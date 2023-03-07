How Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes Improve During Saturn In Pisces, March 7, 2023 - February 13, 2026

On March 7, 2023, Saturn leaves Aquarius to enter Pisces, improving each zodiac sign's horoscope for the next three years. Saturn, the planet that governs boundaries, divine timing, and karmic lessons, will swim the warm ethereal waters of Pisces until May 24, 2025, helping every zodiac sign to recognize which limitations are healthy versus which need to be powered through. Saturn is most known for causing restrictions, challenges, and hardship if you resist the lessons it is trying to teach you; however, in Pisces, Saturn becomes softer, making it easier to do the work of Saturn.

Pisces is the twelfth and final zodiac sign in astrology, representing endings. Pisces contains wisdom from each of the other eleven zodiac signs. It is a gentle, forgiving, dreamy, romantic sign, which means that many of the themes within your life will take on these qualities. During this three-year cycle, Saturn in Pisces will raise more esoteric and spiritual questions, inspiring you to think differently about life and the greater meaning at play.

Saturn in Pisces also will drive you to learn more about astrology, tarot, herbal medicine, and other interests often seen as holistic or alternative. Pisces is the soul of the zodiac, and Saturn’s deep dive here will ask you to embrace your truth. Saturn will ask what you want and what it is that you believe in; then, provide a moment in which everything you have ever wanted is there for the taking; you need to take a leap of faith to receive it. Saturn in Pisces is all about the leap of faith; it just comes down to where yours will be.

Here's how Saturn in Pisces improves each zodiac sign's horoscopes from March 7, 2023 – February 13, 2026:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Honoring Your Truth

Saturn will be in Pisces for the next two years, allowing you to feel into and speak your truth. Pisces energy rules the unconscious part of your life. You often deny these thoughts and feelings because it seems easier to keep secrets. During Saturn in Pisces, you will excavate everything into the light to honor your full truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Embracing Your Full Self

Pisces helps you explore what it means to care less about what others think of you and to embrace your authentic self more deeply. Saturn in Pisces will bring up themes around your reputation, social circles and even friends. You can be yourself at all costs and see its higher purpose during this time. You cannot be all things to everyone, especially if it asks you to sacrifice yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Discovering Your Purpose

Saturn is the Lord of Time and Karma, and Pisces activates themes around career and finances. But this water sign is not all about the dollar or bling and instead finds greater value in helping others and fulfilling a purpose. During this phase, you will be asked to take a chance and leave behind material comfort for a path or career that will add great meaning to your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone

Pisces is the zodiac sign that represents expansion, travel, adventure, learning and spirituality for you. Saturn, in this placement, may help you to break free from the restrictions that have kept you from honoring this part of your life. Do not be afraid to honor the meaning within your life and, most of all, your feelings. The more you prioritize yourself, the happier you will be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Spiritual Transformation

When it comes to intimacy or even those changes you make within your life, you often prioritize appearances or the opinions of others. This year though, all of that will have to change as you allow your inner self to shine through. To tap into your spiritual growth, you look at things from a perspective that sets you free from thinking your life must look like anyone else's. This is your chance to find great meaning and joy in your life, but you can do it on your terms.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Redefining Love

Pisces is your sister sign, which rules matters related to commitments, marriage and partnership. With Saturn in this placement, you will be asked to take a leap of faith in love. Boundaries with family members or those in your life other than your partner will also become important. With Saturn in Pisces for the next three years, you can expect a deeper and more committed romantic relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Embracing Overall Wellness

Saturn tries to teach lessons. Sometimes they are the hard way, but they are also always beneficial. Saturn in Pisces helps you to reflect on and create overall wellness in your life. This is not just physical or emotional but also spiritual. During this time, forgiveness, acceptance, processing, and even letting go of those beliefs or practices which no longer serve you will become important.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Committing to Your Joy

You are a deep emotional water sign, but joy, lightness and fun can often become more challenging. Lucky for you, the next few years will be all about just that. Pisces rules this part of your life, helping you to find more joy, have more fun and even express your truth more profoundly. Saturn in Pisces means you will get serious about exploring and creating more joy. It also means your romantic life could turn more serious, and this part of your life governs marriage.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your Soul Family

Home is not just where the heart is but also where the soul is. Pisces energy rules your healing, home, and family. For you, it means ensuring your home feels emotionally fulfilling and protective. Your physical needs are cared for, and you genuinely feel safe, loved, and cared for. Saturn in Pisces focuses on what you are willing to do to create this space and peace for yourself. Some may go, some may arrive, but most of all, you will finally feel at home.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Speaking Your Emotional Truth

The watery realm of Pisces helps you focus on communication; however, it is not what you are used to. You are always on the front lines regarding logical game plans or the best way to accomplish something. But things can get more challenging when tapping into that expressive side and simply going into your feelings. In this new era expressing your emotional truth will be the key to abundance and success. It is not what you think but what you feel that matters most.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Honoring What and Who Matters Most

Life becomes easier when you are clear on what and who matters most to you. After a challenging but amazing chapter of Saturn in your sign, you are now in the place to soak in all the wonderful blessings of this planet moving into Pisces. The water sign of Pisces rules all matters related to value and can even connect to finances. This phase will teach you that your passion will lead to financial abundance, just as focusing more on who brings more value to your life will lead to greater happiness.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Make Your Dreams A Reality

Saturn in your sign is a blessing starting a new 30-year cycle for your zodiac sign. During the next three years, Saturn will ask you to take that leap of faith to follow your dreams. Whether it is a career, life path or love-related, you may feel challenged to leave behind the security of the known so that you can tap into the greatness that lies ahead. During this time, it is important to honor all your dreams, take the path less traveled and always be willing to take a chance — even if you are the only one doing it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.