5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting June 23

The week of June 23 - 29, 2025, will be one of the best horoscope weeks for five zodiac signs. June 23 can be a dreamy and intuitive day, or it may relate to creativity and compassion. Focus on the lightness of being today. Next, on June 24th, the Sun Conjuncts Jupiter. This is a positive, upbeat, and hopeful time, making it ideal for business, social gatherings, or romantic pursuits. On June 25th, the Moon helps you to experience things more deeply and connect with your own emotions as well as those of those you are close to. Since the New Moon sextiles Mars, it's a powerful time for self-care, nurturing relationships and personal reflection.

On June 26th, Mercury sextiles Uranus. This is a day when new and unusual ideas may come to you, as well as solutions to problems you have been dealing with. Mercury enters Leo on June 26th, when speech and communication will become more dramatic, at times even seeming like grandstanding. Mercury trines Saturn on June 27th. Since it's a Friday, it's a great day to wrap up business for the week and get things done. It should go more smoothly than it has in the past. Mercury trines Neptune on June 28th. This leans toward feeling tuned in to others, intuitive and perceptive. Your thinking will be much more creative. June 29th, Mercury opposes Pluto. Now, let’s take a look at the signs that have had the best week by far from June 23 - 29, 2025: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini, Taurus and Scorpio

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, can you feel the positive energy since Jupiter has moved into your zodiac sign? If not, you will. The Cancer season has begun, so you will feel most like yourself. The New Moon on June 26th is like a reset for you and should feel empowering.

Venus transiting your house of hopes and wishes presents a significant opportunity for you to achieve your goals. On June 24, the Sun meets up with Jupiter in Cancer, and this should set the tone for a week of positivity. As the moon enters Leo on June 26, get ready to socialize and have a fun-filled end of the week. Expect to be popular!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Jupiter has entered your fifth house of fun, love, and friends and will remain here for the whole year. The New Moon, which falls in Jupiter this week, should bring interactions with a loved one or a great time with friends.

This New Moon sets the tone for the next two weeks, so you should feel extra social and ready to enjoy. The Sun-Jupiter meetup on June 24 looks outstanding, and you should feel quite positive about where you are going.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, the powerful Jupiter has entered your second house of money, promising better finances and a good chance at a raise, promotion, or more money. Since the New Moon also falls here, you may focus on that this week and see results.

Your social actions will be boosted along with better opportunities for self-expression. Building new and better relationships is a theme this week, especially toward the latter part of the week, which looks very busy. Fun is in the offing for Friday and Saturday!

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Cancer New Moon gels perfectly with your energy, and it looks like you could be on the road some of this week. This would involve short trips or simply being out and about.

Have you got a great new idea? You may feel quite inspired this week, or it could be that you get some positive news or feedback. Venus transiting your first house draws others to you and enhances romantic prospects if you are looking for them. You may enjoy being home more by the week’s end, but don’t be surprised if you decide to host some friends or do some pleasant entertaining.

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, now that Jupiter has entered your ninth house, the house of ideas, you may have some significant ideas coming up. Are you planning a trip? Looks like you are, and if it’s this week, it should go well.

If you were born during the first few degrees of Scorpio, Jupiter is trining your Sun, which is an extremely lucky period, and you may be dealing with people who are foreign or at a distance. The Cancer season has begun, and this will enhance your intuition and emotions, and the New Moon will bring insights that can change your life for the better.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.