When it comes to saving money, it's the small ways people choose what they buy that can make all the difference. Frugal people know that there are little things they can do at the grocery store that save them a surprising amount of money, especially over time.

Especially in times like these, when inflation is sky-high and budgets are tight, learning some cost-cutting habits is a great way to make your hard-earned dollar go farther than you may have thought it could.

Here are 11 little things frugal people do at the grocery store that save a surprising amount of money

1. Only buying things on sale

Only buying things that are on sale is one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money. Whether it’s utilizing loyalty cards, coupons, or in-store deals, frugal people are intentional about finding the best price for the necessities they regularly purchase.

As long as they’re buying things they actually need, rather than splurging on things simply because they’re on sale, a psychological dilemma that psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula suggests is targeted at consumers, they’re saving money by waiting for sales and sourcing out deals from their grocery lists.

2. Buying staples in bulk

Rather than buying necessities like toilet paper and pantry staples at the last minute, frugal people plan their grocery lists and instead buy them in bulk to get the best price. Not only does ensuring they have basic necessities in the pantry keep them from splurging or overspending on conveniences like fast food or food delivery, but it also saves them money from buying smaller, marked-up items.

Even if it’s simply saving them from taking more trips to the store and spending on transportation, buying non-negotiable things like toilet paper in bulk can be more cost-effective.

3. Following a detailed shopping list

Following a detailed shopping list or meal plan is one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money. Especially for people who feel overwhelmed amid the hustle and bustle of the store, having a list to stick to can be a mode of control, helping them to avoid overspending on impulse purchases and random items.

Of course, with the right mindset and intention, it’s also possible to save money by completely ignoring this advice and avoiding a rigid list, instead navigating the grocery store and planning meals by opting for produce, meat, and staples that are already on sale. So, if you’re hoping to adopt a frugal lifestyle, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Whatever works best for you is best.

4. Shopping online

By shopping online, rather than roaming the aisles of a grocery store in person, frugal people can follow their budget without temptations to overspend on things they don’t need. It’s one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money, whether they’re picking up the order or leveraging free deliveries to send it right to their door.

According to a Drive Research survey, 22% of consumers currently use online shopping platforms to get their groceries online, with many arguing it saves them money from going into a store without a plan or trying to stick to a list with pressures from advertising and samples in stores.

5. Crafting meals around leftovers

By cleaning their pantries and refrigerators before even going to the grocery store, frugal people can craft meal plans and shopping lists that leverage the foods they already have. Whether it’s a can of beans in the back of the pantry or a frozen meat they forgot they had, going into the store with a plan for utilizing these leftover items can help to save money.

Of course, like many other tried-and-true frugal habits, these grocery store behaviors take a little bit of extra planning and effort. To truly save money and stretch the dollars you have, it’s almost essential that you organize your thoughts, acknowledge your needs, and put extra energy into following the right routine for you.

6. Buying generic over brand-name products

According to a report from Purdue University, the majority of consumers prefer to purchase brand-name foods over generic brands, even if it costs them between 20% and 30% more with every purchase. However, opting for generic foods is one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money, and it might not make that much of a difference.

The majority of people who do opt for brand-name products do so because of taste, rather than quality or nutritional value. However, frugal people spend time finding products that work for them. They’re not always drawn to more expensive items purely for the taste or convenience, unless it’s a difference in quality or longevity.

7. Buying whole produce

Rather than opting for convenience and buying pre-cut vegetables and pre-packaged snacks that tend to be much higher in price, frugal people spend less on whole produce and foods. While it may take them a bit of extra time and effort to prepare when they get home, it could save them a lot of money in the grand scheme of things.

Oftentimes, the frugal mindset is truly just unlearning our society’s pressure toward convenience. Whether it’s repairing things at home, being intentional with grocery shopping, or avoiding impulsive spending online, frugal people know that convenience isn’t always worth the financial insecurity and stress that follows.

8. Shopping alone

Shopping alone, rather than with parents, partners, or kids, is one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money. Not only are they more efficient from a time perspective in the store, they’re more empowered to follow a specific list without being pressured into impulse buys or unnecessary items.

According to a survey from Slickdeals, parents who choose not to shop with their kids save nearly $50 per trip to the grocery store. They’re not only faster and more efficient, they don’t have to worry about fielding pressure and desire from their kids for random purchases and foods.

9. Buying seasonal produce

Buying seasonal produce isn’t just one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money. It can also actively support their health and well-being.

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, eating produce when it’s in season, like apples in the fall or peaches in the summer, is better for you because the food has been given enough time to mature and become nutrient-dense, compared to when it’s grown outside of its peak season. So, it’s not only a cost-effective choice for people looking to save money, but it’s also better for them.

10. Never shopping when they’re hungry

According to a Dole Food Company survey conducted by OnePoll, over 76% of consumers admit to “blowing their budget” when they go to the grocery store hungry. In fact, depending on how often they go to the grocery store, the average person will spend nearly $30 more per trip when they shop while they're hungry.

That’s exactly why it’s one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money, even if that means leaning on free samples or bringing a snack inside.

11. Paying with cash

Paying with cash often forces frugal people to be intentional with how much they’re spending and what items they’re putting in the cart. If they bring a card or pay from their phones, going a little bit over budget isn’t a big deal. But if they only bring a certain amount of cash, it’s impossible.

In general, people who use cashless payment in places like the grocery store or online tend to spend more than their cash-only counterparts. Even if that means taking out a set amount of cash at the beginning of the pay period and budgeting it accordingly, it’s one of the little things frugal people do at the grocery store that saves a surprising amount of money.

