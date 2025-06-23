Your home is more than just a place where you sleep and store your belongings — it's a powerful energetic space that can attract abundance or repel it. Balancing yin and yang are core principles in feng shui, a method of geomancy meant to balance energy, all by how furniture, structures, and space stay in harmony with one another.

And while chi, also called qi, is a life force energy that often brings good fortune, there are certain things in your home that block your financial blessings, according to feng shui. When your living space feels off, that's your energy reacting to the negative chi in your home. Luckily, there are ways to remove the bad energy and get money flowing into your pocket once more.

Here are 11 things in your home that block your financial blessings, according to feng shui

1. A cluttered or blocked entryway

Feng shui consultant Elizabeth Aley revealed that a messy home can block the natural flow of chi, an unseen energy force that can affect our stress levels if not cleared. Additionally, a UCLA study found that people living in cluttered environments experience significantly higher stress, with elevated cortisol levels reported particularly by women.

In feng shui, the act of decluttering your home's entryway and placing yellow or orange tones, such as flowers or a painting, should help bring in energy that improves physical and mental health. Earth tones represent health, knowledge, and relationships.

Even shapes like rectangular or square-like furniture within this space will help the energy flow. Other decor items that you can place upon these tables are other earth-like elements like pottery, stones, and crystals.

2. Broken things you keep saying you'll fix

In feng shui, a broken object can represent stagnant energy, obstacles, and unresolved issues. These can essentially block your energy, but it's a problem that can be fixed. There are three steps you can take to clear the negative energy from broken items within your home: acknowledging the broken item, identifying if a negative experience is attached to that item, and finally releasing the energy by cleaning it before the repair.

Every object requires some form of maintenance occasionally and electronics are no different. That might mean taking the appliance or electronic apart fully to remove any dust or debris that could cause malfunctions. Don't just surface-level clean it; instead, open it up to make sure your items work again and have good energy flowing through them.

3. Wallets or purses that are worn down

Believe it or not, one of the major things in your home that block your financial blessings is a worn out or old purse or wallet. But it's not only the condition, it's the color and organization of your wallet or purse that can influence the flow of financial energy and abundance in your life.

Feng shui expert Amanda Clarkson explained that your wallet holds energy that can affect your money and reflect the financial status you are currently in. The more worn and torn it is, the more people will believe that you are experiencing economic hardships.

Colors also factor in, with common colors like brown or black representing stability and career growth, while more vibrant colors like red or green represent luck and new financial opportunities. The presence of physical bills or coins within the wallet can grow finances as it represents the readiness to receive and hold onto money.

The easiest way to stop the blockage is to keep your wallet or purse nice and tidy. Clean it occasionally and remove any old receipts or expired cards as this can hinder your financial growth.

4. Water leaks or plumbing issues

In feng shui, bathrooms are considered areas of energy drainage because water is constantly flowing out. A bathroom represents a sacred place where you commence in a ritual to cleanse your body from impurities. This could be washing away the negative energy that you have come into contact with throughout the day.

Leaky facets can symbolize money flowing out of your life. So, fixing these plumbing issues should help your abundance. And closing toilets and bathroom doors also stops the negative energy from coming out. Cleaning your bathroom of clutter, fixing leaky plumbing, and adding more light can help negate these issues.

Clearly it's not possible for people to change the structures of their homes out of the blue to follow feng shui architecture, but there are a few small things you can add to your bathroom to bring in more luck. Adding a small bowl of the metal-element stone pyrite, also known as fool's gold, supports a water-filled area like a restroom in flowing properly and brings in financial abundance.

5. A neglected and dirty stove

The stove is associated with how you nourish your body. If it's dirty, it suggests poor attention to your health and vitality. Dirt and leftover food residue create yin, or stagnant energy, while the vibrant energy of yang is needed more in the kitchen. Placing a bowl of fruit on the counter can bring in abundance, but be sure to get rid of any rotten fruit from the bowl as well.

According to feng shui experts, a bagua map — a 3x3 grid used as a tool in feng shui to analyze the energy flow in a space — can help you figure out where certain pieces of furniture and appliances should be placed to maximize your chi flow.

Water is typically relegated to the north side, while fire is delegated toward the south side of a living space. This means that if your stove and sink are side by side, expect these two elements to clash frequently. Fire, which represents your fame and reputation, will often conflict with your career path.

6. Storage under your bed

Feng shui is clear in that you should never place anything under your bed, as this is the most intimate spot in which you reside. You chi is at its strongest when you sleep, and putting things beneath the bed can stop this flow. It's said that it can also disrupt your sleep patterns due to the stored items weighing your energy down.

Metaphysical practitioner and modern mystic And-El recommended that if you have anything under your bed, you should have a "treasure box" of high quality to store your items. The type of material that you use will determine the growth of that particular element.

Have a wooden box to bring assistance to personal growth, metal for creativity, and woven straw baskets for health. Avoid storing photos as they carry old energies from your past that block new opportunities. Instead, store restful items like bedding, sheets, and pillow cases.

7. Dead plants or fake ones that gather dust

Not only are dead plants unsightly and can make guests feel uncomfortable in your home, they are, along with fake plants, one of the things in your home that block your financial blessings. This is because dead plants represent death, decay, and neglect.

When a plant begins to show signs of decay, their leaves will turn yellow from nutrient deficiency. Feng shui experts recommend using sage or placing crystals by the plant to restore its energy alignment. Remove dead plants immediately and, if salvageable, trim the dying leaves to revive the plant.

A good alternative is artificial plants, but if neglected and allowed to collect dust, this could also disrupt the energy flow, which can be improved with bright, high-quality plants. The most important thing to do when using plants for welcoming financial wealth is to properly take care of them, real or fake.

8. Mirrors facing your front door

In feng shui, mirrors are powerful tools that reflect and redirect the energy. They also reflect the world around you, so placing it in a strategic spot that not only looks beautiful but vibrant can help bring luck into your life. You should always have mirrors reflecting something beautiful like plant life or a painting.

Unfortunately, many people tend to place mirrors facing the front door, which is one of the more common things in your home that block your financial blessings. Doing so can invite bad energy into the home. It's also important to not place them in front of a bed, as this can represent instability in romantic relationships.

For couples, a mirror facing a bed is thought to invite a third party into the relationship. For single individuals, it can be a soul disrupter as it's believed your soul can wander during sleep.

9. Overflowing trash bins or laundry piles

Leaving trash overflowing can attract stagnant energy, while laundry piles represent unfinished business. Trash represents things that are no longer useful or wanted. And placing your laundry in an unfinished room can affect your sleep and make you restless.

It's best to declutter your home weekly when things begin to pile up, as this is the easiest way to fix the energy flow in your home. Never place your trash bins near your door as it can repel potential opportunities. The best solution is to hide trash cans to get rid of the clutter and make your space a little cleaner.

10. Negative or sad artwork

Decorative pieces like paintings can be a great way to express yourself, and the more calming the painting, the calmer you will be. This is how feng shui works and how chi flows around your home. This means that the paintings that you choose to decorate with can affect how much luck and money comes into your household.

Feng shui expert Grandmaster Chen Wei revealed that the safest paintings to have in your home are ones that involve nature and the elements. Feng shui focuses on how elements align with the placement of items in your home to bring in more prosperity. Each room should reflect what you want to focus on in that room.

11. Dusty corners

Similar to decluttering, cleaning dusty corners is just as equally important. Along with people noticing small things like this when they enter your home, according to superstition, corners can capture negative energies that must be cleansed with sage or dusting. Dusty corners represent areas of your life that you are neglecting or ignoring. Cleaning these areas quickly will lift the mental fog and help you pay attention more, allowing money to circulate suddenly.

Where you place furniture also matters. Never have your desk facing the corner of a wall as this can cause your energy to be suspicious. Instead, place it facing the door to show that you have control, knowing whose energies come in and out of your home.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.