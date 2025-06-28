I grew up in a very wealthy part of New Jersey. It was the type of wealth that involved kids getting speedboats for their 14th birthday parties, the type of wealth that comes with homes that have actual names, and the type of wealth only seen in country clubs. I mean, I had an ex who vacationed at Martha’s Vineyard, for crying out loud.

As someone who grew up around wealth, I know what they notice. I’ve heard them talk. Even if they don’t say anything, I can tell you they notice the following things when they enter a working-class family's home.

Here are 11 things people from wealthy families notice instantly when they enter a working-class home

1. The size of the house

Marje from Getty Images Signature via Canva

There’s no question about wealth inequality in America. The wealthiest echelon of people earn millions, while millions of poor people live paycheck to paycheck. Most working-class people have their wealth concentrated in their homes, and they’re not palatial places, either.

The wealthy notice it, and they also don’t have their money in housing. They live in larger houses but may have additional homes to enjoy. And when they see how the working class lives, they sometimes wonder how people can live in such cramped quarters.

2. Kitchen chaos

Andres Jacobi from pajarosvolandophotos via Canva

If you’re from a family that’s extremely wealthy, they may have a kitchen that is totally spotless. This is because their kitchens might only be used by hired help or because they hire someone to professionally clean their homes.

For many wealthy people who rarely cook, the splendid chaos of a typical family kitchen can be intimidating.

3. Family “stuff"

moodboard via Canva

When I say “stuff,” I mean the little photos and mementos that typically decorate a normal working-class home. Those little personal touches are what make a house feel homey.

Many, but not all, very wealthy homes don’t have that kind of stuff on them, at least, not much of it. It’s seen as a gauche thing to do, and people tend to get decorators to make their homes look professionally done up.

4. Messes

brebca from Getty Images via Canva

One thing that many wealthy people notice when they go into a working-class home is the mess and clutter. Most wealthy people outsource their nitty-gritty chores, especially cleaning. They’re not used to seeing messes.

In a typical working-class house, it’s normal to see messes because we’re often tied up trying to make ends meet. It’s a culture shock that often takes many by surprise, though it also contributes to the stereotype that poor folks are dirty.

5. Pests

Petri Oeschger from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Pest-free living is something that wealthy people are willing to spend a premium on, though they often don’t realize their homes are often more bug-filled than the norm. Regardless of what the study says, most wealthy people don’t have to deal with issues like roaches or bed bugs as frequently as working-class people do.

Quite a few wealthy people I’ve met freaked out when they saw pests at a working-class friend’s home. They were also shocked to find out that bed bugs were real and not just part of a childhood rhyme.

6. Books

Tiana from Pexels

Maybe it’s just the people I grew up with, but I noticed that wealthy people’s eyes light up when they see a bookshelf in a home. This is true, even when the home in question is a shabby studio apartment.

The wealthy, especially the upper-middle class, tend to prioritize education and a good read. Needless to say, this is one way you can impress them without spending a fortune.

7. Noise

Ivan Nadaski from Getty Images via Canva

Think about your home for a second. You hear a lot of things, especially if you live with a large family. You hear the kids playing in the next room, the dog barking, and the noises from the outside traffic. You might even hear neighbors in the apartment next door.

Wealthy homes are usually far, far quieter. They have a lot more space for themselves and can keep away from neighbors, too. They often pay a premium to get away from others and stay private, so being so close to everyone tends to be a shocker to them.

8. Old appliances

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

While wealthy people don’t have a problem with keeping antiques around, they often have no problem replacing items once they stop working well. Most working-class people will keep repairing the same appliances over and over again, even when replacement would make more sense.

In some cases, they may also just stop using appliances that no longer work so they can save up to replace them. That’s not something most wealthy people experience often, so it tends to be particularly noticeable.

9. Items in need of repair

craiguglinica from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Wealthy people generally protect their assets, including their homes. They do this by repairing small problems before they become big problems. Some I know have a repair company on speed dial.

Working-class people don’t always have the luxury of having enough money to fix things. They also don’t have the money to splurge on remodeling on a regular basis. As a result, you’ll likely see scuffed stairs, peeling paint, or even a little torn laminate.

10. Clutter

Pro Creators via Canva

Remember when I said that wealthy homes tend to be very spacious? Well, that means that clutter tends to be far more noticeable when you’re in a smaller, working-class home, too.

Most of the stuff we own, we don’t really need. When you’re used to seeing things out of sight, out of mind, it’s easy to get shocked when you see how much sheer stuff people have in a home.

11. The neighborhood

Diego Ramirez via Canva

It’s not a surprise to hear that most rich people aren’t used to being directly confronted with violent crimes or gangs. The crimes wealthy people commit are generally non-violent but involve fraud or grifting.

While most working-class neighborhoods don’t have violent crimes, the wealthy take notice when a neighborhood looks run-down or sketchy. It often makes them deeply uncomfortable or even scared. However, most wealthy people don’t judge a person based on where they came from. They’re mostly about where they’re going in life.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.