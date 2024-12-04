4 Most Important Things To Do To Thrive While Pluto Is In Aquarius From Now Through 2044

Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation, is known for breaking things down before building them up. Pluto's presence in a sign often leads to chaos and setbacks in the areas of life that sign governs, which can be challenging to overcome if ill-prepared.

In November 2024, Pluto entered Aquarius after spending 16 years in Capricorn where it upended traditional hierarchies and how we approach power and finances. In Aquarius, technological innovation and our relationships to each other are likely.

But transformation is never linear, so astrologers have warned us to expect certain setbacks, confusing moments, and personal growth along the way. Luckily, there are ways to make this transition pretty successful.

The four most important things to do to thrive while Pluto is in Aquarius

1. Master your thoughts

In a TikTok video, a professional astrologer named Kune explained that "one of the most important things to do while Pluto is in Aquarius is get control of your own thoughts."

While Pluto is in Aquarius, June explained that whoever has the most power will "control the flow of information," so it's important to keeo that in perspective when reading news stories and scrolling social media. Remember to practice media literacy, avoid getting caught up in an echo chamber, and stick to your values.

However, June explained that one positive of this is that people will start having more control over the information they choose to consume.

"If you are able to control your own thoughts, your own inner world, if you're able to lean into what you learned (what we all should've learned)," then you'll become steady and grounded amid the chaos, June said. "While Pluto is in Aquarius, the more you can control your own mind, your own internal state, the more use you are to the world, the more power you have."

2. Work with others

Aquarius rules the collective, so with Pluto in this sign, we'll begin seeing a departure from the individualism that thrived while Pluto was in Capricorn to favor a more humanitarian outlook.

"If you can join up with other people and encourage other people to do the same, that's where people get the real power," June explained.

Throughout this transition period, life might feel a bit off-balance, so it's best to ensure that those around you remain grounded and stable.

"Working with other people while each individual is able to maintain their own walking meditation," is the best thing people can do throughout this period, according to June.

Furthermore, do what you can do avoid unhelpful emotions that get in the way of daily life.

3. Do shadow work

Shadow work is a way to access repressed thoughts and emotions and unconsciously hold you back. Doing shadow work might mean asking yourself difficult questions and digging deep within yourself to "reminisce on these situations that have been negative" so you can ultimately overcome them and move forward, astrologer Amy Demure explained in a TikTok video.

While this may be uncomfortable, shadow work can help you finally get past traumas affecting you out of your system once and for all.

"This is your time for a rebirth, for a brand new energetic awakening," Demure said, so take advantage of it!

4. Envision the life that you want

As Demure explained, "You want to make sure that you're manifesting" throughout this period. She suggested lying down and meditating or going on walks while listening to music to get yourself in the zone.

Most of all, believe in yourself and your ability to reach your 'dream goals.' Stay consistent and remember that anything is possible if you believe in yourself first.

