7 Ways To Use Virgo Season Energy To Drastically Improve Your Life

Virgo season is here at last! Starting on August 23 and lasting through September 22, Virgo season is a time for the peaceful, inquisitive, and observant ones to shine. After all, with Mercury as its ruler, only a fool would underestimate Virgo energy.

But Virgo season is not just for the Virgos. It's a time for all of us to become a little more detail-oriented, introverted, and particular about our priorities. So here are 7 things you can do this Virgo season to bring love and happiness into your life.

Ways to use Virgo energy to improve your life

1. Journal your thoughts.

Turning inward and becoming introspective is one of the best things one can do during Virgo season (which is officially between August 23 to September 22). But don't just journal your thoughts in any ratty old notebook. Get yourself a leather-bound beauty (faux leather for the vegans), grab a pen with silky smooth ink, and then open to a blank page.

Who are you when nobody is watching? What are the five tiny things about life you are grateful for? If you could live like an animal or bird for one day, what would you choose and why? These are some good questions to get you started. But feel free to dive in deep with a list of journaling prompts that focus on other important things in life.

2. Add more neutrals and classics to your wardrobe.

Virgo energy often gets a bad rep for being staid and practical, but anyone who has paired shiny oxfords with cigarette pants and a turtleneck will know how divine the academia aesthetic of Virgo season can be. So if you are craving a shopping spree, now's the time to load up your closet with those classic neutrals and statement embroideries. After all, a good outfit is to confidence what a good book is for the mind.

3. Introduce a healthy drink to your diet.

Virgo season is the perfect time to take a closer look at your health and vitality. And what better way to do that than with a healthy drink? It's a small enough change to not be too burdensome, but potent enough for a real glow-up. And if you truly want to lean into the mercurial energy of Virgo season, the best option would be a drink that's hydrating, light, and refreshing on the tongue.

4. Write love letters to your significant other.

It doesn't get any more classic than this, although Virgo energy can't stake a claim on love letters — Leo, Libra, and Pisces have their claim on them, too. So write a love letter to your significant other. Or write many. And if you want to add more charm, place your letter in a crisp envelope and seal it with wax and a stamp. Maybe you can start a new tradition.

5. Reorganize the furniture in your home.

One cannot talk about Virgo season and not talk about homes and cleaning. It's as quintessential to Virgo as a brown scarf or a sturdy pair of boots. So zing up your living space and let the Virgo energy work its magic! You can even follow simple feng shui techniques to get better results.

6. Attend a pottery workshop.

If you already knew this point was going to be on the list, congratulations. You are fully in sync with the energy of Virgo season! And there's no better way to celebrate this earthy energy than by attending a pottery workshop and getting one's hands dirty. Whether you choose to throw some clay on the wheel or sculpt cute planters, let your fingers sink into the mud and ground you to reality. It's a great alternative to meditation for the more active individuals.

7. Discuss your future plans with your partner-in-crime.

Whether you call them your “partner-in-crime," “ride-or-die,” “soul bae” or something else, Virgo season is the perfect time to get serious about your future plans and deepen your commitment with your romantic partner. How else will you know you are with the one?

Discuss the tough questions that people often postpone for too long: Do you want kids one day? At what age would you like to get married, or start settling down at least? What are your thoughts about sharing finances and budgeting in a relationship? Which city do you want to live in eventually?

You don't have to badger each other with these serious questions all in one day. It's better to take it slow and take it easy. Relax into the magic of Virgo season and turn the entire month into a journey of deeper understanding.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.