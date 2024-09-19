5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes The Week Of September 23 - 29

Set your sights and go, go, go! That's the energy of the week for five zodiac signs who will have great weekly horoscopes between September 23 - 29, 2024. We begin the week on a positive note since we officially begin Libra Season on September 23. All in all, the energy around love, romance, and desires is strong. Don't be surprised if your creative side comes roaring to the surface. It can be embarrassing if you are unaware, but its intensity will help you create something magnificent. So, trust the flow and process of things.

Advertisement

Starting on September 26, when Mercury enters Libra, your desire to socialize more or be vocal about what inspires you will be strong. If you get bad reactions to your assertiveness, try to curb the impulse and channel it to safer waters. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under this influence.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 23 - 29, 2024.

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to spend time with: Scorpio & other Cancers

Best day of the week for Cancer: September 27

Cancer, your message this week is all about trusting your instincts and intellect and making strides toward your goals. The first half will bring you a lot of opportunities to shine, so seize them as they come! Be mindful of any red flags in your social circle or friend group. The second half of the week will be more peacefu. Lean into this and allow the world to soothe your soul. Those of you who are creative may receive odd inspirations from time to time, too. Let your creative side take over when that happens.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to spend time with: Leo

Best day of the week for Scorpio: September 24

Scorpio, your horoscope this week is beautiful and deeply romantic. If you are single, you may find yourself on strange and new adventures that bring more love and romance.Those in a relationship will experience this good energy in their partnerships, especially in the first half of the week. Lead with love, and you will be golden. The second half will be a little less stellar, but that's okay. Things will heat up soon. So, let this time be about self-care and doing nothing without feeling guilty. It will help your soul rejuvenate.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to spend time with: Leo

Best day of the week for Pisces: September 25

Pisces, this week's horoscope is all about trusting yourself and knowing how capable you are in your areas of expertise. Leadership does not always look one way. If you trust your gut, the first half of the week will bring you opportunities to tap into your unique leadership style. The second half may be a bit burdensome, but you will get through it. Whether you spend time studying, outlining plans for the future, or taking care of the milestones on the way to your goals, this is the good kind of burden that will bring sweet fruits. You've got this!

Advertisement

4. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Aries to spend time with: Pisces

Best day of the week for Aries: September 27

Advertisement

Aries, this week's energy is all about knowing your heart and understanding that you don't have to explain yourself to the naysayers. Their life path may not be the same as yours, and what brings them joy may be completely different from what brings you happiness. If you can lean into this message in the first half of the week, the second half will evolve in more beautiful ways than you can imagine. Just remember: toxic people may still try to bully you into conforming (outer-planetary retrogrades, after all, are still murking stuff up), but if you hold strong, you will suddenly realize how much cosmic support you have behind you.

5. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Leo to spend time with: Cancer

Best day of the week for Leo: September 26

Leo, this week's horoscope is chill and sweet. That may not be significant for your dreams and goals, but it will be necessary for your soul regarding growth, healing, and finding peace. Let the first half of the week be more about this, as your choices will shape the second half. Your manifestation powers will be strong, but as they say, the trick to manifesting what you want is to do your part and be receptive. So, the easy nature of the week won't interfere. Instead, it will be just what you need to help you relax and let the cosmos flow and conspire in your favor!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.