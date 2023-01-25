Let's face it, some people just don't want to be in relationships.

Can we blame them? Relationships are hard work, can be expensive, and have a lot of expectations.

As such, being friends with benefits has become a socially acceptable way to live. It has been depicted in the strikingly similar movies "Friends With Benefits" starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake and "No Strings Attached" with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher.

Having a FWB is convenient and leaves wiggle room for the people involved.

Of course, this type of relationship is not without its downfalls. For example, as it went down in those two movies, the characters eventually fall in love.

That could happen, you could actually end up liking each other. Or worse, one person could catch feelings while the other does not. If that happens, what do you do and where do you take it from there?

According to astrology, it's possible to tell which zodiac signs are up for having a friends-with-benefits relationship while others prefer committed, monogamous relationships.

How each zodiac sign feels about being friends with benefits

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are very competitive and always put yourself first. You don't invest in the need of others, so you're probably not ready to be in a relationship in the first place.

Once you can think of other people and put your needs last, is when you can move on from friends with benefits to a real working relationship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't like to share, which in relationships comes off as possessive. That said, you can't stomach the thought of your partner being with anyone else, meaning a casual friends-with-benefits relationship won't work for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You easily go from one relationship to another. You are used to having a friend-with-benefits relationship and don't want to work for a relationship that lasts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are very suspicious of people. You always have your head turned every which way. Your trust in people has faded and you indulge in friends-with-benefits relationships because you can't commit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you love being the center of attention. That said, you don't like being just a friend with benefits. You want to know you're your partner's priority, not just a short-term fling.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your all work and no play — no wonder you don't have time to invest in a real relationship! Being friends with benefits works for you because you can focus on achieving your goals without having to also worry about nurturing a relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You carry grudges from past relationships that didn't work out. You are in a friend-with-benefits relationship because you don't want to get hurt again.

That's understandable, but you need to take a risk with your life, and playing it safe will not always take you to the next level to where you what to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You like to hide, figuratively and physically. You're rather secretive, especially when it comes to your emotions. You like having a friend with benefits because you don't like to get too close and you just want someone there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know that having a long-term monogamous relationship will be an investment of time and money. You like cutting comers and you will say and do anything to take shortcuts for the rest of your life, so being friends with benefits works best for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're very strict and traditional and prefer rules and structure — all things friends-with-benefits relationships lack. You like to know exactly how your partner feels about you and the direction your relationship is going and therefore prefer more traditional committed relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As one of the most independent zodiac signs, you like being friends with benefits because it allows you to keep your freedom. You don't have to worry about being told what to do while also having someone there for you when you feel like being social.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you fall in love easily. While this may make it seem like being friends with benefits is a bad idea, it's actually the opposite. You're known for being able to go with the flow and find yourself happy with a simple fling, being able to fall in love quickly with the next person when that fling ends.

Njeri Dean is a writer who covers love, relationship advice, astrology, and personality topics.