7 Ways To Use Libra Season Energy To Drastically Improve Your Life

Libra season is a time when beauty, camaraderie, and social skills reign supreme, and where decisions must be made with full consideration to all sides of the story.

Libra season energy reigns between September 23 and October 22 every year. Preceded by Virgo season and followed by Scorpio season, the best way to honor it is by indulging in activities that align us with the energy of the most balanced zodiac sign of them all.

Ways to use Libra season energy to improve your life

1. Dress to the nines.

Ask any zodiac enthusiast and they will tell you Libra stands for beauty. After all, it's ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and charm. So the best (and most creative) thing you can do this Libra season is to take your wardrobe and everyday outfits more seriously.

Whether you are a cottagecore girl, a guy who loves crisp white shirts, or a person with an eclectic fashion sense, now's the time to experiment and dress to the nines. Start by pulling out everything from your closet so you can inventory what you have. And then create outfit combinations that you may or may not have tried before.

If you have friends milling around throwing ideas your way, even better! Libra is a social zodiac sign, after all. And if an impromptu shopping trip comes up on the cards, go for it.

2. Make new friends.

As an air sign, Libra is one of the most social zodiac signs out there. It literally rules over the concept of friendships and partnerships, so the energy during Libra season is excellent for making new friends.

Say hi to more people while you are on your coffee run, maybe join a few social clubs, or gab about niche concepts on a Discord server. The options are endless. You are only limited by your imagination here.

3. Brush up your communication skills.

You cannot be as charming as a Libra or as good with your words unless you brush up your communication skills. And Libra season is the perfect excuse to do just that.

Whether you learn it through communication teachers on social media, like Vinh Giang or Matt Abrahams, or by emulating your favorite actors is up to you. You can even record yourself speaking and watch it later to catch those pesky bad communication habits you have but didn't know you had!

In the end, if it wins you friends and makes life easier, you will have hit the bullseye on the nose.

4. Watch movies and TV shows that deal with the justice system.

The Libra symbol is a pair of scales, representing balance, fairness, and justice. So what better way to celebrate Libra season than watching reruns of 'Law & Order', 'Suits', or even 'Judge Judy'? P. S. Podcasts and books count too!

5. Have a spa day.

Honestly, this one had to be on the list. Because if there's one thing you can deliberately inch yourself towards during Libra season, it's a glow-up. So book yourself a spa day, either for yourself or with your friends or family. A therapeutic spa retreat for a few days is a great vacation idea for Libra season too.

6. Fill up your social calendar.

The best way to honor the energy of Libra season is to let your social side have fun. Of course, your personal idea of what makes for a good time in the company of others will vary depending on whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, but the idea is to fill up your social calendar as much as you can.

And if you are looking for love, now's the time to attend a few speed dating events or let your friend set you up on a blind date just for the thrill of the experience.

7. Be conscious about your decisions and don't jump to conclusions.

Libra energy is all about fairness and seeing all sides of the story before a conclusion is reached. It can come across as decision paralysis to people who are impulsive and not good at strategizing, but it is what it is.

So take more care with your decision-making this Libra season. Dig up more details before you jump to conclusions. And don't let peer pressure influence you. After all, Libra might be a social sign, but it's known for its intelligence and social maneuvering.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.