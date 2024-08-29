Four zodiac signs have been caught in karmic cycles that have persisted since 2008. Fortunately, Pluto will re-enter the sign of Capricorn on September 1st and remain in this sign until November 19, 2024, when the planet of transformation and inner power will re-enter Aquarius.

It is a cycle of release and accepting new beginnings, and astrologer Amy Demure explained that four zodiac signs "will enter a brand new era of their lives."

Cardinal signs will experience this transit the strongest since it continues the metamorphosis that began back in 2008, allowing them to conclude this chapter. This is an opportunity for the following placements to take pride in their successes and continue learning from the surprises thrown their way. Pluto wants them to elevate and take the initiative when necessary. With the understanding that Pluto has given them, these signs will feel that they can achieve anything they set their minds and hearts to.

4 zodiac signs completing a 16-year-long karmic cycle before 2024 ends

1. Aries

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Pluto in Capricorn may have felt restrictive as you continued squaring off with leaders and those in positions of power. But now, you may have become the one in command or may be prepared to assume a role of authority. Nevertheless, Pluto in Capricorn has taught you a lot about diplomacy, even if you refuse to use these tactics in your day-to-day life. But, leadership is not exclusive to work or school — you also may have learned to become a leader at home.

Pluto in Capricorn threw many responsibilities your way, some of which may have felt challenging with Saturn’s ingress in Capricorn. But now you can reflect on your growth, the foundation you built, how your root system has supported you, and how you have been able to overcome it. Your achievements are magnified with this transit since Pluto returns to impart some much-needed lessons at the highest point in your chart.

Now, things feel more manageable as you prepare yourself for one more battle that you will surely win. However, it may finally be the time when you adopt a more diplomatic approach to win friends and enemies. You are gaining the respect of those around you and this time, you need to learn how to let go of the immature and rebellious side so you can welcome the more wise, patient, and cooperative version of yourself.

2. Cancer

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

A defining marker of this transit is how you have learned to become more independent through your previous relationship experiences. Pluto’s ingress back into Capricorn is a lesson in how protecting your boundaries will allow you to elevate. Your ability to love has probably grown and evolved during the last 16 years. Right now, you may be with someone who represents the energy you seek in a partner. But if you are single, you may not be willing to compromise or settle for less.

Another effect of this transit has been your relationship with the past and how it ties to the present. Although it can be tough to let go, you are seeing how those experiences have shaped who you are and have allowed you to change your path. The journey may be different now with Pluto between two signs, but you are seeing the missing pieces of the puzzle begin to appear.

With Saturn in Pisces, you will have the foundation needed to continue discovering who you are and fighting for what you believe. You are writing the epilogue to your story for the next two months because you know that the next book you write will center on your brilliance and wisdom.

3. Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Before seeing how your romantic connections change through Pluto in Aquarius, you are brought back to reflect on those defining moments during Pluto’s stay in Capricorn that were tied to your foundation and root system. The last 16 years have helped you assume more responsibilities, which may have allowed you to acquire mastery when it comes to leading.

From an emotional level, Pluto in Capricorn may have made you more emotionally intelligent and spiritually connected. Pluto had you unearth mysteries and history relating to home, allowing you to learn and research, a transit that may have made you more compassionate and willing to care for others. Although it may have been hard, your heart may have evolved during this time and your ability to love unconditionally may be reflected in all aspects of your life.

The roles you had to take on during this transit will likely reflect in your career house, especially if you become a boss. This can help you become more relatable to others because your sympathy and kindness will feel genuine to those around you. Pluto has taught you how to see yourself in a new light and take on roles that help you find and balance your inner power.

4. Capricorn

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

With Pluto ingressing your sign once more, your identity will be the theme of this transit since your evolution over the last 16 years has been apparent as the planet of transformation may have helped you feel more empowered and take pride in yourself. Who you are, what you have let go of, and how you have grown and found your power during the last several years will be center stage during this transit.

The focus now will be on reclaiming your position in the sun and not to be discouraged by your previous failures. With Pluto back in your sign, this can be a culmination of all you have endured, learned, and accepted during this transit. As you prepare to look ahead, Pluto can represent a guiding light, hope, and an opportunity to connect not only with yourself but with others.

Developing better relationships with the people around you and being more willing to listen can work in your favor. The transit now wants you to open your mind, heart, and spirit to what awaits. You are no longer going to be held back by fear because through these changes you have discovered your resilience and abilities that have allowed you to shine through.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.