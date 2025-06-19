3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Week From June 23 - 29

Three zodiac signs attract financial success during the week of June 23 - 29, 2025. This may just be the luckiest week of the year, meaning you will be surrounded by luck in the days ahead — but you must also be in the right place to choose it. This doesn’t necessarily mean that financial opportunities or wealth will fall into your lap, but that you will be given a choice to embrace new opportunities for your greater good. Be prepared to take action and make a move toward achieving financial stability.

Trust the signs and opportunities that come into your life. Regardless of your current financial situation, a significant shift is about to occur. To increase your probability of success, allow yourself to believe that you deserve this turnaround, as time is of the essence. You have already spent time preparing for this moment, and the three zodiac signs attracting financial success this week know it's time to seize it. What you begin this week will continue to grow into 2026.

1. Gemini

Everything you touch turns to gold, Gemini. You have the Midas Touch, and this week of financial success truly represents the new era of wealth and abundance that you are transitioning into.

Jupiter first entered Cancer on June 9, igniting your sector of wealth for the next year. Yet, this week, your financial luck intensifies as the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, June 24, creating the luckiest transit of all of 2025. The Sun conjunct Cancer will bring unexpected financial opportunities and gifts into your life. You only need to be in the place to receive them. This doesn’t mean taking a passive approach to your life or finances, but instead being in a position to identify when your big break is happening.

This energy will last all week but will be heightened on Wednesday, June 25, as the New Moon in Cancer occurs. Be prepared to embark on a new and prosperous chapter in your life.

2. Virgo

Ask for what you deserve, Virgo. Mercury will shift into Leo on Thursday, June 26, where it will remain until September 2. In Leo, Mercury activates your need to advocate or negotiate for a higher salary or a better-paying job. This energy can also facilitate legal agreements and investment opportunities. The most important aspect of this energy is to use the power of your words to establish what you’re worth, and then not settle for less.

Money is an energetic currency that is established by what you feel you deserve. Regardless of your industry, you deserve to be financially stable and abundant. Be sure you’re not buying into any negative ideals regarding wealth and understanding what you truly bring to the table, as this energy can help you transform your financial holdings.

3. Leo

Trust yourself so you can take action, Leo. On Friday, June 27, the Cancer Sun will align with Mars in Virgo, igniting a creative and intuitive approach to growing your finances.

Mars in Virgo has created a deep desire for financial independence, which has allowed you to start thinking of other ways to generate income. Yet as the Cancer Sun unites with Mars in Virgo, you must start trusting those ideas you’ve been having and begin to take action on them.

An idea is a divine sign from the universe that you are meant to pursue. It is not just random or a simple wishful dream. Signs aren’t just found in angel numbers but in the ideas that you receive from the universe. Your imagination and intuition will be in overdrive during the next few days, so keep the notes section of your phone handy and jot down whatever comes to mind. These ideas are the key to your financial independence, and you are meant to take action now, rather than putting it off.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.