On January 11, 2025, the lunar nodes will enter the signs of Pisces and Virgo, beginning a significant period of transformation for every zodiac sign.

The north and south nodes are karmic points that reveal insight into our path and motivation in this lifetime. The lunar nodes have been in Aries and Virgo since 2023, a self-focused time that pushed us to find ways to stand out among the rest. As the nodes enter Pisces and Virgo on January 11, where they will remain until 2026, our focus will push our imaginative and compassionate sides to the surface as we learn to let go of overanalyzing and overworking ourselves.

Looking at where Pisces and Virgo are located in your chart can show you where this energy will bring valuable lessons and serve as catalysts for potent transformations.

How each zodiac sign's life will transform when the north node enters Pisces on January 11, 2025:

Aries

As the north node shifts out of your sign, Aries, you're learning that slowing down is not a sign of failure. The north node in Pisces is reminding you to take care of yourself and the south node in Virgo is helping you approach these changes one day at a time.

The impulsive energy you are accustomed to is now slowing you down significantly, so be mindful of how you expend your energy. Before Saturn enters your sign, the North Node will give you the tools you'll use for the next several years.

Taurus

The north node entering Pisces will feel extremely freeing for you, bringing more optimism to the prospect of love and romance. Get ready to reconnect with your Venusian qualities as the north node brings light to your social connections.

The nodes in Pisces and Virgo begin a period of mastery and dissecting the world and people around you. For the next several years, you are discovering your charms and magnetism as you focus on building meaningful connections.

Gemini

Gemini begins a prosperous and dynamic period with the north node in Pisces granting you courage and hope, even if things initially feel overwhelming. Saturn's entry in Aries is a momentous transit for you later this year, but the north node is preparing you by showing you how to light your way, respond to the upsets, and see victory in defeat.

Cancer

You experience an awakening with the north node in Pisces having you scrutinize your philosophy and the information you digest from others. Prepare for a very eye-opening experience that will shift how you see the world as the north node pushes you to be a detective, understanding how to weed through the truth and discover the lies. The transit can also be a way for you to discover the people who care for you and those who may not be transparent.

Leo

Now that the north node is no longer in Aries, you can patch your armor and uncover new methods for pursuing your dreams with more practicality. The south node in Virgo helps you get more organized, trust new routines, and feel better about how you plan for your goals. It is a moment to develop and embrace a more mature mindset when it comes to handling responsibilities.

Virgo

Getting out of your own way will result from this transit as the north node will help you to see your gifts and talents and help you embrace those accomplishments you may not have thought much about.

With the south node in your sign, this is the beginning of developing a stronger relationship with who you are. It can be challenging, but the journey will be worth it. The next several years help you visualize, dream, and reconnect with the warrior within.

Libra

While this energy has you more energized, this is a period where you may embrace being more optimistic and open to helping others. The energy now is preparing you to become a better leader, be more understanding, and discover how you can work well with others.

Balance is essential here as you discover more about the dynamics that come with leadership skills. It is essential to develop empathy and be a good listener when you are working with others.

Scorpio

The north node in Pisces making a trine to your sign makes you more comfortable with socializing and establishing better relationships with others. You're expanding your horizon with the concept of love and experiencing feeling more compassion with those around you. During this moment, you can be more open to reconciling with others and practicing forgiveness.

Sagittarius

You're learning to be more present with your emotions and evolve your creative process now that the north node is no longer in fiery Aries. You will discover how to work better with colleagues, meet new people, share ideas, and feel more connected to your family and friends. The north node in Pisces will show you your resilience and strength.

Capricorn

With the north node in Pisces making a sextile to your sign, it is your moment to explore new horizons through intellectual stimulation. How you express yourself will be the theme of this transit. It is a period of comprehending how to use your words and transform your communication to improve those dormant skills and share your thoughts with others.

Communication takes control now. Your creative energy is fueled and you may feel much more inspired.

Aquarius

Now that the north node is no longer in a fire sign, you will see that it can be a little challenging to focus on getting plans to take off. However, it will still be a period where you will want to work hard because building on your finances is a focus of this transit. Your relationship with the material may be tested as well. The north node in Pisces will show you how to be smarter about your finances and how to save. You may surprise yourself with how ambitious you become.

Pisces

The north node is now in your sign. Get ready to discover new sides of yourself, embrace new journeys, and connect with who you were meant to be. The north node in your sign is here to help you feel empowered and see your own light.

During this cycle, you are here to see what you have to offer and you will be more appreciative of the lessons you learned with Saturn in your sign. It is also a time to let go of what holds you back and release those ties you have to the past. Embrace this new era.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.