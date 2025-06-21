4 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On June 22

On June 22, 2025, four zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance during Jupiter square Neptune. Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, forms a rare, tense square with Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility, now in Aries. This marks the final chapter of a saga that began on August 19, 2024, when Jupiter in Gemini first squared Saturn in Pisces.

Back then, Jupiter and Saturn brought very different energies. Jupiter in Gemini sparked interest and ideas as well as a thirst for knowledge, while Saturn in Pisces leaned into mysticism, faith, and divine timing. That was a period of applying wisdom for long-term growth, while surrendering to serendipity.

Now, Jupiter is in Cancer, its sign of exaltation, where blessings come through care and nurturing the seeds planted last year. Saturn in Aries, far less mystical than in Pisces, pushes us to blaze our trail bravely.

Because Aries and Cancer are both cardinal signs, this square marks a shift from adapting (mutable) to initiating (cardinal). Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn in Pisces helped us go with the flow and prepare to step into a new environment. Except now, Jupiter in Cancer urges us to trust our intuition, while Saturn in Aries demands bold, relentless commitment to forge our path. And while squares bring tension, they also drive change. Growth isn’t always comfortable, but it’s necessary. And Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Libra zodiac signs will feel the call to turn emotional courage into lasting abundance.

1. Aries

Aries, when Jupiter squared Saturn in Pisces last year, it may have felt like the universe was schooling you. You've got to learn the hard way about how your mindset, communication patterns, and perhaps attitudes around education and skill-building have shaped your life path.

Perhaps you avoided traditional systems and took the road less travelled, believing you’d figure it out as you went. But Saturn in Pisces made you face hidden fears and limiting beliefs. This was your reckoning, not just with what you’ve done but why. And those realizations cut deep.

Now, with Jupiter in Cancer squaring Saturn in your zodiac sign on June 22, you’re being asked to start fresh, but this time, from a place of deep emotional truth and unapologetic ambition. You’ve weathered the storm. You’ve come face-to-face with who you were and who you wanted to become. And starting on June 22, the universe is offering you the bricks and blueprint to attract luck and abundance.

Jupiter in Cancer is blessing you with emotional enrichment and a strong emotional and inner foundation to help you grow into the next version of yourself. At the same time, Saturn in Aries gives you the fierce determination to make it happen. You can no longer return to your old life, because you’re in the process of creating something entirely new. And yes, it will take grit. But you’re not scared of hard work anymore. You’re ready to blaze the path to real, lasting abundance.

2. Gemini

Gemini, back when Jupiter was in your sign, squaring Saturn in Pisces, you were in a season of self-discovery. It may have felt like the world was your oyster, and you were trying on different versions of yourself to see which one fit best. You were exploring your identity, asking big questions about your path and wondering if your dreams aligned with the life you were building.

Perhaps you were navigating imposter syndrome or second-guessing your skills, unsure if your career aspirations truly align with the person you want to become. It felt like the universe handed you a mirror, forcing you to question who you want to be. And while the reflection wasn’t always crystal clear, the lessons you learned from this period were quietly but powerfully shaping you.

Now, with Jupiter in Cancer squaring Saturn in Aries, you're starting to see that reflection take form. You’ve weathered that identity storm and come out stronger. You had time to reflect on your values and gain clarity about the person you want to be, and you’re now ready to do the hard, long-term work of building a comfortable, stable, and financially secure future that supports it.

You’ve been gathering wisdom about your worth and what success means to you. On June 22, you're ready to put it into motion. Jupiter is asking you to expand in ways that support your self-esteem, your finances, and your values, while Saturn is giving you the discipline and long-term vision to go after your goals fearlessly.

This new Jupiter-Saturn square is calling you to align your career with your sense of self-worth and to invest in building emotional and financial security that nourishes your whole life. Now, it’s time to honor your growth and take intentional steps toward the abundant future you now know you deserve.

3. Virgo

Virgo, when Jupiter in Gemini squared Saturn in Pisces last year, you were caught in a tug-of-war between career and love. Saturn blurred the lines in your relationships. Perhaps you felt unsure about a partnership, or as if the lesson you were supposed to learn about them was always just out of reach. Maybe you swore off relationships entirely, or maybe you were debating whether your future looked like cozy domestic bliss or a wildly successful, jet-setting cat parent with a billion-dollar empire.

Either way, you were questioning whether to build a legacy or a love story. Saturn in Pisces forced you to confront what relationships mean, what they cost, and whether they support your peace and purpose. And on June 22, with Jupiter in Cancer squaring Saturn in Aries, clarity has landed. You know exactly what kind of intimacy you want and what you won’t settle for. Whether you're going lone wolf with full emotional independence or committing to a power-couple dream, you’re moving forward with fierce self-knowledge.

Jupiter in Cancer wants you to build with care and community. Saturn in Aries wants you to be selfish enough to make sure your needs are met. This next chapter of your life is about nurturing your long-term goals with a whole heart and daring to choose the life that truly fulfills you abundantly.

4. Libra

Libra, back when Jupiter was in Gemini and squaring Saturn in Pisces, you were deep in the process of redefining your philosophies and everyday mindset. You were thinking about the kind of work that lights you up and the type of job that you’d be happy to walk into on Monday mornings.

Or, you may have been reflecting on love, thinking about who you want to wake up next to, who would make you coffee in the morning (and who you’d gladly make breakfast for!). You were trying to figure out how to build weekends filled with meaning, romance and ease. It was a time of experimentation, marked by questions about what it means to live a life aligned with one's truth, both professionally and personally.

Now, with Jupiter in Cancer and Saturn in Aries on June 22, you've weathered the uncertainty. You’ve trusted in the synchronistic magic of Saturn in Pisces and walked through the school of hard knocks with Jupiter in Gemini. The wisdom you’ve gained has shaped you, and now, you’re ready to act on it.

Jupiter in Cancer has you emotionally tuned in to exactly what your picture-perfect career and power-couple love story looks like. Saturn in Aries is daring you to go after it unapologetically. After everything 2024 threw your way, you’re no longer confused about what you want. You’re ready to fearlessly charm your way into those rooms, those roles, and that relationship because you finally know the kind of abundance you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.