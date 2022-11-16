Everyone knows what it’s like to feel stuck. There are times when you are unsure about what actions to take or choices to make.

A case of analysis paralysis can leave you confused and anxious, missing one-in-a-lifetime opportunities and killing your productivity.

Alternately, sitting with your thoughts for a while can help you avoid rash decisions. It may be your intuition’s way of keeping you from making missteps.

So, what do you do when you don’t know what to do? Believe it or not, there are some things that will help you get unstuck.

10 Things To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do

1. Stop procrastinating.

There are times when you know what to do deep down inside but are scared to act or simply don’t feel like rising to the occasion. This is especially true if you have a habit of procrastinating until the last minute.

Buckle down and do what needs to be done. See the light at the end of the tunnel and don’t stop until you get there.

2. Get social.

Isolating yourself with negative thoughts and uncertainty swirling around in your head is a recipe for stagnancy. Grow your network. Meet new people and share ideas.

You may be too close to the situation to see it from the right perspective. Objective people can help motivate and inspire you.

3. Be proactive.

Playing catch up is draining. Balancing things you should have already done along with the tasks you must do currently is tough.

People who achieve the lives they have dreamed of take initiative and see potential problems before they arrive. Learn to stay a step ahead so you don’t fall behind.

4. Help someone.

When you are lost in life and everything around you seems to be crumbling, helping someone out can give you a renewed perspective.

Being of service could trigger something in you that moves you forward in life. It is better to give than to receive. If you focus on being a resource for people, good karma is sure to follow.

5. Relax and go with the flow.

It’s hard to see the big picture when you are filled with anxiety and restlessness. Release the need to control the outcome and just trust the process.

Change the things you can control and let go of anything you can’t. It makes no sense to ponder things you have no power over, so accept them and move on.

6. Sleep on it.

A clear mind is a rested mind. Tiredness leads to impulsiveness and a lack of clarity. Rest and wake up refreshed and ready to make informed decisions.

Sleep gives your mind a chance to shift to a more positive place. It settles your thoughts and allows you to be more present in the creative process. Take a day to rest. Your problems will be there to tackle tomorrow.

7. Trust your intuition.

If you’re like most people, you have said, “I should’ve listened to my first mind” on multiple occasions. Well, the truth is, you only have one mind and it’s time you started listening to it.

That nagging sensation in your gut that you felt before making the last wrong decision was your intuition. This time, don’t ignore that voice in your head. You know what is best for you.

8. Talk to someone.

Spinning problems around in your head and hoping for a solution can leave you unable to connect the dots. Talking to someone you trust and putting those thoughts into the universe may be just what you need.

Everyone you know has their own unique perspectives and experiences. If you can’t seem to find a resolution, run it by a friend, family member, colleague, or behavioral therapist to get a second opinion.

9. Focus on the outcome.

One thing that freezes people in their tracks is the work required to reach a goal. If the mountain of work you have to climb to get to the end result seems insurmountable, you’re focused on the wrong thing.

Try keeping your eyes on the prize. Feel the emotions you anticipate when you achieve what you desire. Dig deep and keep pushing until you are at the finish line.

10. Stick to your values and beliefs.

Some decisions are easy. You love animals, so you are a vegan and you avoid leather. You are a Christian, so you would not be caught dead at an atheist gathering.

What makes them hard is the pressure to go against what you truly believe in. Know that there are no wrong choices when you stick to your morals and values without compromise.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.