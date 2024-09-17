The 2 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Significantly Improve Before September 2024 Ends

If you've been experiencing rotten luck lately, it may be time to take a look at what's going on in the stars. Thanks to several stressful astrology transits we've experienced over the last few weeks, certain zodiac signs have had a rough go of it lately.

However, things may just be turning around, as according to astrologer Carol Starr, “There are two zodiac signs who are going to find a big life improvement the month of September.”

Two zodiac signs whose lives will significantly improve by the end of September 2024:

As Starr explained in a TikTok video, Taurus and Aquarius have experienced many obstacles as of late. "I hear about it a lot. I hear about your struggles and your problems and your issues."

However, things are beginning to look up for these two zodiac signs — and it's not just dumb luck. According to Starr, “It’s not that it’s just gonna happen, but you’re gonna have opportunities and you’re gonna use them wisely.”

1. Taurus

Allexxander | Shutterstock

The first lucky zodiac sign in September 2024 is Taurus. According to Starr, “You’ve had some issues going on for the last several months,” but your luck will soon start turning around as you’ll see a lot of growth in areas that have remained stagnant. However, you can’t just expect things to fall into your lap. Like anything in life, there’s a need for hard work and effort, which thankfully Taurus doesn’t shy away from.

As spiritual messenger Emma Mejah explained, “This month things are really speeding up" for Taurus, especially since "You've already been working on some plans or starting something new.” And because of all this visualization, your September forecast is all about progression and speeding things up.

“You’re going from new to established, to cemented,” Mejah added. You’ve been waiting for this moment for the longest time. So, whether it’s a career goal, life plan, or relationship plan, get ready Taurus — this is your time to shine!

2. Aquarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Starr explained that the month of September will open up doors for great improvement for Aquarius. According to an astrologer named Lindsay, much of this has to do with something "new" that you're bringing into the world. This could be "a new idea, a new product, or service," Lindsay explained, adding that "It could also be that you’re doing something in your life that you’ve never done.”

Aquarius will find themselves “stepping outside of their comfort zone” this month. But don’t worry too much about it. According to her, it’s an easy energy and something that won’t make you feel nervous or uncomfortable. She continued, “You’re kinda just ready to go for it.”

But that’s not all. Aquarius should expect to experience some form of love after working on their spiritual journey for the longest time. Which is great, “because not only have you successfully healed yourself now you are carrying that energy of love and high vibrational light to heal others as well,” ended Lindsay.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.