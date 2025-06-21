The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 22

On June 22, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign and it reveals a need to clarify our focus. We may feel like there are too many things to do in a single day, and it would be nice to do one thing well and make it our best achievement for the day.

Our curiosity about the future takes precedence by the end of the day, right before the Moon enters Gemini. Now, let's find out what's in store for your zodiac sign, according to the tarot and a card reader.

Daily tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands

Aries, today is going to be a great day. Your mindset can determine how happy you feel today, but if your Four of Wands tarot card for June 22 has a say in it, today's wide open for positive events.

It's the perfect day to try something new or schedule appointments you need to go well.

Think positively, Aries. See the world as filled with potential and possibilities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups

Taurus, your sweet, nostalgic nature may lead you to do things that you ordinarily don't do too often. You might crave comfort foods or want to reminisce about childhood memories and the past.

There's a sweet feeling of love and happiness when you walk down memory lane.

June 22 is the perfect time to play songs you grew up listening to or go through old family photographs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords, reversed

Gemini, everyone wants to be authentic, and even liars wish to appear truthful when they are not.

However, hope is fulfilled on June 22, when someone you love appears to undergo a change that demonstrates growth in truth and honesty.

A prayer gets answered on Sunday and it's going to feel good to know that you aren't wrong about a person you believed in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

Cancer, what are you looking to accomplish this week? Starting on June 22, you may be presented with an enticing proposition for growth or rapid wealth accumulation.

Due to a recent experience, you may be more likely to accept this invitation without careful thought and consideration.

Friends may say to be cautious, and their warnings can feel like even more reason to run with gusto.

The message for today is to be very careful when making decisions. Be sure that whatever you do, it's what you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Swords

Leo, chin up! The Knight of Swords is a positive tarot card for the day, and on June 22, you are oozing with self-confidence and a sense of strength.

Inner power is yours for the taking if you need it.

When you have doubts, you can quickly turn those negative thoughts into motivational fuel. In other words, be yourself, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you have met all sorts of people in the world, and starting on June 22, you may encounter a person who you feel is trying to manipulate you in some way.

The King of Cups, reversed, symbolizes individuals with a cunning personality.

So, when you sense a vibe you dislike on Sunday from a new person, don't push that emotion aside. Listen to it and be careful.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant

Libra, the past is behind you, yet you may wonder if a specific individual will ever be able to move beyond it themselves.

Today's challenge in life, according to the Hierophant tarot card, is the need to move beyond what you have always done; yet a feeling of stagnation holds you back.

Starting on June 22, you may experience frustration due to the slow pace of change, but finding a way to navigate these challenges becomes an internal task for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon, reversed

Scorpio, the truth sets you free on June 22, when you have the Moon tarot card in reverse. An illusion or hidden situation will tell on itself.

You don't have to dig into someone's cell phone or try to read between the lines in conversation. On Sunday, you're seeing things as they are, and the problem will be clear as day. Things take time, but today you may have a quick reveal that you need and want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, do you feel stuck or worry that a change you need won't happen for you? The Two of Wands, reversed, is an empathetic card that indicates a sense of dread associated with a thing you have to do.

Today's message from the tarot is to evaluate your feelings and explore the reason why. Are you afraid of being wrong? Do you wonder what others will think?

Get to the heart of what could be going on and unpack it. This process can be helpful and inspiring for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

Capricorn, do you find your relationship to be distracting? On June 22, 2025, you may have other things you want to focus on, and you may think that your partner or friendships are in the way of your needs.

Today's message is to see things from a holistic standpoint. How can you schedule time for everything you need to do so you're not stretched too thinly, nor neglecting yourself or others?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles

Aquarius, you're ready for your rags-to-riches story. The Ace of Pentacles is a tale of fresh starts and money-making adventures that start from a new base. You can apply your life lessons to achieve personal growth and gain.

Today's tarot's message is clear: abundance is there waiting for you, but you'll need to hit the restart button and start again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: King of Cups

Pisces, how emotionally mature would you rate yourself on a scale of 1 - 10? The King of Cups is about emotional growth, and there may be room for you to improve.

On June 22, consider the feedback you receive from others about your reaction to problems or how you make them feel. There may be signs all around you indicating areas for improvement. Be open to seeing the truth from others' viewpoints. Sometimes blind spots make it hard to see yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.