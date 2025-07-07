From a young age, many people were promised the American dream if they worked hard for it. Maybe they pushed themselves to excel in academics, took on more than one job at a time, and refined their skills to come out on top. But now, that dream is slipping further and further away. People once envisioned a white picket fence and kids, but now, can't even afford basic necessities.

Unfortunately, there are many things that are completely unaffordable now unless you're born into money. Whether it's starting a family, getting proper medical care, or even owning a home, people are beginning to realize that unless you have millions in the bank, things are just going to get tougher.

Here are 11 things that are completely unaffordable now unless you're born into money

1. Eating at a nice restaurant

New Africa | Shutterstock

Whether you're eating at a breakfast place or a Michelin-rated restaurant, it doesn't matter. Nowadays, it seems like nobody is going out to eat as prices have begun to soar and what was once an affordable experience is now out of the question.

Unless it's fast food, most people are opting out of eating at a nice restaurant to pinch their pennies and cook at home. And according to data from Ipsos, about one-third of Americans say they've cut down on eating out and delivery takeout.

On the flip side, it's not uncommon to find celebrities getting photographed at the nicest of restaurants as they laugh freely with their friends. It shows that unless you're born into money, you have no choice but to grit your teeth as the ultra-rich flaunt their wealth without a care in the world.

2. Mental health care

Media_Photos | Shutterstock

When someone is going through a hard time, there's always that one person who arrogantly says they should go to therapy. But for average people, it's not always an option, as the cost to see a therapist is very high. From sit-downs costing $150 and upwards, mental health care is one of the things that are completely unaffordable now unless you're born into money.

Not everyone has the luxury to go to therapy. Even if someone is truly suffering and desperately needs help, many are forced to suck it up in favor of having more money in their bank account. This sentiment aligns with the CDC, which cited that 39.3% of people don't receive mental health care simply because of costs alone.

3. Enjoying night outs with friends

bbernard | Shutterstock

In the past, it was all too normal for people to go out and have fun with their friends every weekend. But now, it's become completely unaffordable for most people. Sorry, but shopping sprees and clubbing are just going to have to wait.

With landlords hiking up the prices and people having zero savings for retirement, it's no wonder they have stopped going out. Unless someone is wealthy, people have no choice but to sacrifice their work-life balance to survive.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 52% of full-time U.S. workers reported working more than 40 hours a week. So, while it might sound fun, for the average person working overtime, enjoying night outs with friends is impossible unless they are rich.

4. Owning a home

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

There's huge pressure for young adults to have kids, now more than ever. According to data from Zillow, the average cost of owning a home in the U.S. is $365,000, with the average hidden costs of home ownership being $14,000 a year. Even so, how can people have kids when they can't even own homes?

Nobody is having kids while living paycheck to paycheck in their parents' home because they can't even afford a one-bedroom apartment. While out of touch politicians scream at people to have children, they neglect the fact that with rising debt, increasing costs of homes, and astronomical costs of groceries, it's quite literally impossible.

But if someone is born into wealth, not only can they afford one house, they can afford two or more homes. While everyone else is struggling to even afford a roof over their head and food in their mouths, the wealthy are years ahead and very disconnected from the reality of society.

5. Having children without worrying about childcare costs

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Childcare costs are the equivalent of paying for a college degree. Nice daycares will advertise how family-friendly and inexpensive they are, while simultaneously demanding a huge portion of a parent's paycheck to pay for said services.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, "U.S. families spend between 8.9% and 16.0% of their median income on full-day care for just one child," making childcare one of the things that are completely unaffordable now unless you're born into money.

Despite the average American spending close to $15,600 per year on these expenses, the ultra-wealthy don't care. People born into money can hire nannies and babysitters, so the thought of not being able to afford childcare has simply never crossed their minds.

6. Moving to a new city for opportunities

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

Everyone has seen at least one cheesy movie before. The girl from a small town is moving into a new city to pursue endless opportunities. With bright eyes, she slowly climbs the corporate ladder, while seemingly having it all. Many people once thought this was a reality, but moving to a new city for opportunities is a dream of the past.

According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, only 8% of Americans actually moved from one U.S. home to another. And it's not hard to see why. While most people would like to think that big city money might save them, a one-bedroom apartment in New York City costs more than some people's college tuition. Moving to a new city seemed impossible in the early 2000s, but now, people are sticking to the same old town they grew up in.

7. Going to college without working 24/7

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

If you're the average person, you might remember hustling at your full-time job while balancing school and volunteer opportunities. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2020, 70% of full-time undergraduates worked, while 40% of full-time students worked.

However, for those who grew up wealthy, their experience with college and general life was drastically different. Not having to worry about money, they were allowed to do whatever they pleased while enjoying life in a fancy apartment provided by their parents.

While rich people scream that they worked just as hard as everyone else, their hard work is completely devoid of reality. Not everyone is wealthy enough to enjoy college and get free opportunities because of their connections.

8. Living in a safe neighborhood

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

It should go without saying that after spending so much time working hard in college, people should be able to afford to live in a safe neighborhood. However, no matter how hard someone works, living in a safe neighborhood can feel unattainable.

Safe neighborhoods are typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy. With fences and gated communities, it costs a fortune just to live anywhere near there. And according to a study published in the Journal of Real Estate Research, residential properties in gated communities cost around $30,000 more.

While the wealthy tell the average person they're being dramatic, living in a home, let alone a nice gated one, is pretty much a pipe dream, unless you're born into money.

9. Pursuing a creative career

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Every time you talk to someone born into money, you might marvel at how many classes they take. From painting to piano classes, a creative career is truly unaffordable for the average person. We all have dreams we want to pursue, but with the rising costs of nearly everything, people can no longer afford to live out their dreams.

Pursuing a creative career is only possible if your parents are rich or you happen to marry into wealth. It's not fair and, arguably, the best societies have always had their fair share of scientific and artistic pursuits. However, in a crumbling economy that doesn't seem to be getting any better, people must push aside their wants to pursue their needs.

10. Traveling often

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

If you're the average person, you likely haven't traveled in some time, especially as a vacation. But being able to travel often is one of the things that are completely unaffordable now unless you're born into money.

Many people want to travel and treat themselves to time off after working so hard. But with chaotic schedules, the cost of passports and travel documents, and airfare, traveling has become less appealing to the average person. While some people are mortgaging their homes to afford a vacation, many are ditching overseas travel for a quick road trip or staycation.

11. Having a retirement plan

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many young adults aren't even thinking about retiring in the future. Since they're living paycheck to paycheck, they don't have the opportunity to figure out how they're going to save money, let alone set up a plan for their later years.

People might have a few hundred dollars in their savings account or 401K, but considering that most people need way more to retire, a good retirement isn't in most people's plans, unless they're born into money. Since companies don't provide loyalty or good pay, young people have taken it upon themselves to ditch corporate loyalty and move from one job to the next, rather than focus on building their 401K and saving.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.