2 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era When The Nodes Of Destiny Shift Signs On January 11

In astrology, the lunar nodes, also called the nodes of destiny or nodes of fate, provide insight into your higher purpose, showing the path to achieving your life goals. On January 11, 2025, the lunar nodes change signs for the first time since 2023, launching two zodiac signs into a powerful new era.

According to astrologer Sai Avani, the lunar nodes transiting out of Aries and Virgo is "a potent time of realignment," especially for the two zodiac signs the nodes are now calling home until 2026.

Two zodiac signs entering a powerful new era when the nodes of destiny shift signs on January 11, 2025:

"The forces of destiny are aligning us with new things in 2025," Avani explained in a TikTok video, noting that "this can be an especially profound process for Virgo and Pisces."

Virgo and Pisces placements begin the transformation process when the nodes shift into those signs on January 11, 2025, where they will remain until July 2026.

1. Virgo

Virgo tends to overanalyze everything around them. Virgo is highly analytical and overly cautious in their closest relationships and at work. Luckily, as the south node enters Virgo on January 11, this sign will begin letting go of this behavior as they enter 2025.

According to Avani, “The need to be in control, to be so rigid, to work so hard, and to open up to a more intuitive relaxing way,” will all be taking place in the new year.

To make the most out of this newfound energy, Avani suggested that the biggest thing Virgo needs to learn how to do is release control.

“The challenge for them will be opening up to flexibility, to flow, to openness, to vagueness, and allowing themselves to be more intuitively driven,” Avani explained.

2. Pisces

In 2025, Pisces will experience a more powerful era as they take a deep dive into their intuition and imagination. According to Avani, the most important lesson for Pisces to learn as the north node enters their sign is how to release control. While this type of surrender can feel intimidating and anxiety-inducing, constantly pursuing the impossible quest for perfection can and will burn you out.

According to Avani, the most challenging aspect of 2025 for Pisces will be bringing in practicality and analysis while still prioritizing your dreams and aspirations.

“For many of us, but particularly Virgo and Pisces, there’s going to be the arising of old patterns and tendencies,” Avani said.

As a result, Pisces might feel compelled to resort to staying in their dreamy state or overworking themselves to the point of exhaustion. Luckily for Pisces, 2025 will be a year of awareness as they begin identifying these harmful patterns and finding ways to release them with compassion.

“It’s important to really just honor ourselves a little bit more, take it more easy on ourselves, and treat ourselves more sensitively, with more care,” Avani urged.

After all, both of these signs are the type of work tirelessly toward their dreams. However, by having a little self-compassion, they’ll be able to achieve these dreams without burning themselves out in the process.

