come with a sense of closure, no matter how messy the ending was. If it doesn't, you may be stuck wondering what makes one breakup real and another ... not so final, and how to know which kind you just went through.

What's the real reason a guy always comes back to you for more?

Even when you do feel like you had closure, there’s still a chance a guy could come back. Maybe he keeps texting you during the week, or perhaps he calls you when he needs to make a decision about something big. So what if this is just a phase that he's going through, and once it's over, you'll be back together for good, rock solid, like you'd hope you'd be?

I’m not saying you should hold your breath and hope a guy comes back to you, but if it does happen, it probably shouldn't be a huge shock. But even if you were expecting it, when he says he changed his mind, it can be confusing. How do you know if he really is clear on what he wants npw, especially when he says that he what he wants is you.

And coming back to you once is one thing, but when a guy keeps coming back after breaking up with you again and again, it can be even more confusing to deal with.

Fortunately, understanding more about the traits and characteristics of a guy's zodiac sign can help you to figure the puzzle out.

Chances are pretty high that if he keeps coming back, then leaving, and then coming back again, he’s dealing with some seriously conflicting emotions.

There’s nothing wrong with him not being able to admit why he finds you so irresistible, but it would be nice to know what’s going on beneath the surface.

By learning more about his zodiac sign, you'll be able to focus in on some of the most likely reasons why he keeps coming back to you. This will help you make a wise decision about whether you should take him back or refuse to be tempted by him again and simply move on.

Don’t worry, we're here to help you figure it out.

Here's why he keeps coming back to you, based on his zodiac sign.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is a fire sign, which means that he is one of the most passionate zodiac signs there is. So needless to say, his fiery side can be pretty intoxicating — you know, the side he only shows off completely in the bedroom.

But as for why he keeps coming back to you? It’s because no one loves like you do. You’re passionate and sexy, and you have a big heart just pouring with love.

However you do it, you lure him in hard. He can’t get enough of you because he realizes that there’s no one even remotely like you. The relationship you have might be better suited for something casual instead of serious and long-term, but you can’t help but smile a little when he comes back to you because he needs that big love and passion like he needs food and water.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is one of those zodiac signs that needs constant grounding and support to make a relationship last for a very long time.

When he keeps coming back to you, it’s because he sees those traits within you. And trust me when I say that Taurus is very discerning. If he keeps coming back to you, it’s because he doesn’t see this grounded personality in anyone else he’s interested in.

Of all the people he’s dated and everything that love has put him through, you are the one that gets, or understands him. You make him feel like he can talk to you about anything and that makes him feel special. You’re also most receptive to his love. He’s big into romance and intimacy, and rather than wanting to keep him at arm’s length for fear of being rejected, he holds you close because he knows you feel the same way.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is the kind of zodiac sign that isn’t really that great at committing to one person, but when you two are together, there’s no denying that you have a good time.

If he always seems to be coming back to you, it’s most likely because you are the closest thing to an amusement park that a person can get.

You are a surprise and a thrill, and being with you makes him excited and happy all the time. You also never judge, which is something he might not admit he needs, but definitely does. He knows that his problems with commitment can be a headache (especially if he’s around one moment and gone the next, but having someone like you make him feel less weird about it makes you special.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer always comes back because you make him want to take risks in love. He tends to wrap his heart in bubble wrap until he’s ready to share it with someone, but for someone who doesn’t ever take risks, Cancer is willing to do so only for you (aren’t you special?).

If he keeps coming back to you, it's because you make him want to get out of his comfort zone and see the scary parts of love as exciting and worth it all.

What makes you so special to Cancer is that you feel like his soulmate. He’s definitely scared, but every time you are together, he contemplates what it would be like to have you in his life permanently. These tiny dips in the deep end are like practice to him. If you’re patient, you’ll see him slowly start to open up to you. Cherish this discovery period together, because it’s incredibly important to Cancer.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leo loves a thrill. He wants to know that the person he’s dating is up for anything, whether that’s trying a new food or going on a weekend trip far away on a whim.

If he’s constantly coming back to you, it’s because you are thrilling him like no other. He knows that he doesn’t have to ask twice to get you to be down for whatever he’s planning.

He also comes back because you make him feel good about himself. No, he doesn’t actually need an ego boost, but he does appreciate someone noticing that he works hard at his job and is putting in effort in his relationships and friendships. Just having that validation from someone who cares goes a long way.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo has a tendency to let life and the world overwhelm him. Even when he tries to keep his ducks all in a row, there’s the inevitable chaos that comes with life.

If he keeps coming back to you, it's because he likes being with you because you’re like that respite from the craziness of the world; you make him feel sane when he can’t do it himself.

Virgo is very particular about the people he dates. He knows exactly what he’s looking for in a partner and when he can’t find it, he moves on — probably even more quickly than most people. You know how to protect him from the world when things get stressful, and he appreciates knowing he can count on you in this way.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

When Libra dates, he does it deliberately and with intention. He isn’t one to rush things, so dating him is like one long courtship, complete with shy hand holding, kissing, and those “getting to know you” dates.

When he keeps coming back to you, it’s very likely that he still remembers the very first time you went out together, and he probably still reminisces about it.

When Libra keeps coming back to you, it’s because you enjoy every part of the relationship like he does. You like those awkward first dates and making each other blush just as much as you like meeting his friends and sleeping over at each other’s places. You also love deeply and with abandon, which he can’t help but find crazy romantic. He’s smitten!

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Opening up and being vulnerable with someone new is a nightmare to Scorpio. When he choose friends, he does so carefully to make sure that no matter what, they stay loyal to him. When he chooses a partner, he tends to keep things casual until he knows for sure how he feels.

If he keeps coming back to you, it’s because the people he’s casually dating just aren’t working out and he’s slowly realizing you may be the one.

Scorpio loves the fact that you are so patient with him. Being honest and vulnerable takes time, but he likes knowing that the time doesn’t matter, just the experience. You’re also open with him about your own life, which shows him that love and intimacy don’t have to be so scary. You feel like his safe space to him, which is more than any casual hook-up can say.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is always looking for that one person that can be the other half of his dynamic duo. If you can keep him interested, Sagittarius will never leave. That said, he’s another one of those zodiac signs who like casual relationships a lot more than serious ones, so actually keeping him around can be really hard.

If Sagittarius is coming back to you, it’s because you open his mind. You intrigue him with your honesty and curiosity, and he can’t help but go back for more.

You also help him grow (and grow up). He knows that relationships take time and with you around, he feels more comfortable learning from his mistakes and not running away every time the thought of being in a serious relationship enters his mind.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Relationships are like investments to Capricorn. You will never see him putting time and effort (and money) into something he knows isn’t going to last. And before you ask how he’s so sure a relationship with someone isn’t going to last, trust me, he knows. His main goal in life is to succeed at everything he does, including his relationships, which is why he likes the fact that you want to make things last a long time with him.

You could say this about a few zodiac signs, but Capricorn knows better than anyone that relationships aren’t a walk in the park. And if he keeps coming back to you, it definitely means something.

You are most likely profound and honest with him, making him feel like he has a deep connection with you that’s built on trust and loyalty. When he knows you’re in it for the long haul, it makes it hard for him to stay away.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius doesn’t have a long punch list of things that he looks for in a partner. All he really cares about is finding someone he can call his best friend and his other half. There’s a good chance that you two were friends long before you started getting involved in something more romantic. So, naturally, he comes back to you because he knows that you’ll always be there for him as a friend if things don’t work out.

Of course, if he keeps coming back, there’s probably something he won’t admit that he can’t get enough of.

He has probably said this in some form or fashion, but Aquarius is very attracted to your intelligence; he loves having deep conversations with you. He also likes that you’re a complex creature and that you have a busy life outside of the time you spend together. Having that freedom to be someone outside of a relationship is huge for him.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is looking for that fairytale love that’s full of romance and passion, and he’ll readily admit that to anyone who listens. But, as the fish of the zodiac, he tends to be hot and cold with his feelings, which is why it’s so common to come back when he’s hot and leave you when he’s cold.

But if he always comes back to you specifically, that means you’re much more special than you realize.

Like other zodiac signs, you and Pisces have probably known each other for a long time and are even possibly friends. He appreciates that you support him in anything he does and the fact that you’re so patient with him when he’s acting hot and cold doesn’t go unnoticed around him. You also are open to the affection he wants so badly from a partner — cuddling, PDA, and hand-holding — that he just can’t seem to resist you.

