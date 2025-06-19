Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting June 23, 2025

Luck arrives for three zodiac signs the week of June 23 - 29, 2025, because they follow their heart instead of listening to logic alone. Luck is found not in doing what you think you should, but allowing yourself to follow your heart toward what is meant for you.

The idea that emotions help you find the right life path when you feel lost is magnified the entire week as the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, June 24. Then, the Cancer New Moon arrives on Wednesday, June 25. The Sun and Jupiter create the luckiest week of the year, helping to bring about unexpected opportunities and timeline shifts. At the same time, the New Moon indicates that you are beginning a new chapter. Yet, you need to take action toward your dreams.

As you tune into your heart to understand what is meant for you, you will need courage to take action. Mercury enters Leo on Wednesday, June 25. Leo is quite literally the sign of the lion and carries a bold and courageous energy that can help you take advantage of new opportunities and step out of your comfort zone. Remember that while the universe will present you with a chance for various forms of luck, you must be the one to receive it. As part of this process, it becomes essential to focus on the plans necessary to bring your dream to life and manifest the life you’ve always wanted. By the end of the week, you will be able to achieve just that.

On Sunday, June 29, Mercury in Leo will form a double trine to Saturn and Neptune in Aries. This allows you to put in the work and have the necessary conversations to make your dreams a reality, knowing you have the full luck of the universe behind you. Three zodiac signs will have the luckiest time the week of June 23 - 29, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you are entering the luckiest week of this entire year, and Cancer energy governs your house of luck. This area of your life received a significant boost that will last through June 2026 as Jupiter, the planet of luck, shifted into Cancer on June 9. Now, in the days ahead, the Sun will conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, June 24, just before the New Moon in Cancer on Wednesday, June 25.

What you choose now will be what you continue to develop and build on through 2026, so this is not the time for second-guessing or holding yourself back. Leave behind the self-doubt. It may be easier to say than do, but you don’t need your inner voice working against the magic coming into your life in the days ahead. While you may not feel lucky, you have to trust that you are. Everything that you’ve been through has been leading to this moment, and now that you’re finally here, you can’t let a bit of self-doubt get in the way of you living your greatest life.

Your new life is ready for you, Scorpio, although it may still feel scary. Everything is changing, from your romantic life to your career, including where you reside, but it’s also everything you’ve been setting intentions for. Your time has come to shine, Scorpio, so take that chance and choose the life that you’ve always wanted.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Open yourself to the possibilities, Sagittarius. On Thursday, June 26, Mercury will shift into Leo, igniting themes of luck, abundance and travel. With Mars in Virgo through August, many of these themes will be related to your professional life, so they will ripple out in positive ways.

The week of June 23, you are entering an auspicious period of your life, where you are embarking on a new chapter. This will positively impact your career, but it may also lead to relocation or a digital nomad journey. You can’t be afraid to ask for what you want or let fear stop you from making that call. You need to harness your fire energy and remember that fortune favors the bold; it is time to pursue your dreams.

Mercury will be retrograde in Leo from July 18 to August 10, giving you a chance to sort out the details of this new beginning, but that doesn’t mean you should hesitate at this moment. With Mercury having an extended period in Leo, you are being given a gift to start speaking what you want into existence. Leo isn’t just a bold zodiac sign, but one who attracts attention, so don’t shy away from the limelight during this time; it's lucky for you

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Invest in yourself, dear Leo. There is no quick way to success or wealth, no matter how much you often wish there were. That is because it’s the path to your desired results that helps you become the person to handle the fame, riches and success that you dream of. Instead of holding out for luck, use this time to invest in yourself and your dreams. While it may require dedication and work, it will be worth it when you start to see all of your dreams come to life.

Mercury in Leo will form a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Sunday, June 29. Mercury in Leo helps enhance your power of attraction and advocate for your success through meaningful conversations or actions you take in your life. Saturn is often thought of as a difficult planet. However, if you want something to last, then this is the energy you need to make it happen. Saturn and Neptune in Aries signify that you must dedicate yourself to your dreams to bring them to fruition. This means creating a plan for your success and mapping out the steps you need to take to achieve it.

No matter how overwhelming it may seem, try to focus on what you can do in this moment that can help you reach that next step. Mercury in Leo trine Saturn and Neptune in Aries is about you investing in yourself and your dreams so that you can finally achieve the success and financial abundance you’ve always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.