Almost 50% of American families are falling short on meeting their financial needs — unable to afford basic necessities like rent costs, groceries, or emergency healthcare on top of their other responsibilities. Imagine you walk into a room of 10 of your closest friends — 5 of them are stressing about money every single day, while several others walk around spending money without a second thought.

Of course, wealth inequality in our country is far more nuanced than a friend group gathering, as it’s integrated and ingrained with so many of our institutions, societal constructs, and expectations. From navigating the workforce to getting an education, getting married, and even saving money, the wealthy almost always have an advantage. Several things feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich, many of which feel impossible to ignore, at least for low-income households living alongside them.

Here are 10 things that feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich:

1. Disposable income

Pormezz | Shutterstock.com

Considering 42% of Americans don’t have a savings account or money in an emergency fund, it’s not surprising that having a disposable income is one of the things that feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich. It's nearly impossible to save without extra money left over after paying bills and buying necessities.

While many financial “experts” — who tend to be already wealthy and secure in the current economy — suggest that sacrifice mentalities, budgeting, and cutting back on spending is the way to save money, the truth is that many people don’t have the time (or money) to actually save, invest, and build a nest egg — let alone have disposable income for “fun” purchases.

If you needed the sign — here it is: you’re not the only person struggling. Coupled with the emotional toll money stress can take on low- and middle-class households, it’s hard to save, but little changes and a mindset shift can pay off in the long run.

Advertisement

2. Being financially comfortable

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

According to a Bankrate survey, what people envision they need financially to live a “comfortable” life — a $233K salary and over $1M in retirement — is worlds apart from what they’re earning and spending, which is why financial comfortability and freedom are some of the things that feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich.

The luxury of spending without checking your bank account, going on trips, investing and saving money, and having a disposable income feels like a marker of the wealthy, not the average American family struggling to get by. It’s frustrating and somewhat embarrassing for many people to come to terms with, especially for those who have fallen into the trap of “The American Dream,” where hard work and perseverance are supposed to “pay off” at some point.

Advertisement

3. Never worrying about money

Pormezz | Shutterstock.com

Over 70% of Americans feel stressed or anxious about their current financial situation, according to research conducted by Capital One and The Decision Lab, with 58% of those respondents arguing that money stress regularly affects their daily life and wellbeing. From saving money to helping support their kids, putting money in retirement, and paying for necessities, never worrying about money is something most Americans don’t have the luxury of experiencing.

While “taking action” seems to be the collective advice from financial experts on mitigating this money stress, most people feel stuck and uncertain about the best way to do so. A great first step is to notice how your mindset fuels your anxiety over money.

Of course, being unable to pay bills or feeling stressed about checking your bank account every time a new expense comes up is often inevitable, but what about the spending you may not realize is harming your situation? Do you tend to spend when things get stressful? Are you overspending on anything unnecessary? This is your reminder to check your accounts regularly. When stressed, do you often adopt a scarcity mindset, urging you to make radical sacrifices for comfort?

By recognizing how your mindset about money is sparking more stress, you can teach yourself to navigate financial hardship and adversity clearly without added criticism, judgment, shame, or guilt.

Advertisement

4. Home ownership

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock.com

Nearly half of Americans can’t afford to purchase the average starter home, according to a study from the National Association of Home Builders. But, of course, it’s not just the mortgage payments or a down payment that’s keeping the average household from being homeowners; it’s all the extra costs and unexpected financial burdens that come with it — that wealthy people may not even realize add up to a much more significant sum.

Compared to a single unit apartment or condo, homeowners dish out a lot more money than you’d expect, from making home repairs to dealing with unexpected damage and even paying for utilities for an entire home. Consider the average homeowner — they spend between $300 and $400 on utilities a month, not including HOA fees totaling $200 to $300 a month, lawn care, maintenance, and repairs, another $3K annually, and a mortgage payment.

Not only does that feel unrealistic — it’s nearly impossible for the average American today, even with a double income. Especially when you see many wealthy families investing in second and third vacation homes, it’s no wonder people feel defeated battling rising rent costs and a lack of investments.

Advertisement

5. Accessible and comprehensive healthcare

brizmaker | Shutterstock.com

Over 24 million Americans are considered " cost-desperate,” meaning they are unable to afford prescriptions and general healthcare. Even people with employee-sponsored healthcare plans feel left behind in the current economy, unable to afford to pay out of pocket and meet their deductibles.

Without the financial comfort necessary to seek reactionary care or emergency support, let alone preventive visits, comprehensive, accessible healthcare has become one thing that feels financially impossible if you weren’t born rich.

Of course, healthcare should be a human right. Why is it that only the richest Americans can see a doctor, take care of their health, and afford emergency care?

Advertisement

6. Vacations

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

According to a survey from Deloitte, the number of American families planning to take a vacation has dipped in the past few years, largely due to rising costs and financial instability. Even domestic travel is becoming inaccessible for families struggling to afford groceries, making it hard to carve out both time and money for fun trips and getaways.

However, wealthy families that not only have the money and space — with passive incomes and vacation homes — to travel but also the time to take off to do so typically never give it a second thought; it's simply a tradition that’s consistently upheld year after year, regardless of the state of the economy at the time.

Despite middle-class and even lower-class families having the freedom to take a family road trip or a budget vacation annually a few decades ago, most American households today are forced to cut back, spending all their money on bare essentials and accommodating rising prices and inflationary pressures.

Advertisement

7. Affordable tuition

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Experts from Business Insider suggest that for wealthy households, ensuring their kids get into an elite college costs nearly two million dollars — a sum of private school costs, tuition, extracurriculars, and university tuition prices. Of course, this isn’t just one of the things that feels financially impossible if you aren’t rich; it also dramatically illuminates the toxic state of the wealth divided in our country.

According to data from the Institute for Higher Education Policy, most American families today can’t afford the costs of university tuition, let alone the added expenses associated with ensuring their child gets a pick of elite colleges.

Alongside college costs, many wealthy families also have the opportunity to continue supporting their kids into early adulthood – paying their rent, giving them a house, or equipping them with investments that can serve as a passive stream of income. At the same time, they focus on their career or education. It’s these seemingly subtle “gifts” that the average family can’t even think about having the financial freedom to do, but of course, it sets these wealthy kids, who reap the benefits of generational wealth, at an advantage over the average adult child.

Advertisement

8. The ability to make investments

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Making investments and moving money between different accounts isn’t just one of the things that feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich; they also think inaccessible and daunting to the average American. Lacking the knowledge, connections, support, and financial literacy it often takes to invest money efficiently, many American families remain stagnant — unable to benefit from the compounding interest & growth that wealthy families build passive incomes with.

According to Tony Robbins, even tax efficiency is something that rich people tend to have in common. It helps them maximize their investments, grow their money, and cultivate passive streams of income by leveraging tax cuts and support that only wealthy individuals tend to have access to.

Even hiring a financial expert to help with taxes or investments seems impossible for Americans who can no longer afford eggs, leaving them consistently behind when trying to make long-term financial plans.

Advertisement

9. Childcare

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

According to another study from the Center for American Progress, childcare expenses push more than 134K American families into poverty every year. So, it’s not just hiring a full-time nanny or caregiver that feels financially impossible for the average family; it’s regular childcare and daycare costs that are essential for working households to utilize.

As childcare costs rise, families without family members or grandparents to watch their children are especially affected. Many are forced to reduce their income to a single-income household to ensure someone is home to watch the kids, even if it means having even less money to spend on basic necessities like groceries and housing.

Advertisement

10. Retiring (or not having to work)

Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock.com

Few people opt not to work in this country, and even fewer can save enough to live comfortably in retirement. Still, most of those with the freedom of financial comfort without a job are wealthy, benefiting from passive income or generational wealth. They’re not only able to plan last-minute trips and wake up without the all-consuming stress of a job to worry about, but they’re also more likely to gain experiences, see their families, and spend quality time looking out for their own health and well-being.

This is part of the reason why wealthy people tend to have better health outcomes than their low-income peers—they have the money for preventative care, healthy groceries, and workout classes, but they also have the time to prioritize them.

Battling money stress and the innate sense of urgency their work sparks, imagining a world in which they don’t have to work is clearly one thing that feels financially impossible if you weren’t born rich.

Advertisement

11. Living by yourself

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock.com

According to studies from the Pew Research Center, more Americans today live in a “shared household” than ever before — unable to afford living conditions without a roommate or feeling financially pressured to move back in with their parents. Especially for young people, before they have a partner they’re willing to split rent with, living with roommates is a non-negotiable if they don’t have the security of generational wealth or a significant income to live off of.

Like any of the other things that feel financially impossible if you weren’t born rich, there are exceptions to every rule, but as our economic environment continues to grow more precarious, it’s not surprising that things like having a roommate are becoming more common than ever.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.