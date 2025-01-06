15 Easy Money-Making Apps To Help Grow Your Wealth In 2025

It’s true when they say there's an app for everything! We spend so much time on our phones, it’s about time we got a payback for it. Money-making apps are the best kind of app, and if you’re finding yourself with some spare time these days, why not earn some extra cash through your phone?

These money-making apps will allow you to earn actual money by selling your clutter, showcasing your art, playing games, and watching videos. The best part? They are free to download and easy to use!

Here are easy money-making apps to help grow your wealth:

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the highest-paying survey sites that lets you earn money in just a few clicks. The money you make is paid directly to your PayPal, making it secure and convenient.

Aside from surveys, there is a range of simple tasks that will earn you money such as watching videos or shopping. And if you refer a friend, you can earn 10 percent of their earnings.

2. Depop

Depop is a marketplace app that allows you to buy and sell clothing and other items. With Spring cleaning season upon us, now is the time to take a look through your closet.

Making money from pieces you don’t wear anymore has never been easier. With an interface that is similar to Instagram, it's easy to curate your shop and communicate with customers.

3. SurveyJunkie

SurveyJunkie pays you to take online surveys, try new products, and contribute to focus groups. The surveys are completely anonymous and allow brands to improve their products and services. You can earn up to $50 per survey and it will probably take less than 5 minutes to complete each one.

4. BookScouter

For the bookworms out there, this app allows you to sell your old books that are taking up space in your library. They also accept textbooks so college students can make extra cash from decluttering. The BookScouter app provides you with a shipping label so you can send off your books for free.

5. iPoll

The iPoll app is different from other survey apps because of its location-based technology. This means you're reviewing stores you visit regularly in your locality.

Why not make some money back for going to stores you were probably visiting anyway? You can cash out your earnings or get gift cards and airline points. Each quarter, the app has a $10,000 lottery that you will automatically be entered into.

6. MISTPLAY

MISTPLAY offers money and rewards for playing games on your phone. This sounds too good to be true, but their positive Google Play store reviews suggest otherwise.

You add free games to your account using the app and earn points (which can be converted to cash) as you play. This is a great way to earn money while you pass your free time!

7. Fetch

Fetch is a pay-to-shop app that can be used after going to the grocery store. This is a great way to get some cash back from your essential shopping.

The app works with popular brands to save you money on their products. Scanning your grocery receipts regularly will help you add to your earnings over time. Once you download the app and scan your first receipt, you will automatically earn 3,000 points which can be converted to a $3 Visa gift card.

8. Slidejoy

Earn money by simply swiping on your lock screen with this app. Slidejoy pays for prime real estate so you’ll see a new ad every time you lock your phone.

Once you download the app, you can swipe up or across these ads to get more information or see more ads. With each swipe, you earn points that can be converted into cash.

It might take a lot of swiping to earn anything substantial, but think of how often you open and close your phone. Just one extra swipe will earn you money.

9. Fluid Truck Share

Fluid Truck Share allows you to rent out that truck, car, or SUV that's sitting unused in your garage. It's a great alternative to UHaul for people who need a vehicle to move large items in a hurry.

According to their website, the app can make you up to $24K a year! You can also set up a lockbox for your car keys if you can’t meet your customers in person.

10. SweatCoin

SweatCoin will give you all the workout motivation you need by giving you "SweatCoins" for every 1,000 steps you take. Once you download the app, be sure to leave it running in the background of your phone — that way, it will count each movement.

It can take a long time to build up enough money to cash out, but check back every once in a while and you’ll be surprised at how much you can earn.

11. Foap

Foap is an excellent way for aspiring photographers and videographers to start earning money for their talents. The app is simple to use, so all you have to do is upload your photos and videos, and wait for an interested customer.

Brands and agencies use this app to get photos, so it's a great way to get your work out there. Foap will take 50 percent of your earnings, but a photo can be sold more than once. You can also submit work for specific projects and requests.

12. Evidation

Evidation pays you for completing your daily tasks. Tracking your steps, and sleep cycle, and logging your meals will earn you cash. You can also sync the app with your other fitness apps — such as Fitbit, Strava, Stop, Breathe, and Think — in order to optimize your usage.

13. ibotta

ibotta is another great cash-back app. You can make money using it in three different ways: Upload your receipt to the app when you purchase eligible items; link a store loyalty card before you shop to get access to special offers; or make purchases at eligible stores via the ibotta app.

ibotta collaborates with around 300 retailers, so you can save money across the board when you purchase through the app.

14. Paribus

Ever bought something online only to notice the price drop days later? Paribus refunds you for these price changes so you can earn money from things you’ve already bought.

The app will scan your emails for receipts all by itself, so you don’t even have to keep tabs on the price drop. It's free to download and will let you know if you’re owed a refund without you having to do a thing.

15. Google Opinion Rewards

Get paid for having an opinion? Sounds good to us! Download the Google Opinion Rewards app and complete the survey in every spare moment you have. The surveys take as little as 20 seconds and are backed by the world's most trusted search engine.

