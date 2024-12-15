What Cancer Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

The Cancer 2025 tarot card is Temperance, reversed, foretelling a year of reservedness, inner change and personal growth.

What Cancer needs to know about 2025, according to their tarot horoscope

Growing pains are to be expected this year, and for this reason, feeling impatient about the future is a good thing. You are no longer bound by your need to feel secure or safe; in fact, you'll take some calculated risks at the start of the year and continue to combat obstacles to change so you can have the life you want and desire.

The first few months of 2025 will invite you to focus on inner healing, and then, once you're ready, you can work on achieving your personal goals.

January 2025: Six of Cups

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

January is about friendships, especially friends from the past. You may receive news about someone you knew in childhood that compels you to improve your life. You may recognize how people are growing older and making adult decisions. A friend may hit a peak in their career, and you want to experience the same level of success. You may hear news of a friend's parent or a former teacher retiring, and it puts time into perspective so you stop wasting it.

However, as January goes on, your perspective alters, and what used to be true may change. You become internally determined to tackle your personal demons and make this the year you slay them all.

February 2025: Three of Swords, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Once January is under your belt, February becomes a deeply personal healing ground to plant seeds and grow a new garden. Use this month to work on past hurts and old wounds. Seek counseling or talk to a therapist online. Journal and write your thoughts and feelings.

Since February is the month of love, tap into self-love. Surround yourself with red and fresh flowers. Keep some on your desk. Get into nature and eat healthy, nurturing foods. Make rest a primary focus and embrace a more gentle way of life.

March 2025: Knight of Swords, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

March is a tender time, and after a month of healing, you won't be ready to open yourself up to potential hurt by new people, especially in friendships, dating, or romantic situations. You may be extra cautious when it comes to expanding your social circle. However, this is not the time to be overly introverted or reserved.

You will learn how to set healthy boundaries when engaging with others. March is an opportunity to practice what you've learned about yourself and test your ability to be authentic in all situations.

April 2025: The Emperor, reversed

Photo: Stacy M | Design: YourTango

April is a time for peace and tranquility. You'll be more sensitive to people who invite you to do things with a hidden agenda. You'll sense when conflict is rising and act as a peacemaker.

You won't want to argue for any reason with others, so avoid political topics or arguments related to religion. You will prefer solitude and love doing spiritual activities or hobbies that connect you with the quieter side of life. This could be a great month for a sabbatical or a spiritual retreat.

May 2025: Knight of Pentacles

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

May is about creating the life you want to live and developing your game plan. You've finally reached a place of inner stability, health, and power, and this is the time to put yourself out into the world and make life happen. May is ideal for creating a vision board. You will want to craft phrases that inspire you each day.

Don't fret about missing out on the first half of the year focused on inner work. Your healing will help you to accelerate your personal growth through the rest of 2025. You'll want to approach your ambitious aims with a game plan. Put a life goal planner together and get an accountability partner to help you stay true to your benchmarks for the next six months.

June 2025: Knight of Cups

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

June is about following your heart. It's incredible what a game plan can do for your focus, and now that you have defined what you want and need, you can go for it with clarity. June is a month for continuous authenticity, meaning you will want to carve out meditation, prayer, and quiet time.

If you have an inconsistent sleep or exercise schedule, this is the month to regulate small routines that improve your life in big ways.

July 2025: Ten of Wands, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

July is about finding the right life balance between work and play. What tasks can you reassign to other people? Can you afford a housekeeper? Do you need to be the one who cuts your grass?

Look at your overall budget to see what you can affordably ask someone else to do for you; don't dismiss barter and trade opportunities. If something you need to do regularly doesn't bring you joy, paying someone else to do it while you focus on making money or enjoying life will be worth it.

August 2025: Four of Cups, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

August is about paying it forward to help others and sharing how self-love helped you become a stronger person. After hitting a few personal milestones, especially in your healing journey, you'll experience a sense of deep compassion for suffering people.

In August, if you're ready to share what you've learned with others, you can explore how to inspire people to do the same.

September 2025: Death, reversed

Photo: Stacy M | Design: YourTango

September is about taking the old and repurposing it to create something new. If you have posted things on your social media that you're very proud of, you can republish or share them again. If you have always wanted to blog or become a content creator, use old journals, writings, thoughts, and video recordings to gather ideas for future posts.

This is also a great month to reconnect with your past and see how far you've come. You might enjoy going through your cell phone and checking out past photos, especially if your healing journey involved weight loss or some other form of physical change related to your appearance.

October 2025: Seven of Cups, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

In October, clarity and insight become your superpower. You are naturally intuitive; however, some areas of life, likely personal and professional, were evasive for you. In October, the fog lifts and your ability to see what's going on in your life (and perhaps the life of another) becomes crystal clear. Understanding what's going on with greater awareness will enable you to make wise choices.

You may face a breakup or a tough conversation to improve your relationship. You may need to talk heart-to-heart with a coworker or boss to adjust your schedule. You can find a direct way to communicate your wants and needs and feel less passive-aggressive.

November 2025: Strength

Photo: Stacy M | Design: YourTango

In November, you reveal your inner courage, grit, and fortitude toward the world and yourself. It's often said you never realize how strong you truly are until you need to be, and that may be what you experience this month. Whatever you've built for yourself in 2025, this is the month to be careful not to backtrack and fall into old behavior patterns.

If you encounter obstacles or challenges, know that you will and can overcome them by sticking around to the end. You will have to dig into your spirit to find the determination you need to combat hardships, but this tarot card promises you will find your inner power and help you to see things through.

December 2025: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

In December, be careful not to spend more money than you make. While buying expensive gifts or taking advantage of sales is tempting, still don't do it. Keep tabs on your budget, and remember to be frugal. Consider handmade gifts or opt for experiences instead of competitive gift-giving activities. You may find that the year ends better when you avoid using your credit card too much.

Even if you often receive a nice bonus check from work, your tarot card warns not to spend it before the money has hit the bank. The good news is if you're frugal, you'll end the year on a high note, but if you choose retail therapy or to be a spendthrift, you could experience regret and start 2026 on the wrong foot.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.