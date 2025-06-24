6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On June 26, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on June 26, 2025. Thursday is a Fire Tiger Success Day and according to Chinese astrology, this is one of those days where you can actually get the thing. You are no longer waiting around or convincing yourself it’s a win because you learned something, you are landing something that makes your week better in a way you can actually feel. You finally get what you asked for at the exact time you need it.

Advertisement

The Tiger’s energy is direct. The luck today goes to people who mean what they say, who aren’t pretending they’re fine waiting, and who actually go for the version of their life they want. These six animal signs are lined up to get the kind of abundance that changes your plans for the better and gives you something to celebrate right now, not someday.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your day, Tiger, finally! You’re not in the background anymore. You’re going to notice that something moves because you moved. You speak up, you send the thing, you take the step and what happens after is not a maybe. You get exactly what you asked for.

You’ve been sitting on something. What I'm picking up on is that you weren’t sure if you’d look needy, maybe you were waiting for a sign from the universe. Today is the sign. You’re going to feel this in real time. It could be someone agreeing to your terms, a plan locking in, or a yes that changes your weekend.

You already know what you want. The only thing you have to do today is ask for it like you mean it.

Advertisement

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

You’ve been wondering if the door is still open and thinking maybe you missed your chance. You didn’t. In fact, you’re actually early. The right thing shows up today because you stopped forcing the wrong one.

Your luck today feels like something (or someone) coming back to you. Maybe you'll get a message from someone you thought forgot about you or a spot opening up that was already booked. You’re in the right place now to pick it up and actually carry it. You don’t need to figure out why it took this long.

Advertisement

When it lands, you’ll know it’s yours. It’s not going to ask you to work overtime for it.

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You’ve been halfway out of something for a while now and you’ve known it. Today you decide that you’re done with the halfway stuff. You’ll walk away for real from something you’ve been tolerating. You might feel it in your body that you have been settling for the wrong person or thing. You’ll just know.

Advertisement

The second you leave that space open, something else shows up that actually fits. Maybe it’s a different person, a faster timeline, or a chance you would’ve missed if you kept staying too long in the wrong place.

Your luck isn’t in the thing you get today. It’s in the thing you finally stop giving your energy to. Say goodbye. It's time.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been waiting on something real. Not promises, not someone saying they'll circle back. Today something locks in for real. You hear yes. You see the number. You get the confirmation.

This isn’t a day where you have to convince anyone. The person who’s supposed to say yes to you today? They say it on the first try. If you have to keep following up, that’s not it.

You’re going to feel the difference because the right thing makes you feel calmer, not more anxious. It feels like relief. The wait is over.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been carrying your backup plan in your head this whole time, just in case. You don’t need it today. Plan A works right away. You might see a time open up, someone agree to the original idea, or the thing you thought wasn’t possible actually start to happen.

It’s going to feel almost too easy. You’re not used to this door staying open when you walk toward it. But today, it does.

You’re going to know it’s right because you won’t feel like you’re chasing it anymore. You are finally attracting all the abundance you've been destined for this whole time. Just watch.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

You’ve been sitting still waiting for a revelation, but you already know. Today helps you pick and you don’t need to justify it. You’ll notice which option feels like it belongs to you because it makes your next step easier, not heavier.

You might hear from someone with an offer that’s fine but doesn’t really excite you. Don’t grab it just because it’s there. Wait. Something better is moving toward you and it's happening much faster than you think.

Advertisement

Your win today is not in taking the first thing. It’s in trusting the one that actually fits when you hold it. Stay strong. You're lucky and everything is happening in your favor.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.