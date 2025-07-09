11 Things Upper Middle Class People Have In Their Homes That The Middle Class Can't Afford

At first glance, it might not look like there are that many differences between upper middle class homes and middle class homes. Both can be quite extravagant-looking and lavish, but compared to upper middle class individuals and families, they are able to afford both function and style, while middle class households sometimes have to choose between the two. From being able to afford luxury appliances and certain rooms in their homes, like spas and movie theaters, there are certain things upper middle class people have in their homes that the middle class can't afford.

Upper middle class homes typically tend to show how much more elevated they are compared to others. Considering how the cost of living has skyrocketed alongside the ability to buy a home, many middle class people have found themselves unable to keep up with features that were once seen as being highly attainable. Instead, many of them have to simply focus on practicality over aesthetics, meaning they're choosing what's actually going to last versus only thinking about what looks good. Meanwhile, upper middle class people are still able to invest in extra bits and bobs that create a more luxurious home.

1. High-end appliances

High-end appliances can help transform the most mundane of tasks into being just a bit more effortless. In upper middle class homes, people will often invest their money into appliances around their kitchen or living rooms to make their lives a bit easier.

These brands can be quite expensive, and despite how sleek-looking they are, their durability says a lot compared to other standard appliances. A study from YouGov even found that the top 10% of consumers across the world identified luxury kitchen appliances as a particularly strong category that will continue to increase.

But for middle class people, shelling out thousands of dollars for a high-end oven or dishwasher just isn't on their radar. Instead, they would rather look at affordability and functionality. Sure, their appliances may not look as sleek and lavish as those in upper middle class homes, but it still gets the job done, and that's all that really matters at the end of the day.

2. A home gym with quality equipment

In upper middle class homes, people will often invest in home gyms with the best quality machines and equipment to use. For them, it's a luxury that not only helps them work out, but having the freedom and control to tailor everything to their specific taste because they're able to afford to.

In findings from a Garage Gym Reviews survey, 61% of people have a designated workout space in their homes, compared to 31% of people who have a regular gym membership. From having things like a Peloton to high-quality treadmills and even various different weight racks, upper middle class people are able to avoid having to pay monthly membership fees or travel somewhere else just to get a workout in.

Having a quality gym in their home just isn't something middle class people can afford to do. They might have a few pieces of equipment in their basement or garage, but it's nowhere on the same level as upper middle class households.

3. Massive walk-in closets

Upper middle class individuals are able to put a lot of thought and care into the design of their closets compared to middle class homes. A survey by House Digest even found that the most preferred type of closet for 79% of homeowners is a walk-in closet. But walk-in closets are one of the things upper middle class people have in their homes that the middle class can't afford.

For upper middle class people, they not only have massive closets, but there are custom built-in shelving and thoughtfully curated spaces for their purses, jewelry, and other delicate pieces that need to be displayed. Walking into their closets feels like you're walking into a luxury store or even some kind of private showroom. It's an entire experience, equipped with full-length mirrors at every turn and some comfortable seating areas.

For most middle class homes, they might have walk-in closets, but they're nowhere near the extravagance of upper middle class homes. For them, it's just about being able to store their clothes and other belongings. Its functionality far outweighs luxury, and that's something they're more than fine with.

4. Double islands in the kitchen

Instead of having a single island in their homes, upper middle class people would rather invest their money into having two separate islands, so they can maximize their space while cooking and preparing food. It's a design choice that just screams luxury and wealth, where people can crowd around in the kitchen without getting into each other's way because there's two distinct places to work.

For most middle class homes, double islands are just not attainable. Not only is it an extra expense, but many of them don't have the space in their kitchens to do so. Even having a single island can be stretching it sometimes. For them, there's nothing wrong with sticking to the counter space they already have, and they're able to just make it work.

5. Smart home features

Upper middle class homeowners are able to take their living spaces to the next level by having the money to invest in smart home features. Without having to move a muscle, they can have certain automation that controls their lighting, the temperature of certain rooms, and even their security systems. They can even control all of that without physically having to be in their home.

Considering it's not much of a necessity but pure luxury, they're able to enjoy a certain level of comfort and stability that middle class homeowners just can't afford to. For them, having smart home features just isn't on their radar. It's just too expensive to install and more costly to maintain and keep upgrading as well.

6. Fine art

Exclusive paintings and expensive fine art are both things upper middle class people have in their homes that the middle class can't afford. It's because upper middle class homes have the means to really invest in original paintings and limited edition works of art compared to middle class homes.

These individuals have the wealth and even connections to curate their collections and find distinctive fine art that stands out for its individuality. For middle class homes, many people simply only have the means to pay for mass-produced art pieces, which can still be beautiful to look at, but it's not the same exclusivity as upper middle class homes have with their fine art.

"Art can be an asset that appreciates over time, diversifies a portfolio and serves as a tangible store of value," explained Tricia Heuring, an art curator and coordinator of the Minneapolis-based art collection. "However, its real power goes beyond financial returns. A well-chosen collection can offer both personal and societal impact. For collectors and institutions alike, investing in art can be a way to shape cultural legacy."

Then, there are some middle class households that just don't see the meaning in investing in fine art because it's just way out of their budget and therefore impractical. It's not because they don't value art, but because they have to think smart about costs and where they want to put their money in regards to owning a house.

7. An indoor spa

An indoor spa for upper middle class homes is all about the experience and lavishness. It's so they don't have to travel to a spa just to relax. They equip their rooms with state-of-the-art saunas, jacuzzis, and other sensory escapes that allow for them to decompress after a long day out. Their rooms are curated to show off the elegance and wealth that comes with being able to afford an indoor spa.

Most middle class homeowners probably enjoy the idea of having a room in their house that's dedicated to relaxing and getting the full spa experience, but in reality, most of them simply can't afford it. Not only do they not have the extra space, but the monthly bill for all of the fixtures and special plumbing would just be too much for them at the end of the day.

8. Multiple laundry areas

Instead of having one laundry room in the basement or in a designated room somewhere else in their home, upper middle class people would rather invest in having multiple places where they're able to do laundry. It not only makes it easier to wash and dry things quickly, but it allows chores to not feel like this huge responsibility if there are multiple places where they can be done around the house.

Even multiple people can do their laundry at one time instead of having to wait around for an available machine. For many middle class families, the cost and space to install and also maintain multiple laundry rooms is just too overwhelming. They'd rather stick to having a washer/dryer in their basement and be done with it.

9. A dedicated home library

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

In upper middle class homes, people often invest in having a room that's purely for their books. With custom-made shelving and comfortable seating, their library rooms say more about their lifestyle and finances than anything else. The very presence of a library room does say more about the household than anything else and the commitment to lavish living that middle class homes don't have the money to do.

There even seems to be a benefit to having a home library as well. According to a 2018 study published in Social Science Research, the more books that were present in a participant's home, the more proficient they became in important areas like literacy, math, and using technology to both communicate and gather and analyze information.

Homes in the middle class bracket would rather put their money into more functional areas in their house, like a guest room or a home office. They might just place some bookshelves around, but to have an entire room dedicated to them isn't something they're terribly concerned about.

10. Cleaning services

Upper middle class homeowners are able to invest in having a team of cleaners come once, maybe even twice a week, to make sure their house is spotless from top to bottom. It doesn't require them to have to carve out time from their own schedules to clean when they can just hire someone to do it for them.

Considering their houses are usually sprawling with endless rooms, it makes it easier for them to just invest in a cleaning service as well. But for middle class households, the cost of hiring professional cleaners is often a stretch that they just can't justify. Instead, they choose to clean their houses themselves, and maybe once in a blue moon they'll hire a cleaning service, but it's definitely not a consistent thing.

11. Landscaping services

Hiring landscaping services is another of the things upper middle class people have in their homes that the middle class can't afford. Upper middle class individuals usually have homes with sprawling backyards and even massive gardens in their front yard too.

So for them, hiring professional landscaping services to not only maintain the garden, but to design and install more areas is something they put their money into in order to keep their homes looking cohesive all year. A 2022 survey from LawnStarter found that the average household spending on lawn and garden care was an estimated $616.

Upper middle class people don't ever tackle their yards themselves and the cost of landscaping services can be quite steep if it's something that's done consistently. For middle class homes, professional landscaping is just another unnecessary expense. Instead, these individuals would rather take a trip to a gardening store and learn how to do things themselves. It might not look as perfect as an upper middle class home, but to them, it's just enough.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.