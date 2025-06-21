3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting June 23

The week of June 23 - 29, 2025, may. be one of the toughest weeks of the month, but three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune that helps them get through it. We initiate things that we want to see grow on Monday, during the Gui Hai Water Pig Initiate Day.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday we have red days, marked by danger and destruction. It's essential to be cautious. Don't assume that just because you initiate something and it goes well, the Law of Attraction doesn't require any effort.

This week, we must persevere. Danger and Destruction days are times for caution and removing obstacles. This is when life can seem bleak and unwelcoming to our efforts. But, with perseverance and wisdom, on Thursday, a Bing Yin Fire Tiger Success Day, what is meant to be will happen. Things start to improve, and for three Chinese zodiac signs, the luck and good fortune we desired come through.

1. Pig

Pig, this week you attract luck and good fortune in projects that you start with power and force. Monday, June 23, is the day to watch. This Water Pig Initiate Day not only brings your personal energy to the surface, but it also helps you focus on a dream and make it happen. If you need to sign an agreement or want to create a deal, you may need to be the one to initiate the conversation and make the call.

Renovation projects or tasks that require revision from past efforts will often necessitate a review of the entire situation before commencing work. Your sharp eye will catch errors and make sure things run smoothly, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can catch problems before they happen. Success will arrive for you before the week is over, but stay in touch and closely involved with whatever you need to work on.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, you attract luck and good fortune through relationships. June 23, a Water Pig Initiate Day, is a big day for you. You could be involved in a project with a Water Pig animal sign and signing contracts. You may enter a beneficial agreement that positions you in a significantly advantageous way. This is the week when doing things that improve your home will invite positive energy that starts this week, but can last all year.

You may need to lay low and not be overly assertive on the two red days this week, June 24 and June 25. However, expect good news to come to you on Thursday, Ding Mao Fire Rabbit Receive Day. You may gain information about a job for yourself or your partner. If you need to ask someone for a favor, Thursday is an ideal day for barter and trade agreements or checking if a person in your business who needs work done is available for a last-minute request.

Don't be afraid to take action quickly and swiftly, since this week, the momentum for you starts predominately after Friday, with whatever lingering events closing on Ji Si Earth Snake Close Day.

3. Rabbit

Tiger, you attract luck and good fortune through educational projects and travel. This week may be about capturing small moments where you seize opportunities that arise through unexpected events. June 26, a Bing Yin Fire Tiger Success Day, is the perfect day for pursuing a new adventure. For example, if you want to start a business or create a side gig, this day is ideal for developing a plan and taking action.

This week, if you're looking for a home or to meet someone to fall in love, be hyper-diligent. Even if you don't find the perfect place, you will have the opportunity to understand better what you need and what the world is ready for when it comes to what you bring to the table. Learning is a significant theme for you this week, so gather as much information as possible for your purposes.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.