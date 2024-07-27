People Who Grew Up Reading A Lot Usually Have 11 Unique Advantages Over Everyone Else

Growing up, if you were often called a bookworm, you probably spent hours every day reading and were often told that "all that reading would make you go blind.'"

Regardless, your love for literature never went away, and now that you're much older your mind has likely benefited from it. That's why you likely have some very unique and specific advantages over other people.

Here are 11 unique advantages people who grew up reading a lot have over other people

1. They challenge their own assumptions

People who read tend to question their own assumptions, and it's not surprising when you understand why. They spend every day reading about other people's perspectives, exploring the "whys" and the "hows" of different characters.

Because of this, they unconsciously think about their own assumptions and, additionally, their reality. They question why they think the way they do, and how their way of thinking is influenced by others. And that level of contemplation eventually leads them to challenge themselves.

2. They see all possibilities

People who read frequently don't just see one possibility; rather, they're able to look at a situation and see all possibilities due to their ability to think outside of the box.

Reading sparks creativity in them, allowing them to unconsciously look at situations from different perspectives. These perspectives give them the chance to broaden their horizons, which is an amazing superpower to have.

3. They have a healthy means of escaping reality

We all want to escape reality from time to time, and nobody understands this feeling better than a bookworm. According to research from Mindlab International at the University of Sussex, participants were able to reduce stress by reading for only six minutes.

This means that having a healthy escape from daily stressors is beneficial to our mental health. Taking just a few minutes to detach is necessary to help us stabilize from a hard day of work. And that's something people who grew up reading understand completely.

4. They're extremely self-aware

Nobody is more self-aware than an active reader. After all, they spend most of their time in deep reflection.

People who read use what they know to better themselves, making them incredibly self-aware. Whether that's through improving their reading comprehension or knowledge, they're always using what they know to progress.

However, in order to move forward, you need to be self-aware about what you lack. Readers have that ability ingrained in them more than most.

5. They're more empathetic

According to a study from the University of Toronto, bookworms have better social skills and are more empathetic. Due to the different narratives they read, bookworms are better able to see others' viewpoints.

Because they have this ability to see the world from another stance, they're better able to empathize with another's plight. It makes them more empathetic than most.

6. They have an incredible memory

The best part about being an active reader is the benefit of having a great memory. According to National University, reading helps to improve concentration and memory.

In fact, one study determined that "Frequent reading activities were associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline for older adults at all levels of education in the long term." Reading helps strengthen connections in the brain, stimulating and exercising it in the process.

7. They have high emotional intelligence

A study in Scientific American says that reading helps us better understand what other people think and feel. This is because readers are exposed to different perspectives and narrations.

As a result, people who read regularly have greater empathy and emotional intelligence than those who don't.

8. They have better problem-solving skills

If you're an active reader, you're in luck! People who grew up reading and have taken that hobby into adulthood are incredible at solving problems. Because of their diverse way of thinking, they have an easier time seeing different perspectives and possibilities.

Active readers get down to the core of an issue and use their emotional intelligence to empathize with those around them. All of this combined makes them the ultimate problem-solvers.

9. They're always willing to learn

Just because you're a bookworm doesn't mean you have an all-knowing superpower. Yet, active readers know this and are able to admit that they don't know everything. Due to this, they are constantly expanding their knowledge on a variety of topics.

Most active readers have a thirst for knowledge, and arguably need it to keep their minds stimulated and in check. When they read, they keep an open mind, allowing all kinds of information to flood their brain.

10. They're incredibly patient

Think about how long it takes to get through a book. How many pauses do you take while reading? Likely, you've experienced putting a book down to attend to more important matters, like chores or paying bills.

But this is why it should come as no surprise that active readers have incredible patience. After all, they practiced it every day growing up.

11. Their vocabulary is extensive

People who read a lot growing up have an extensive and colorful vocabulary. By exploring various genres, these bookworms picked up a wide range of words, incorporating those terms into their daily conversations.

In fact, one study found that above average readers had significantly higher rates of vocabulary growth compared to average readers, noting that the differences accumulated over time. It's no wonder why people who were avid readers growing up have such a diverse vocabulary.

