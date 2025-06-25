Your daily horoscope is here for June 26, 2025. Mercury shifts into Leo, bringing new energy to each zodiac sign's day that makes it easier for us to speak our minds. Starting on Thursday, there is no time for whispers or second-guesses. Mercury in Leo demands declarations and long-winded monologues spoken directly from the heart.

You could play it safe, trade in polite nothings and smile sweetly, but Mercury in Leo scoffs at that. This powerful astrological energy is urging you to speak big, dream loud, and flirt with drama. Spin the story you’ve been too shy to admit even to yourself.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the universe is tossing you the script to your personal action movie, and you get to decide which role you're taking on. Are you playing John Wick or Barbie in her Weird Barbie era, wild-haired, free, impossible to predict?

The fire inside you is real. You can try to smother it with calm routines, but it will find a crack and burn its way out.

Be the one who takes the risk, who says the scary thing, who kisses first, who dares to want what others are too careful to ask for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the life you’ve built has served you well. But a more decadent way of living could become a new craving.

What if your home (or your body, space, or mind) could become the palace you deserve, not the cottage you settle for?

Upgrade your sensory pleasures. Swap cheap, rushed meals for beautiful, nourishing food, even if it’s simple.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this is not the season for soft takes or ironic detachment. This is the moment for TEDTalk energy. You're a yapper at heart and today's the day for the monologue you're often teased into holding back.

On June 26, you're sharp and impossible to look away from.

Gossip less, but confess more. Let people (including yourself) see who you really are, whichever version of yourself you are today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’ve played the role of caretaker, the soft one, and a homebody. But under the softness is steel, and under all that care is fire. And now life wants to see you glow.

What if your comfort was radical? You were never meant to hide in the kitchen while the party rages on.

This is your party. This is your scene. Step out of the quiet corner. Make the room adjust to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this is your entrance scene, the moment in the film when the camera pans, the music swells, and you walk in, golden and terrifying.

It’s never been about the applause. It’s about you knowing you deserve it.

You are the flame, not the moth. The world will reflect what you believe about yourself. Believe big and ask for the audacious favor, because you never know what could click.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, imagine if Wednesday Addams cared less about perfection and more about pleasure.

What is it going to take for you to break the habit of shrinking and apologizing for every rough edge?

The work you’ve done and the quiet mastery you've achieved have made you dangerous in the best way. Now it's time to add a little mystery and risk.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are meant to stand apart now. Perhaps even seduce to shift the balance of the room. Connection is still your game, but not the safe kind in terms of keeping everyone comfortable.

As Mercury enters Leo, you need the kind of connection that makes people want to ask you questions they don’t dare ask themselves.

Whether it’s your home, your desk, or your social media, create a vibe that draws people in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, how many times do we have to tell you that ambition is not a mistake? Your desire for more is not weakness, and you are closer than ever to something vast and dangerous and good.

Stay strange and unafraid. Write down one ambition or desire you’ve felt guilty about. Say it out loud, fiercely.

Today's the day to start owning it as part of your identity without looking at it as a flaw.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the map you’ve been using is torn and useless. You’re Billie Eilish going platinum blonde, a total switch-up that rewrites everything.

Pack your bags light, because the road ahead is calling, vast and lawless and full of danger and gold.

There is more for you if you’re willing to leave the familiar behind. Go first and run fast. Burn the old path behind you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, set your spreadsheet aside. What have you buried in the vault of someday? What part of you wants to claim more?

The world already sees your strength. Now you need to show your hunger. This isn’t greed, but rather the next step in your evolution. What happens when you stop apologizing for wanting it all?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the people around you are changing, and so are you. Like Barbie ditching Barbieland, you are meant to break out of the system.

Walk barefoot into the strange real world and make it yours. Stop nodding along to keep the peace.

Next time someone says something you disagree with, speak your truth, even if it feels like stepping onto a different planet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your joy is not a reward for work well done. It’s the magic that makes the job worth doing. You are weaving beauty in small, secret ways that will change everything.

The world needs your softness, your pleasure, your desire; don’t trade it all for exhaustion. Notice when you’re pushing past your limits to prove your worth.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.