What It Means To Have Your North Node In Pisces

The Lunar Nodes are points in our natal charts that show us the path we will take in this life and how our past will shape it. The Nodes can show how much pride and love we have in ourselves and how that confidence can help take us a step closer to our dreams.

With the North Node in Pisces, the native is imaginative, impressionable, magical, and with the potential to transform. The Virgo South Node is here to help Pisces North Node have more structure and develop more concrete plans. The North Node placement here is a dreamer and because the South Node did not have the opportunity to express themselves the way they desired in prior incarnations, the native will now be able to have a new sense of freedom that allows them to be creative and empowered.

Pisces North Node / Virgo South Node dates

Jul 27, 1950 – Mar 28, 1952

Apr 20, 1969 – Nov 2, 1970

Dec 3, 1987 – May 22, 1989

Jun 23, 2006 – Dec 18, 2007

Jan 12, 2025 – Jul 26, 2026

Pisces North Node traits

The imaginative Pisces North Node is here to explore, be more confident with themselves, and develop a stronger connection with the ethereal and spiritual. They will make excellent guides and mentors with their calm and inviting nature. Those with this North Node need to also learn to cultivate their independent side so that they do not get lost in the sea of worries from partners and friends. Boundaries are important for those with this placement since Pisces can lose their sense of self when they do not learn to value themselves. They are here to share their magnetism, their loving and caring nature, and show others the power of their love.

Virgo South Node traits

Having the South Node in Virgo shows someone that has struggled with the concept of perfection and is in this incarnation to abandon this notion and be more in touch with embracing the imperfect. South Node in Virgo guides the North Node to be more of a free spirit and to break away from perfection. They are here to learn not to listen to their inner critic and to speak positively to themselves. Learning to be more connected with who they are and to appreciate their potential and creativity will allow South Node to evolve and mature.

Pisces North Node / Virgo South Node life lessons

To love freely and without restraints.

Those with this placement will learn to value the relationships that they have and seek partners that align with their vision and ideology. They will learn not to settle for less and discover how true love based on mutual respect can bring healing and inner power. They are also here to learn self-love and to prioritize the relationship they have with themselves before taking their relationships to the next level.

Embrace creative freedom.

Virgo South Node suggests that in another incarnation, the native may have been too concerned with the practical and logical to tap into their visionary gifts. Now they have the opportunity to share their love for art and the magic that their imagination can allow them to produce and showcase to others. Although they are here to connect with others and create meaningful bonds, they will also learn to embrace the freedom of doing what they love. Through this, they can also be in touch and more connected with their independent side. North Node in Pisces is a powerhouse that can inspire others with their knowledge. With this creative liberty, they can accept and be free to do what they want creatively. North Node will learn to follow their heart and to be happy and confident in themselves.

Embrace leadership opportunities.

Because North Node here can be a natural when it comes to helping others, they can make great leaders for their community, even if they do not envision themselves taking on this position. They can have a great group of friends that seek them out for advice and mentoring. North Node is always willing to give a helping hand. Pisces has a healing energy and their South Node in Virgo will benefit from the healing and forgiving qualities that this Node possesses. Learning to accept themselves and not being as critical of what they do will allow them to evolve, especially as they mature. This is their time to shine without being pressured to make everything perfect. They will enjoy making mistakes and learning because they know that practice and experience will enable them to grow and evolve.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.