The 'Marilyn Monroe Effect' is the ability to portray a high level of confidence and magnetic energy. Named after Norma Jean's effortless ability to step into that irresistibly attractive and seductive Marilyn Monroe persona, this phenomenon uses body language to appear confident and unbothered, even (and especially) when you feel the exact opposite.

According to Astrological Mentor and TikTok creator Sarah, the ‘Marilyn Monroe Effect’ can be recreated using astrology. “This woman had plenty of other placements that made her the goddess that she is and I do not fail to recognize those," Sarah says in the video, but explains how Monroe tapped into her rising sign's energy to create that effect. "Your rising sign is called your rising sign because you are rising up into it," Sarah continues, "and it is your higher self.”

From an astrological standpoint, the rising sign is actually the sign that was rising on the Eastern horizon when you were born, and it describes your social personality, or ‘the face you present to the world,’ which may be different from your core being, which is represented by your Sun sign.

Sarah explains that Monroe was a Leo rising, which "is someone who absolutely radiates confidence. These people will have everybody staring at them; they are literally the Sun and the planets revolve around them. They know that they're at the center of everyone’s attention," Sarah says. "That said, her tapping into that is going to attract everyone’s viewership."

How to have the 'Marilyn Monroe Effect' using astrology

Leo risings are not the only ones who can take advantage of their Ascendant to appear more confident.

“Every single sign has their own unique traits and abilities and it’s important that you showcase what they are and you are not trying to be another rising sign that you are not," Sarah explains. "You are still going to give off that radiating energy of confidence if you are tapping into your highest self."

Let’s take a look at the 12 rising signs and the qualities that we can tap into to make the most of our traits in terms of being our most radiant selves and attracting others. To know what your Ascendant or rising sign is, use a birth chart calculator to generate a natal chart using your day, month and time of birth.

Aries rising

These individuals are assertive and possess self-confidence. They are passionate about the things they love and have strong and generally positive and enthusiastic and energetic personalities.

Taurus rising

This individual generally possesses a graceful, kind and gentle appearance and disposition. They are generally laid back, peaceful, easygoing and easy to approach, making them well-liked.

Gemini rising

Gemini rising is a fun-loving, bubbly, friendly personality that is at home with just about every type of person. They are very social and love good conversation and exchanging ideas.

Cancer rising

These individuals are usually laid back and gentle, intuitive, tuned into others and genuinely interested in others and their welfare. They are loyal and protective of those closest to them and some of the best hosts and hostesses when it comes to entertaining and welcoming others.

Leo rising

Leo rising is a natural entertainer and loves being the center of attention. They have a magnetism that draws others, typically have good looks and exude their own brand of charisma which draws others to them.

Virgo rising

Virgo risings usually have a delicate and youthful appearance. They have great powers of observation and use this to their advantage. They are organized and come across as having their act together all the time.

Libra rising

Mannerly and quite charming, friendly and affectionate, Libra risings have a gentle and positive nature and like companionship. They are equitable people and can mix with anyone. They love to look their best and dress well.

Scorpio rising

These individuals have a brooding yet charismatic kind of charm that easily draws others to them. They have a powerful sexual energy and an intense and daring personality. Some possess transformative qualities that can change their life along with intense spiritual growth in a lifetime which they can use to change the lives of others.

Sagittarius rising

A sunny and bright disposition is generally the first quality you notice about those born with the Sagittarius Ascendant. They are optimistic, cheerful and love adventures; big or small which draws all types to them.

Capricorn rising

This individual comes across as really having their life together and exudes great personal confidence. They have drive, persistence and a laid-back, assured type of manner that attracts others. They value peace, the material world and often have an earthy type of sexuality.

Aquarius rising

They have a broad view of the world and like to communicate with different types of people. Whatever the case, these individuals are unique in their own right and don’t care a great deal about what others think about them. They are usually easy to get along with and are genuinely interested in everyone which draws others to them. They love telling stories.

Pisces rising

They are gentle and often have a unique, far-away type of look. Most are intuitive and can easily connect with others since they possess great empathy. They have sweet natures and are often artistic in some manner and sometimes dress in very artistic or unusual ways that attract attention.

In my astrological opinion there is no one aspect in the chart that shows your ‘higher self,’ but rather it is the entire chart, the aspects, and how you utilize them.

The Ascendant shows your instinctual behavior, or how you come across to others and the world, and we often ‘act like’ our Ascendant, sometimes even more than the Sun sign, and it definitely plays an important role in the natal chart that includes personal appearance.

There is no school of astrology that teaches that the Ascendant represents your ‘higher self’, as Sarah describes. Tapping into your Ascendant, however, is not a negative concept, and if you can tap into the most positive qualities of it to build confidence it certainly is not a bad thing and can only enhance your life and draw others to you.

In an article for PsychCentral, Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW describes the 'Marilyn Monroe Effect' through an encounter Marilyn had with the public while walking in New York with her photographer’s wife. According to Green, Monroe asked her, “Do you want to see me become her?” Green is reported to have said yes and said the following scene occurred based on what Green reported, “I don’t know how to explain what she did because it was so very subtle, but she turned something on within herself that was almost like magic. And suddenly cars were slowing, and people were turning their heads and stopping to stare. They were recognizing that this was Marilyn Monroe as if she pulled off a mask or something, even though a second ago nobody noticed her. I had never seen anything like it before.”

Is it possible Marilyn was tuning into her Leo Ascendant, or simply the innate qualities of a natural Leo to make this happen? I think this is possible she was, although it is unknown whether or not she had any knowledge of astrology. Clearly, she had an extreme mastery of her own personal energy.

If you find that you have a hard time embodying the qualities of your ascendant, in the words of Brian Tracy, ‘Fake it until you make it. Act as if you have all the confidence you require until it becomes your reality!’

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.