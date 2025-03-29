While middle class families have never been defined by the same financial freedom that upper-class wealthy households have, they've almost always had a level of financial comfortability that set them up to craft financial aspirations, afford basic necessities, and splurge from time to time. However, there are a number of things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable as the true "middle" income households continue to shrink.

Not only is the number of middle class households shrinking, like studies from Pew Research Center argue, the average income is also remaining unnervingly stagnant, even while upper-class incomes skyrocket and inflation continues to grow out of control. The things they could splurge on a few years ago — from casual things like groceries to larger investments — are no longer feasible, with the majority of people struggling to simply get by.

Here are 11 things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable

1. Fresh produce and organic groceries

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have been consistently rising over the past five years, specifically impacted by rising costs, inflation, and a sleuth of socioeconomic and political influences. Especially for products like fresh vegetables and fruits, meat, dairy, and eggs, nutritional and organic options are expensive.

Many middle class families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, furiously budgeting to figure out if they're going to be able to afford groceries or rent from month-to-month. It's an experience that many "middle class" families wouldn't have given a second thought just a decade ago, but now, it's a harsh reality.

2. Owning a new car

Budimir Jevtic | Shutterstock

Many middle class families and Americans are forced to take on additional debt to account for car repairs or when buying a new car. Considering their average salaries remain stagnant — right around $59,384, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — it's not entirely surprising that they're also struggling to comfortably afford a car (that's right around the same price).

Many of the things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable seem ironically misguided. This is the class demographic that's supposed to be characterized by financial comfort and hope, yet they're budgeting for eggs and taking on thousands in debt to afford a car.

3. Vacations

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

From rising hotel prices, to inaccessible flight and transportation costs, and a collective inability to afford taking time off of work, vacations are increasingly unaffordable. According to LearnVest research, over three-quarters of American families have taken on debt to take a vacation in the past few years, needing a break from work or a moment of bonding time with their families.

Without the financial stability to take time for a vacation or afford all the intertwined costs required to travel, middle class families are desperate for whatever option they have, whether that's credit card debt, "buy no pay later" programs, or pulling from savings and retirement.

4. Homeownership

insta_photos | Shutterstock

According to a 2024 study on home ownership, the average cost of single-family homes was around five times the median household income in 2023. Essentially, young workers and middle class families — who were buying homes and crafting financial freedom at the same age for other generations — aren't able to invest in big purchases or commitments like homeownership.

Burdened with rising rent costs, the inability to purchase a home has a host of consequences for middle class families, urging them to adopt guilt for not being able to afford what their parents could or overwork themselves in hope of making larger investments.

5. Accessible healthcare

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Medical debt tends to burden middle class families more than any other income demographic, according to a Third Way report. Nearly 24% of middle class families had medical debt in 2020, largely because they're more willing to take on debt and pay for care they need, rather than avoid seeing a doctor or getting checked out, a common experience for low-income households.

Of course, access to equitable healthcare and affordable care is largely an institutional problem that affects many age demographics, with middle class families being at the heart. From missing out on preventative and reactive care that could protect their well-being to taking on all-encompassing debt to fund emergencies, healthcare is one of the things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable.

6. Childcare

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Not only is raising children more expensive — with the average family spending nearly $300k raising a single child — childcare and babysitting rates have skyrocketed, with some families spending a full-time salary or college tuition on sending their kids to daycare every year.

Of course, coupled with the rise of other costs like groceries, housing, and healthcare, it's not surprising that many middle class families are unmotivated to have children of their own and raise their kids without sacrificing a parent's career, to stay home with their children to avoid daycare.

7. Retirement

Goksi | Shutterstock

According to a survey report from the Transamerica Institute, the majority of the middle class has plans to live well into their late 80s and 90s, yet many are struggling to put money away for retirement and stay afloat without dipping into their savings. The true middle class — the one that greatly signifies the class "American Dream" that's faltered in recent decades — is shrinking.

One of the top five fears of the middle class is outliving their savings and retirement funds, despite being forced to work longer than the average person to continue paying their bills and saving for an adequate retirement sum.

8. Emergency savings accounts

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a 2025 Bankrate survey, one in three Americans regularly tap into their emergency savings accounts to afford bare essentials like groceries, gas, and housing. Another 33% have more credit card debt than they do money in their savings, making regular investments in these necessary funds stressful and nearly impossible.

Especially for young people, who tend to have less money in savings accounts than their older counterparts, navigating adulthood and crafting a comfortable life feels overwhelming without the comfort of a savings account, contributing to their position as "the poorest generation" currently.

9. Going to college

Harbucks | Shutterstock

While there's always been financial and social barriers to getting a higher education, most of the middle class has felt comfortable about their ability to not only go to college themselves, but send their kids and grandkids off, as well.

While financial aid has subtly helped low-income families and increased the number of low-income students at top universities, according to Pew Research Center, many middle class students are feeling left out, unable to afford paying for tuition out of pocket, but not qualifying for financial aid.

Forced to take out private loans with higher interest rates, this college experience for the middle class families is putting them at a disadvantage, sparking generational burdens like student debt.

10. Going out to eat

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Going out to eat regularly is one of the things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable. Now, having the money to bring your family to a restaurant is a special treat — otherwise, it's strict grocery budgeting and regular at-home meals.

Whether it's menu prices that are rising, transportation costs becoming inaccessible, or an all-consuming tip culture, many Americans prefer the consistency of at-home meals, at least when it comes to protecting their financial stability.

11. Sending your kids to a good K-12 school

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

There's a number of reasons why sending your kids to a great K-12 school is one of the things that are becoming luxuries for the middle class now but used to be attainable. From affording a sleuth of extracurricular activities to after-school sports, class trips, tuition fees, or uniforms, many middle class families can't afford sending their kids to private schools, much less foot the costs associated with any kind of K-12 education.

With recent shifts in public school funding and toss-ups for families living in low-income communities, public schools aren't always the best option — but for middle class families today, they're the only one.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.