The day luck arrives for each zodiac sign this week, from June 23 - 29, is here. The luckiest week of the year kicks off with a conjunction between the Sun and Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, June 24. This is fantastic energy for attracting new opportunities, harnessing the power of attraction, and making the most of what presents itself to you.

You will choose what resonates most deeply with your heart, rather than focusing on obligations. You may have to take a risk during this period, especially with the New Moon in Cancer on Wednesday, June 25, but it will pay off in the year ahead. With Jupiter spending the following year in Cancer, until June 2026, what you begin now will only continue to grow, helping you to achieve greater abundance and success over the next year.

While the Sun and Jupiter are bringing about the luckiest week of the year, Mercury will shift into Leo on Thursday, June 26. Mercury in Leo will deliver the exact boldness and courage you need to make the most of your luck this week. This will be heightened on Sunday, June 29, as Mercury in Leo forms a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries, helping you to lay the groundwork for your future success.

Luck will be plentiful in the week ahead, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to put in the work to achieve it. Yet investing in what is meaningful to you feels very different than simply upholding any obligations. The energy on Friday, June 27, as the Cancer Sun aligns with Mars in Virgo, will help reinforce your path as you realize that you already have all you need to manifest your dreams.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, June 26

Speak joy into your life, dear Aries. On Thursday, June 26, your luckiest day of the week, Mercury will shift into Leo, igniting a desire for joy. This jovial energy will also intensify your creativity, helping you to focus your attention on your home and professional life. This is a time to choose yourself and what you feel most connected to. While this may help advance your professional aspirations, it may also help you identify and make necessary adjustments to your priorities.

Whatever you focus on is what will grow. So, if you want greater joy and ease in your life, then you must allow yourself to invest in this area. The joy that Mercury in Leo delivers isn’t just about having fun in the moment, but genuinely having the courage to live the life that you love.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, June 29

Focus on your healing, sweet Taurus. Mercury in Leo will form a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Sunday, June 29, your luckiest day of the week. Mercury is helping you to heal and reimagine a new dream for your life. Mercury in Leo will be in your sector of home and family, so this may involve your inner child healing, or facing a particular issue within your long-term relationship if you live together.

The energy of Saturn and Neptune reminds you that nothing is impossible; you simply must choose yourself and decide what you're willing to accept. Your wounds can have you feeling disconnected from your life, leaving you unfulfilled. However, your healing will help point the way to make the dream you have for your life become your reality.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, June 26

Courageously express yourself, dearest Gemini. Mercury will shift into Leo on Thursday, June 26, your luckiest day of the week, igniting your house of communication, understanding, and expression. Mercury governs themes related to your inner thought process. In Leo, you are ready to take up space in your life. This talkative energy can help you become courageous in speaking what you desire into existence.

Mercury can also govern themes around technology, as well as writing. If you’ve been contemplating starting a podcast or a blog, this energy would support that, as well as your professional success. Believe in yourself, Gemini, and use this energy to show the world who you genuinely are and what you deserve.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, June 27

Start taking action, beautiful Cancer. The Sun in your zodiac sign of Cancer will align with Mars in Virgo in your house of learning and manifestation on Friday, June 27, your luckiest day of the week. While the Cancer Sun is helping you to take those lofty ideas and turn them into reality, Mars in Virgo will help you manifest your deepest dreams. With the energy of Cancer being activated in the week ahead by the Sun, Jupiter, and New Moon, there is nothing that you can’t accomplish.

Whatever you want to manifest is possible, especially with the luck of the universe on your side. Just give yourself time to focus on the practical plans you can make for your success, and be sure to see the reality of what you have to work with. This will help turn your intention into reality, so you feel like the luckiest person in any room that you enter.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, June 25

Find the balance within, Leo. Mercury will enter your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 26, your luckiest day of the week, which will help you start to share your dreams and make important networking contacts. You may become a bit of a chatterbox as you want to make your opinions and desires known to all you come across. However, the New Moon in Cancer on Wednesday, June 25, will give you the balance of knowing when to speak up and when to remain silent.

The New Moon in Cancer is in your house of intuition and dreams, which often embodies a quieter and more observant energy. This will give you a successful balance of being in touch with yourself, allowing you to know how to use your words to generate luck and success in your life.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, June 29

You must trust your inner self, Virgo. On Sunday, June 29, your luckiest day of the week, Mercury in Leo will form a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries, encouraging you to trust your intuition over logical thinking. This may feel like a challenge with Mars currently in Virgo, though you may also be able to tap into an authentic and unfiltered energy within yourself.

Mercury in Leo helps you to understand what is meant for you, while Saturn and Neptune remind you of the steps you must take to change your life for the better. Of course, you must allow these changes to take place, and that is where Mercury in Leo will become of benefit. While logic may be necessary for planning, your intuition will lead you toward where you are meant to be.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, June 24

Success is yours, dearest Libra. You are entering one of the luckiest weeks in your professional life as the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer, lighting up this area of your life. While Jupiter will spend the next year moving through your house of career, what you begin this week matters as it is laying the foundation for future success.

On Tuesday, June 24, your luckiest day of the week, is the time to make big moves in your life. Whether it’s starting your own business, applying for a different position, or returning to school, you have to allow yourself to move forward and seize the success that is meant for you.

Be open to redirections from the universe during this time, as you may feel yourself being pulled in an unexpected direction. Trust where you are guided, knowing the universe never makes mistakes, especially in helping you achieve the success that you are destined for.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, June 25

Advocate for what you deserve, beautiful Scorpio. Mercury will move into Leo on Thursday, June 25, your luckiest day of the week, bringing the opportunity for professional advancement and achievement. Mercury helps you to succeed in interviews, apply for new jobs, and advocate for a new position or salary. In Leo, this energy is concentrated in your professional life; however, other opportunities may also be available to you.

The current wave of lucky Cancer energy sweeping through your life urges you to step outside your comfort zone toward new beginnings. Don’t be afraid to consider relocating or taking a position that involves a great deal of travel. While you are headed for greater achievements in your career, it won’t be in the same position or format that you are currently in. Believe in yourself and take the risk on your dreams, as that is where the luck of the universe will meet you.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, June 29

Do what you love, Sagittarius. On Sunday, June 29, your luckiest day of the week, Mercury in Leo will form a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries, helping you to invest your energy into creating a life that you love. In Leo, Mercury helps you to branch out in a new direction, consider who you authentically are, and what your purpose is. At the same time, Saturn and Neptune in Aries are bringing clarity to your dreams and the understanding of what it will take to achieve them.

Saturn and Neptune have a beneficial relationship, as it’s the work of Saturn that helps make the dreams of Neptune come true. While you are entering an incredible period of luck, you also must remember not to give your energy to anything or anyone that feels draining. This new chapter of your life is about solely focusing on what you love.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, June 24

Luck in love has finally arrived, Capricorn. Although you are one of the zodiac signs that often prioritizes professional success, you must allow yourself to shift your perspective in the week ahead. On Tuesday, June 24, your luckiest day of the week, the Sun will conjunct Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in a dose of luck to your romantic life.

While Jupiter will spend the next year in Cancer helping to expand and bring you the relationship you’ve always dreamed of, it doesn’t mean you should forfeit your chance this week to set your intentions and start making progress.

The Sun and Jupiter in Cancer help you to understand what you want from a relationship, as well as to embrace the possibilities that exist around you. Be sure to hold space to focus on your personal life, trusting that you are safe in your career. Every season has a different purpose, and this one is all about love.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, June 25

Let go of the heaviness, Aquarius. On Wednesday, June 25, your luckiest day of the week, the New Moon in Cancer rises in your house of peace and well-being. This has been an area of your life that you’ve had to focus on since the start of the year due to Mars retrograde moving through this water sign. However, the lessons of your past are truly over, which means you need to allow yourself to have a new beginning.

The New Moon represents the sowing of intentions and moving forward without the heaviness of the past. While you may have been through circumstances in the past year that challenged your well-being or ability to work through situations, you have made it through. Allow yourself time to celebrate what you’ve learned, while also reminding yourself that this is just the beginning of manifesting the peaceful, emotionally fulfilling life you need.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, June 24

Become your own creative muse, sweet Pisces. On Tuesday, June 24, your luckiest day of the week, the Sun will conjunct Jupiter in Cancer in your house of creativity, pleasure, and joy. While this energy may serve to bring about a divine meeting with a soulmate or twin flame partner, it’s also about you tapping into your vast sense of creativity. If you work in a creative field or have aspects of your career that involve this side of yourself, then you can trust that the luck you feel around you now will be with you into 2026.

The Sun and Jupiter often bring about a pivotal moment in your life, and in Cancer, it will come through a creative endeavor. However, this energy will also help you build upon that idea or moment, allowing you to create a life of abundance and joy. What begins this week will last, Pisces, but you must be sure you’re being receptive to the offers and opportunities that arise.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.