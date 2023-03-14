Taurus And Pisces Compatibility In All Areas Of Life

Taurus is an earth sign and Pisces is a water sign. When these two come together, they just make sense! Of course, Pisces-Taurus compatibility isn't just restricted to romantic relationships. They have great friendship compatibility as well.

Taurus Sun sign natives are ruled by Venus. They are gentle, easy-going, and comfort-seeking. They love to indulge in the finer things in life, especially food and good clothes and don't like to be bothered or have their peaceful routine be disturbed.

Pisces Sun sign natives are ruled by Neptune. They are gentle, loving souls with dreamy, creative, and otherworldly dispositions. Some Pisceans are even born with psychic abilities.

When this earth-water pair comes together, their relationship always begins with good humor and lots of laughter.

Taurus and Pisces love compatibility

In romantic relationships, Taurus and Pisces make a fabulous couple together. But they tend to be a little more unconventional as a pair than when they are by themselves. Taurus is a fixed earth sign, so this unconventionality doesn't come from Taurus. It's all thanks to Pisces, which is a mutable water sign.

Pisces brings out Taurus' adventurous side without making Taurus feel unsafe, insecure, or uncomfortable. They make Taurus feel like they are living a real-life fantasy. Pisces can even look ethereal sometimes, especially their eyes. So it appeals to Taurus' sensual side.

Taurus brings comfort and warmth to Pisces. They are like cuddly teddy bears, regardless of their gender, and do not mind Pisces' emotional side. In fact, Taurus isn't ashamed of letting the tears roll down and being vulnerable when they truly fall in love with Pisces. And Pisces isn't one to shy away from emotions and vulnerability either.

Pisces man and Taurus woman

The Pisces man brings a dreamy, fantasy-filled romance to the table when he is in love with a Taurus woman. The Taurus woman helps ground the Pisces man with her practicality so he can achieve his dreams in a more concrete manner. But the Taurus woman can sometimes feel like she is more committed to the relationship than her Pisces man. Unfortunately, trying to pin down a Pisces only makes them run away. So, one needs to be patient to catch this fish.

Pisces woman and Taurus man

The Pisces woman doesn't express her sexuality in a crass, overt manner. She's a beauty who either reflects old-world charm or an ephemeral fairy elegance. This makes the Taurus man extremely protective of her. He'll treat her like a darling. The Taurus man and Pisces woman express their love through the senses and through classic romantic gestures, treats, and dates.

Pisces man and Taurus man

At the beginning of their interaction, both the Pisces and Taurus men secretly have feelings for each other but pretend as if they are just good friends. They are both easy-going in nature and don't want to disrupt the status quo by risking rejection. Ultimately, it's the Taurus man who makes the first move. But if a Pisces man also has prominent Aries placements in his birth chart, he won't shy away from making the first move.

Pisces woman and Taurus woman

Interestingly, these two will admit their feelings pretty early on in their interaction. And then they will move in with each other in no time, making their shared home a beautiful sanctuary for both of them. Pisces and Taurus women also have a high possibility of adopting one or more pets together, especially a dog.

Pisces and Taurus friendship compatibility

Taurus and Pisces have an interesting dynamic when they are friends.

Taurus is very possessive of Pisces and secretly wants only the two of them to be best friends above everyone else. Pisces is not as possessive as Taurus, and is the more adaptable of the two, agreeing to go along with most of the plans Taurus makes.

Pisces and Taurus as friends love watching TV series and movies together, geeking out over music and sharing playlists with each other, and gossiping and laughing into the odd hours of the night along with their other friends.

When they fight, though, Taurus is more prone to giving Pisces the silent treatment. This upsets Pisces a lot and can create major cracks in their relationship, so it's not advisable. Taurus also does not like that Pisces gets lost in the clouds a lot. They can't follow Pisces there and they feel like they are competing with the fantasies for Pisces' attention.

Taurus and Pisces communication compatibility

When it comes to communication, Taurus and Pisces aren't the best match. Mainly because both don't like to rock the boat or sit in conflict. They are very conflict-averse. Pisces also has the tendency to escape tough situations or lie when there is conflict, which irks Taurus to no end. Pisces goes with the flow too much and in time starts feeling resentful that all the things they do are decided by Taurus. But they don't want to speak up and express themselves, so it's not Taurus' fault really. Also, these two often forget to swap grocery lists, thus, ending up with two of everything!

Taurus is much better at communication than Pisces. They even use flowery language and poetic words once they feel at home with Pisces. But Pisces sometimes wishes the two could communicate telepathically so Taurus would immediately know how they feel without them needing to speak up at all.

Pros and cons of a Taurus and Pisces relationship

Pros of a Taurus and Pisces relationship:

Taurus and Pisces are gentle with each other.

They love expressing love through the senses and communicating non-verbally.

They are peaceful and don't like to fight.

They can make each other laugh.

They care deeply about each other.

They balance out each other.

They want to start a family together.

Cons of a Taurus and Pisces relationship:

Taurus and Pisces struggle to communicate directly sometimes, especially during conflicts.

Pisces can be too aloof.

Taurus can be too possessive.

They can aggravate each other's vices through too much sensual indulgence and escapism.

