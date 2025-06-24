2 Zodiac Signs In Their Wealth & Abundance Era Starting On June 25, According To An Astrologer

Everyone wants to manifest wealth, and according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, two zodiac signs will be able to do just that during their wealth and abundance era from June 25 to August 12, 2025. According to Grim, "These two signs are about to have an easier time attracting an abundance of resources, money, and wealth."

Sure, it might not have been easy as of late, but these two signs are about to see their hard work pay off in unexpected ways "because Jupiter, a planet that promotes growth, will be transiting through houses that either represent personal income or finances from June of this year until June of next year." So if you're a Gemini or Sagittarius, you have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of weeks!

1. Gemini

The first zodiac sign experiencing wealth and abundance from June 25 to August 12 is Gemini. Gemini may have thought their luck ended now that their emerald year is over, but let's not forget that this zodiac sign was promised the most rewarding 2025 of them all — and it all starts now! That said, Grim had some advice.

"This doesn't mean that every day you turn on the faucet, money just comes pouring out," he explained.

Opportunity is created, not just given to Gemini simply because they're favored during this time period. It'll take a ton of work if Gemini wants to truly be wealthy and successful this summer.

"Geminis are more likely to acquire higher personal income and might spend quite a bit of it in order to uphold more luxurious possessions, or to dine out at nicer restaurants."

Still, if Gemini is looking for a higher income, then expect June 25 to be the start of something great! As long as they put in the work, the money can start flowing.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Lucky Sagittarius is entering their wealth and abundance era starting on June 25. While Gemini may be more likely to get a raise at work or increase their personal income in some way, Sagittarius is "more likely to benefit when it comes to investments, stocks, equities," Grim said. "Or perhaps, a family member will bequeath some funds, a property, or an inheritance to you."

According to Grim, Sagittarius' main focus will be on their passive income, especially once the New Moon rises in the zodiac sign of Cancer on June 25.

"Geminis and Sagittarius are more likely to see their balance sheets improve starting in late June with the Cancer New Moon," he said. "And then in mid-August we'll see Jupiter and Venus meet in Cancer, which is probably the most opportune sign."

So, while it might seem far away, keep on holding on. Hard work and manifestation are bound to pay off if only these two signs put their mind to it.

