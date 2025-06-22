What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 23 - 29, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for June 23 - 29, 2025, is here, and the cards are pointing to success. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon will be in Gemini on Monday, transiting through to Virgo by Sunday. While shuffling the tarot cards for this week's reading, two popped out from the deck: The Chariot and the Seven of Cups. What's super interesting is that we are in Cancer season, and the Seven of Cups symbolizes feeling debilitated. In short, we may experience struggles when trying to achieve our goals this week. Our minds may hijack our brains and stifle action. We will know what we need to do, but our hearts won't want to do it (at least not right now).

A remedy comes through the Chariot tarot card, a symbol of success after perseverance. Our feelings may try to drag us down, but if we persevere until the end, action will ultimately prevail over emotion, and success will be ours to claim. The message for the week is to have a plan and follow it. You regulate your emotions through action, not the other way around. Now let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign the week of June 23.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscopes for June 23 - 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Nine of Cups, reversed

Aries, this week's tarot card Nine of Cups, reversed, is about your satisfaction levels and how you feel something ought to have been versus what it turned out to be.

In other words, you may get something you wanted badly, but once you have it, you realize it wasn't all that it was cracked up to be. You may feel unhappy and wonder what to do next.

This is an incredible realization, even if it is uncomfortable at first, Aries, because it pushes you to reach further into your talents and skills. You can grow exponentially the week of June 23, according to the tarot, and you ought to allow discomfort to become a call to greater achievement.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The World

Taurus, you've arrived! Your weekly tarot card, The World, is a sign that you are on the path that leads you to your people.

A tribe is such an essential part of your human experience the week of June 23. You will feel like you're with people who love and respect you, which will warm your heart and help you relax.

Life is too hard to spend it alone, so if you've been battling feelings of loneliness lately, this sadness will soon come to an end. Remember, friendships don't happen without some effort on your part. Socialize. Go out and meet people. Be approachable and don't shy away from invitations or social events.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Nine of Wands

Gemini, the Nine of Wands tarot card tells a story for this week. It reflects on your overall experience during a difficult time when you felt pushed to the edge and may have even wondered if you could survive.

The most challenging part of the journey is done. You aren't the same person you were when it began. You are much more resilient now. You have earned wisdom from the battlefield. You see how life works and why it's important not to quit too soon.

The journey may not be over yet, Gemini, but you are so much closer than you were from the start. Hang in there. The ending is going to be so sweet!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Two of Cups

Cancer, by nature, you're a nurturing and kind soul, and the Two of Cups tarot card indicates a need for closeness and partnership. You may find what you're searching for this week with a lover or maybe even a friend.

There's a sentimental energy coming from your weekly tarot card reading, so be open to receiving it. Do you want more love, partnership or kindness? Be the person who initiates it when you see an opportunity to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: King of Wands

Leo, the week of June 23, is your chance to show others how inspirational you can be. As a Leo, you are attributed with leadership qualities, whether or not you feel that you possess them. The King of Wands tarot is a sign to be yourself, and to embrace the significant inherent qualities of leadership that you wish you saw in others in your life.

Instead of waiting for someone to show you that they have a vision for the future, create your own. Invite others to join in on the adventure.

Being a leader means you have people following you along a path. Inspiring others will not be difficult for you to do this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Four of Wands

Virgo, you are standing at a crossroads where you have to decide what path you will take. You can stay where you are now, or you can choose to head in a new direction — one that will challenge you and may make you feel very insecure about your ability to succeed.

The interesting thing about the harder path is that when you do make it to the end, you'll feel more confident and secure. This isn't an easy decision to make, but during the week of June 23, pay attention to what events unfold.

The Four of Wands tarot card indicates that this period of life can be super transformative for you. Be brave and see what your future holds.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Eight of Swords, reversed

Libra, they say it takes a minimum of 18 - 21 days to break a habit, and you have to start somewhere with Day 1. Your weekly tarot card, the Eight of Swords, reversed, is an invitation to hit the reset button, where you can alter your mindset by choosing new ways of doing things, including how you think.

What do you need to help you move in a different direction from a pattern you dislike in yourself right now? Do you need a coach or a friend who functions as an accountability partner?

Investigate and implement the necessary changes the week of June 23. Start making the changes you want and continue until you have reached your goal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, there is much to be said about a firm decision. When you decide whether to do something or not, your resolve strengthens.

You feel firm and resolute in your convictions, and that choice takes root in your heart. You aren't easily shifted — you're stubborn for all the right reasons.

That is the primary message from your weekly tarot card reading for June 23, and the Ace of Swords. This is an incredible time for transformation and personal growth, Scorpio. You may not realize how powerful one choice can be, but you are about to find out this week!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Cups

Sagittarius, you're entering a new era in your life where you're creative, talented and gifted beyond your own comprehension.

New imaginative skills will be unlocked. The week of June 23 - 29 takes your heart and soul to a new level, and the Ace of Cups tarot card predicts that if you decide to entertain your inner artist, what will come out may be extraordinary.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Death

Not all endings are sad, Capricorn. Sometimes, saying goodbye to a past that you no longer want can feel so good.

You feel freed when you shut a door to a history you no longer connect with. You feel liberated and able to move on to the new chapter of life you're looking forward to experiencing.

The joy of the Death tarot card is yours to grasp the week of June 23. This tarot horoscope invites you to explore the gift of goodbye and embrace a fresh start that you get to define and create for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Three of Wands

Aquarius, what is your game plan for the future? This week's tarot card, the Three of Wands, is like a red carpet being set out for you, and you can walk into the bright light of a brilliant future.

You have a vision for what you want to see happen in your life. Is it a new job, a car or a happy family? Do you want to achieve a creative dream?

There are many ways to achieve your goals in the world, but having a clear plan in place is essential. This week, strategize. Write down your steps and then start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Hierophant, reversed

Pisces, when you decide you won't follow the usual path that your family has taken, it can make you feel like you've let them down.

However, the Hierophant, reversed, sees this process as a signal to your authenticity, and the need you have to follow your truth rather than chase beliefs or outdated patterns that someone says are right.

This week, clarifying what holds meaning for you is an integral part of your identity, the week of June 23. It won't be easy, but you are ready to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.