Even the most hardworking person feels lazy from time to time. As a result of overworking themselves to the point of burnout, it's only natural that they may struggle to feel motivated. But rather than resign themselves to a life of exhaustion, there are tiny ways to stop feeling lazy that have nothing to do with working any harder.

Most people are taught that laziness has everything to do with inner will and nothing to do with mental health. As a result, many people are led to feel as if there's something wrong with them. And while there's never an excuse for neglecting important responsibilities, this doesn't mean people who feel lazy can't show themselves a bit of compassion and, as a result, motivation.

Here are 11 tiny ways to stop feeling lazy that have nothing to do with working any harder

1. Take a 'dopamine fast' once a week

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Most people are constantly overstimulated. From being on their phones to gaming all day, there are so many things people do that feel great in the moment, but aren't necessarily good for them in the long run.

According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, being on the phone too much is associated with "difficulties in cognitive-emotion regulation, impulsivity, impaired cognitive function... shyness, and low self-esteem." With this in mind, people need to reset themselves and take a breather every once in a while.

Whether that means going on a walk for an hour or spending time with family for a little bit, the point is to stop doing the things that are draining and to start doing things that help them get out of their shell. It might not be easy, as most people spend hours a day engaging in technology and other high-dopamine activities, but if they want to improve their mental health for the better, putting away those devices every once in a while is worth it.

Advertisement

2. Watch one motivational video each day

EF Stock | Shutterstock

While it may not seem like much, one of the tiny ways to stop feeling lazy that have nothing to do with working any harder is watching motivational videos. Whether it's wanting to exercise and get in shape, or learn a new skill, there's power in listening to positive messages that many people underestimate.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching, watching a video with music is associated with more self-efficacy. That being said, it's better to prepare ahead of time, rather than waiting until the last minute to scour the internet for a video.

If someone is truly looking for a way to inspire themselves and get out of a rut, creating a motivational playlist and adding to it once a week is a good idea. Not only is it more convenient, but by staying organized, people are more likely to stay consistent.

Advertisement

3. Use activation energy hacks

Ann Rodchua | Shutterstock

The worst thing someone can do is not prepare themselves for the next day. However, this is exactly what happens as most people crash into bed without thinking about how they can make their morning easier. This can make their mornings disorganized and rushed. And, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, it's better to have a morning routine, as this leads to an increase in energy and productivity.

Despite this, making it into a habit is far from easy. While TikTok and other social media platforms might rave about staying organized and how simple it is to get started, it's equally important to remember that making habits is a constant cycle of failure and success. Still, people can start easy and do simple habits such as laying out their clothes the night before and filling up their water before working.

Advertisement

4. Find one small way to reward yourself at the end of the day

theshots.co | Shutterstock

It's hard to be motivated when it seems like there's no light at the end of the tunnel. From working extremely hard to having a list of chores, people can find small ways to reward themselves at the end of the day.

For some, this reward can be something small, like a brownie. For others, it can be binge-watching their favorite TV show. Either way, having something to look forward to is the best way to encourage oneself when everything else seems hopeless.

According to clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman, self-reinforcement is when someone rewards themselves or another for engaging in a specific behavior. And people unconsciously are more likely to engage in said behavior if they know they'll be rewarded for it.

Advertisement

5. Do one hard thing before 9 a.m.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

There's nothing worse than waking up in the morning, especially if you're a night owl. If you're like most people, mornings are filled with pounding headaches from the night before and a sense of dread as people begin to wonder how much work they have to do. But doing one difficult thing before 9 in the morning is a way to make people feel like they're working hard.

On the outside, this might sound strange or useless; however, doing one hard thing can truly make all the difference in the world. As concierge physician Dr. Aaron Wenzel revealed, "If you're going to feel groggy for the first couple of hours anyway, you might as well spend that time knocking out a hard task that will make the rest of your day better."

This can also encourage someone to get what they're dreading most out of the way. Whether it's cleaning a messy kitchen, doing loads of laundry, or prepping a meal for dinner, doing it first thing starts the morning off right and helps people stay motivated.

Advertisement

6. Change locations while working

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether someone is working remotely or in an office, staying in one place for a long period of time is draining. But moving around or changing locations altogether is one of the tiny ways to stop feeling lazy that have nothing to do with working any harder.

Getting up and moving is the best way to renew someone's energy and give them the boost they need to get through the day. While it might sound questionable, a change in environment has a bigger impact than people realize.

According to the Newport Institute, "Our everyday surroundings have a powerful impact on our mood and emotions. A dark, cluttered room evokes different feelings than an airy, light-filled space." If someone works from home, they can try going to a coffee shop. If someone works in the office, they can get up and walk around for a few minutes to wake up their brain.

Advertisement

7. Put in 'C' effort constantly

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

How many times have people put in all their effort just to be dismissed by their boss or co-workers? Probably, way too many times to count. It's unfortunate, but many will find themselves putting lots of effort into people who refuse to spare more than a glance in return.

This is why it's important to stop trying to reach impossible levels of perfection and instead start doing the bare minimum. Understandably, it might be hard not to put in your all, as most people are people-pleasers by nature. But being a perfectionist isn't a flex, as its association isn't all that positive.

According to a 2022 study, perfectionism may be associated with mental health problems. So, while the work people put in can be truly admirable, they should only do so if someone acknowledges their effort; otherwise, they're wasting your time.

Advertisement

8. Step outside or open a window

VH-studio | Shutterstock

Many people confine themselves to their rooms, refusing to step outside or even open a window. They may keep themselves busy indoors and not even glance out the window, becoming more invested in themselves than what's outside their space.

Unfortunately, people have become increasingly isolated, causing a huge surge of mental health concerns. So, to combat burnout and exhaustion, one of the tiny ways to stop feeling lazy that have nothing to do with working any harder is to step outside, open a window, or do something that immerses a person in their surroundings.

It sounds simple, but many people forget to go outside and take a breather. According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, going outside improves "systolic and diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, body fat percentage, BMI, cholesterol, V02 max, depression, and physical functioning." Even so, doing this isn't always easy.

In a world that's becoming increasingly dangerous, not everyone feels safe going out on walks by themselves. If so, they can bring someone to tag along. But they don't have to go on a walk; instead, they can just sit outside in the sunshine or breathe in fresh air.

Advertisement

9. Sit in silence every morning for 10 minutes

Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock

When people get up in the morning, it almost always ends the same way: running around and rushing to get out the door. Life has become a race as most people rarely have enough time to breathe. And while most people don't want to wake up early to stare at the ceiling, doing so for just 10 minutes every day is productive.

To calm themselves down and mentally prepare themselves for the day ahead, it's better to wake up early so they can think about what they need to do without being in go mode. Don't be afraid to set that alarm clock back just a little bit early to catch some bearings. Even if it's only for five minutes, it's much better than rushing without being able to think clearly.

Advertisement

10. Take a break every few hours

viDi Studio | Shutterstock

Many people don't take the time to think about their own well-being while they're working. So busy trying to meet their boss' or children's expectations, it's important they take a break every few hours to recharge.

It should go without saying that taking a break is necessary to stop yourself from burning out. Unfortunately, many people are always on the go and, as a result, don't take the time to relax their minds. But never taking breaks is likely a huge reason why people feel so unmotivated.

Some people might not get too many breaks in the day, whether it's a result of their own schedule or their boss' controlling nature. While they can't always control things, every few hours, try to take a few minutes for yourself, even if it's a bathroom break.

Advertisement

11. Practice the 'five-minute rule'

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

The five-minute rule is typically set in place to test how much work someone can accomplish in a short amount of time. It's a way to address procrastination by committing to doing a task for only five minutes. It prevents burnout and can help encourage or inform people of how much energy they have left to give.

The next time you need to do something, set a timer for five minutes and for that allotment of time, work on whatever it is you need to do without any distractions. If five minutes pass and you feel motivated, keep going. However, if you work for five minutes straight and still feel burned out, try coming back to it later.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.