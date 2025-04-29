11 Things That Used To Be Seen As Low-Class That Are Actually Signs Of Wealth Now

Trends come and go, but class perceptions shift in ways no one ever quite expects. What was once looked down on as cheap or tacky has, in many cases, now done a full 180. The very things people used to judge harshly are now praised for being sustainable, authentic, or ahead of the curve. Today, there are a number of things that used to be seen as low-class that are actually signs of wealth now.

In recent years, what’s considered stylish or admirable has moved away from flash and closer to purpose. Wealth today is less about having more and more about choosing wisely. While such choices used to be misunderstood, they now say a lot about personal confidence, values, and privilege. These eleven things used to carry a low-class label but now signal something very different.

1. Driving an old car

There was a time when driving an old car screamed “can’t afford a new one.” But these days, especially among the wealthy, keeping a well-maintained older car is often a conscious choice. It suggests confidence, practicality, and a lack of interest in flashy displays.

In fact, studies show that many millionaires drive cars that are at least a few years old, often fully paid off. Many wealthy individuals intentionally avoid financing new cars altogether. These vehicles may not turn heads, but they speak volumes about financial independence.

2. Wearing the same outfit repeatedly

Rewearing clothes used to be seen as something you did when you didn’t have much. Now, especially with designer pieces, it’s considered sustainable, intentional, and stylish. Public figures like Kate Middleton and tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg are praised for their outfit repeats, as it signals a curated wardrobe and a rejection of fast fashion’s wastefulness.

As luxury fashion leans more into timeless investment pieces, rewearing becomes a sign of refined taste. Turns out, knowing when not to shop is its own kind of flex.

3. Having a clothesline

Once a marker of frugality, a backyard clothesline used to be associated with people who couldn’t afford a dryer. Now? It’s a badge of eco-conscious living.

Drying clothes in the sun is gentler on fabrics, uses no electricity, and reduces your carbon footprint. In wealthier, environmentally aware communities, you’ll often see lines full of linen and cotton catching the breeze. It’s gone from old-fashioned to aspirational.

4. Shopping at farmers’ markets

In decades past, shopping from local growers wasn’t chic. People went to them when they couldn’t afford the supermarket. Now, it’s a sign of discerning taste and financial privilege. Organic, locally sourced food is often more expensive, and shopping at farmers’ markets has become part of a lifestyle brand.

Recent years have seen a rise in high-income households frequenting farmers' markets, citing freshness and sustainability as key motivators. The plastic-bag carryout has been replaced by reusable canvas totes, and often, a higher grocery bill.

5. Owning chickens or a garden

Backyard chickens and homegrown produce used to be linked with people trying to get by on very little. Today, it’s become a marker of self-sufficiency and even luxury. Urban coops and organic gardens are featured in high-end lifestyle magazines, and some breeds of chicken cost hundreds of dollars.

The idea of producing your own eggs and herbs has shifted from necessity to novelty. It’s become less about saving money and more about creating a curated home life. The line between rustic and upscale has never been blurrier.

6. Taking public transit or biking

For a long time, public transportation was seen as something you used when you couldn’t afford a car, but in many major cities, it's now a smart, sustainable, and even prestigious choice. CEOs, professionals, and creatives often opt for the subway or bike lanes to save time and reduce emissions.

Transit ridership among higher-income urban residents has increased steadily in recent years. Biking to work now implies mindfulness and a certain urban savvy. It’s a lifestyle decision more than a financial one.

7. Minimalist interiors

Sparse decor used to be interpreted as a lack of money for furniture or art, but now, clean lines and open space are hallmarks of modern luxury. A high-end minimalist home emphasizes quality over quantity, and each piece is carefully chosen.

This approach can be far more expensive than a cluttered room full of bargain finds. In the design world, restraint is seen as confidence. Less stuff often means more wealth.

8. Wearing no makeup or natural hair

There was a time when going without makeup or choosing to wear your natural hair texture was seen as unpolished. Now it’s celebrated as empowering and chic. From fashion runways to executive offices, authenticity is in style.

High-end skincare brands promote the "bare-faced" look, which can ironically require costly products and treatments. Embracing natural hair has also become a powerful and proud cultural statement. Confidence, after all, is one of the clearest signs of strength and privilege.

9. Sending kids to public school (in certain neighborhoods)

Private school was once the gold standard for successful families, but in well-funded districts, public schools are now seen as a smart and community-focused choice. Parents with the means to live in those neighborhoods often choose public over private for values-based reasons. It reflects trust in the system they’re supporting with property taxes and civic engagement.

More high-income families are now sending their kids to public school in areas with strong resources, with many attracted to the quality of teachers, greater diversity among the student body, and better test results.

10. Renting instead of owning

For years, renting was considered throwing money away, but now, many wealthy people rent by choice, especially in expensive cities or during market downturns. Renting offers flexibility, avoids property taxes and maintenance costs, and allows for a higher quality of life in the short term.

A Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies report found that high-income renting has steadily increased, driven by lifestyle preferences. Ownership isn’t the only indicator of success anymore. In some cases, freedom and liquidity are worth more.

11. Choosing simpler vacations

Flashy vacations at luxury resorts used to be a common way to show off success, but now, a quiet cabin, national park, or wellness retreat is just as likely to impress. Simplicity is becoming a luxury in itself, especially in a world of digital overwhelm. High-earning individuals are prioritizing rest and disconnection over indulgence.

Research from the Global Wellness Institute highlights the rapid growth of wellness tourism among affluent travelers. These vacations aren't cheap, but they are relaxing and deeply appealing.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.