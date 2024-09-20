How The Autumn Equinox Affects Each Zodiac Sign On September 22, According To An Astrologer

During the autumn equinox, the sun sits directly above the equator resulting in equal hours of day and night. This year, it takes place on September 22, 2024, which is significant because it marks the last day of Virgo season. During this liminal period when the sun crosses from one zodiac sign to another, the planets Mercury and Venus are split between Virgo and Libra, respectively.

Under this energy, our approach to problem-solving (Mercury) is practical and methodical (Virgo). We experience an almost neurotic attention to detail, while our values (Venus) pour heavily into our relationships (Libra). This mash-up could create some turbulence in interpersonal relationships but fear not. As we step into fall festivities, this tension eases up. With the last bit of Virgo energy, it’s a good time to tie off any loose ends before autumnal activities commence.

Please note that during this time, we’ll be in the midst of eclipse season, a remarkable time when secrets reveal themselves, often triggering quick changes needed to correct course or find a better path.

This is a period of shifting energies, and here’s what to expect from the autumn equinox shift according to your sign.

Aries

Were you out of character this Virgo season, being a hardcore hermit, Aries? Probably not on purpose, but over the last few weeks, it’s likely that you were dedicating your time to troubleshooting your routines or biohacking your body to efficiency, designing a schedule that allowed you to work hard during the week and play harder on the weekends.

As the sun moves into Libra, you’ll be forced out of hermit mode and asked to turn your focus towards the relationships you’ve been neglecting. They say the grass is greener wherever you water it, and in this case, prioritizing your ride-or-die relationships will prove beneficial as you strengthen the bond between you and your day-ones.

Taurus

Hate to break it to you, Bull, but with Virgo season ending, playtime is officially over. As Libra season begins, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get back to work — the routines and grind of everyday life.

That doesn’t mean you can’t make the task easy on the eyes by indulging in color coordinated folders, an ergonomic swivel chair and a new water bottle to encourage healthy hydration habits. Libra rules over aesthetics, so by all means, invest in the right materials and supplies that will not only help get things back in working order but set you up for success.

Gemini

Chances are Virgo season knocked the wind out of you, especially with family and home matters. The good news is that Libra season allows you to kick up your feet and enjoy some R+R as you recover from the hectic month before.

But be careful with your spending, Gemini! Just because you can afford that, doesn’t mean you should. Make sure you enjoy yourself, but not so much that it affects your future enjoyment – you never know when unexpected expenses may arise.

Cancer

During Virgo season, you may have taken extra steps to pour into your community, taking time to get to know your neighbors and chatting with people who share your interests. As Libra season approaches, your focus will turn inward to private affairs like home and family. This is a good time to decorate your home, cook up a storm, and invite the family over for a proper fall reunion.

Leo

If Virgo season was a busy time, Libra season will be even busier — but the kind of “busy” you’ll enjoy, promise! Virgo season may have felt a bit constricting, with analysis paralysis or a case of perfectionism, but Libra season will have you out and about at social events all season long.

Building key relationships within your community will be your main focus, and if you’ve ever dreamed of being an influencer, this is the season to give it a try.

Virgo

As your season comes to an end, it’s important to take stock of the new goals you wish to achieve as you enter a new age. In order to do so, Libra season comes to help you determine what is worth your time, attention, and resources — things that are limited. You'll likely be pulled in many directions, but remember, you don't have to answer every call.

If you’re working on overcoming people-pleasing tendencies or the need to be useful to feel worthy of good things, this season will test the work you’ve done in recognizing where you overgive. Since you cannot pour from an empty cup, remember to fill your cup before pouring out to others. While your love language may be acts of service, self consideration and setting boundaries are just as important.

Libra

Virgo season may have confronted you with traits and habits you’re excited to build on and others you are ready to leave behind. During the autumn equinox, take time and reflect on the person you’re becoming, practice gratitude, and let people know just how much their presence has impacted your year.

As the world celebrates you for the next four weeks, it’s important to celebrate those who have made your year meaningful. Happy birth season, Libra!

Scorpio

Virgo season sparked a desire to expand your network and meet as many people as possible. After gathering enough contacts to make some serious career moves, Libra season brings a much-needed (but rather annoying) pause encouraging you to audit your year in review. Without this reflection, mistakes and self-sabotage could hinder your success when it's your season, Scorpio!

Libra rules over close relationships, and while your trust issues are legendary and it takes a while for you to warm up to people, there’s a chance a “day-one” could be harboring a new evil eye for you. Suss out people while you have the time.

Sagittarius

After a whirlwind of a Virgo season, it’s time to catch your breath, Sagittarius. Libra season brings the breath of fresh air you ordered. After establishing your reputation, it’s time to rub shoulders with distinguished people and expand your network.

Careful, though — this is also a time when you might ruffle some feathers and make rivals just the same. Regardless, a rival is just another reason to be the best at what you do, right? Don’t sweat the small stuff and enjoy the attention while it lasts.

Capricorn

It’s time to put the books down, run a brush through your hair, and put on that outfit you’ve been saving for a special occasion because the fall equinox marks your time to shine. If Virgo season was the time when you were studying pedagogy and theoretical concepts, Libra season is the time to apply what you’ve learned into real life and dazzle the public while also building a stellar reputation and obtaining a higher position in your career and status.

Aquarius

While Virgo season may have left you cash-strapped from all those Labor Day sales and nights out, the good news is that Libra season brings your focus to things that fascinate and pique your curiosity. Read a book, surf the internet, visit a free cultural institution (museum, library, etc), enroll in a lecture (hello Masterclass trial), and engage in meaningful conversations with fellow learners. This is your time to expand your mind while your wallet recovers.

Pisces

Virgo season was a time when everyone wanted a piece of you, and you, the ever-giving soul, gave yourself away to whomever asked. Before you get burned out, Libra season arrives to help reprioritize your needs in your relationships. It’s time to get honest about the takers in your relationships, cut them loose, and balance the scales once and for all.

