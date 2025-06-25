The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On June 26, 2025

On June 26, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. When the universe really wants to get through to us, it uses the transit of Mercury in Leo to make itself known. We're talking fast and strong, without a lot of subtle innuendo. It's upfront and obvious, and when the message hits these four zodiac signs, we know what to do.

For Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, this super-transit offers a special message meant to guide our next moves. On June 26, these zodiac signs will notice that the right information or opportunity arrives at exactly the right time. The key here is to listen to what the universe is trying to tell us. We don't ignore what's happening at this time; we listen, we learn, and we act.

1. Taurus

You may have been seeking insight about personal or family matters, Taurus. Thankfully, Mercury in Leo brings messages that help resolve old questions. You will notice just how much easier it is to speak up and say what's on your mind.

Pay attention to what is said back to you, as well, as this is the stuff that changes everything. The guidance that comes to you in the form of another person's words will help you make important decisions about your living situation or emotional well-being.

Trust your steady nature to interpret these messages with wisdom. The universe is pointing you toward greater stability and peace, but you must be ready to act when the path becomes clear, as it will on June 26.

2. Leo

Mercury moves through your sign now, Leo, and this is a powerful time to receive and deliver important messages. The focus is on your identity, and on June 26, the universe will encourage you to speak up and act honestly.

The message from the universe is clear: trust your voice and speak your truth. While Mercury's energy may have you feeling a tad bit impulsive, it might actually work out in your favor, Leo.

This is a time to be seen and heard, and the beauty of it all is that you have something to express. So, go for it. You may not know where all of this is headed, but it's somewhere good, that's for sure.

3. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, Mercury in Leo highlights the importance of personal growth. You're always up for adventure and finding something new to learn from. The universe is asking you to pay attention to your surroundings so that you can pick up on the little things that are hidden but meaningful.

This day may have you wanting to start something new, in terms of higher learning or a hobby. Maybe you decide to learn how to play the guitar, or... the theremin. Hey, stranger things have happened.

Follow this call with your usual enthusiasm, but keep it even-tempered with mindfulness. The messages you receive now will shape your understanding of what comes next on your path, and you will be ready, as ever.

4. Aquarius

Mercury in Leo brings attention to whatever is going on in your relationships, Aquarius. On June 26, there will be a heavy emphasis on how you connect with others, and whether or not these relationships are working in your life

Expect important, and perhaps even challenging, conversations to arise. What you learn during these interactions will help you redefine the terms of important relationships. Be prepared to listen closely and speak honestly.

The universe is asking you to get in touch with your own authenticity so that you can present yourself in a kind but realistic way. You need to get real with certain friends, and Mercury's energy on June 26 helps get the job done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.