In society, the gap between socioeconomic classes shapes the way we perceive everyday comforts and necessities. What the middle class considers ordinary for their lifestyle can be vastly different from people living with lesser means. It's basically a discrepancy between what is deemed a necessity versus a luxury.

Understanding this divide sheds light on the challenges faced by the less fortunate and emphasizes the unequal access to opportunities and resources that contribute to the ongoing cycle of poverty. Beyond that, it also simply illustrates how very differently we all live and what we perceive as normal.

Here are 10 things the middle class thinks are normal that the less fortunate see as luxuries:

1. Two-story family homes

A two-story home offers the perfect balance of space and privacy, with living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. They are also space-efficient, giving you more room on smaller lots.

As of February 2025, the median price for an existing single-family home in the United States was approximately $424,810. While they can be a bit more costly to build and maintain, two-story homes are perfect for larger families and growing neighborhoods.

For many less fortunate families, this type of home feels more like a luxury. For many, a one-story rental or a smaller space might be all they can afford.

To the middle class, it’s a staple, but to the less fortunate, it’s a dream. A two-story home shows just how much the divide can be between what’s considered normal and what feels unattainable.

2. Name brand snacks

For many in the middle class, grabbing a bag of name-brand chips or cookies is just part of the weekly grocery haul. These snacks are often seen as a simple pleasure. Something easily added to a shopping cart without a second thought, but for those who are less fortunate, the story is different.

Generic brands may be the only affordable option, and even then, they may be a luxury that doesn’t always fit into the budget.

What the middle class views as a standard treat, the less fortunate might see as a rare indulgence or something to enjoy only when extra money is available. In the world of snack food, what’s normal for some can be a true luxury for others.

3. Everyone having their own room

When housing costs aren't an issue, it's a given that each family member has their own room where they can have personal space for rest, studying, and privacy. It’s seen as part of the normal family structure, but for those less fortunate, the reality is very different.

Most middle-class kids can't imagine sharing a room or even a bed with their brothers and sisters due to limited space or financial constraints. Privacy and personal space can feel like a distant dream to them.

What’s a standard part of family life for the middle class can be a luxury for those struggling to make ends meet. The divide between having your own room and sharing one is more than just a matter of comfort. It’s a glimpse into how access to space can shape daily life and childhood experiences.

4. Doorbells

A doorbell is a standard feature of any home that alerts you when guests arrive. It’s a small detail that most don’t think twice about.

But for those with fewer resources, a doorbell can be a luxury, or even an afterthought. They might live in smaller apartments or homes where a doorbell isn't installed, or they might rely on knocking as the primary way to let someone know they’ve arrived.

That tiny everyday convenience for the middle class simply has no use for the less fortunate. In this case, something as small as a doorbell can highlight the gap between what’s normal and what feels like a luxury.

5. Fridges with water dispensers

Having a fridge with a built-in water dispenser is just another feature that makes life a little easier. It's a quick and convenient way to get cold, filtered water without needing to buy bottles or fill up pitchers.

The reality is, however, that these fridges cost more money. According to Consumer Reports, the difference is in hundreds of dollars — nothing to balk at.

What’s a standard perk in the middle class is often seen as an unnecessary extravagance by those who are struggling to make ends meet. For some, the idea of getting fresh, cold water from their fridge might be a convenience they’ve never had the chance to experience.

6. Having a garage, basement, or attic

Space is a luxury, plain and simple. In the same way a two-story house is just the norm for the middle class, basements, garages, and attics fit right in that cookie-cutter picture.

These storage spaces are often seen as practical parts of daily life. But for those less fortunate, extra room is often out of reach. Apartments and smaller living spaces don't often have enough closets, let alone storage spaces for items that rarely get used.

What’s considered a standard part of homeownership for the middle class, whether it’s a space for hobbies, seasonal items, or simply parking a car, can be a luxury for others who don’t have the extra room or the means to maintain it. For some, the idea of a basement or attic as a functional space might be a dream, not a reality.

7. Special appliances like a grill

For many middle-class families, owning a grill or a second freezer is just part of home life. Perfect for weekend barbecues or stocking up on bulk groceries.

These extras make life more convenient and add to the feeling of comfort and abundance. However, for those with fewer resources, these items are luxuries. A grill might be seen as an unnecessary expense, and a second freezer is a luxury that there isn't even space for.

What’s a simple convenience for the middle class can be a luxury for those struggling to get by. Even kitchen counter space is a luxury, and everything from coffee makers to air fryers is a luxury that the less fortunate have no use for.

8. Having a guest bedroom or a study

Having a guest bedroom or a dedicated study is seen as a way to accommodate visitors or provide a quiet space for work. But for those with fewer resources, these rooms can feel like unattainable luxuries. Many might not have extra space to spare, and the idea of having a designated room for guests or for personal use might be out of reach.

With more people working from home, having a study room has become more popular. “People with more income and more education also showed especially big increases in the time they spent at home, as did men and people who were employed,” said Bella DePaulo, Ph.D.

However, a comfortable space for guests or focused work can be a far-off dream for those who struggle to meet basic needs. For some, even the concept of a guest bedroom or study represents a level of comfort and stability they simply can’t afford.

9. Matching dinnerware

For many middle-class families, having a matching set of dinnerware is a common part of life for when they have family dinners or special occasions.

But for those with fewer resources, a matching dinnerware set is an aesthetic waste. They might mix and match old plates or rely on thrifted sets because they're more affordable.

What’s a simple, everyday expectation for the middle class can feel like a luxury for those living paycheck to paycheck. A matching dinnerware set is a small detail, but for many, it symbolizes a level of stability or comfort that isn't always attainable.

10. A pool in the backyard

For a middle-class family, a pool is often seen as a fun and normal addition to life. But for those with fewer resources, a backyard pool can seem like an unattainable luxury. The cost of installation, maintenance, and upkeep can make it something only the wealthier can afford.

Statistics show that approximately 8% of U.S. households have a swimming pool. Considering the average cost of installation is $66K, that's definitely a luxury. Add to that annual maintenance fees of between three and six grand, and you've got a home feature that the middle class can barely afford.

For many, the idea of a pool is a symbol of wealth and privilege that feels very far out of reach.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.