Many people struggle to get rid of things that they don't need. They’re so focused on working up the motivation to complete the task of deciding what to get rid of that they occasionally overlook their emotional needs, creating a cycle of hoarding, chronic stress, and overwhelm that makes their living space a tumultuous place to be in.

There are several reasons we hold onto things that we don’t need, from attachments to our identity to coping mechanisms and sentimentality, but that doesn’t mean we’re stuck. Many of the things 95% of people keep in their homes, but should really get rid of, can be purged once you understand your reasons for keeping them.

Here are 11 things 95% of people keep in their homes, but should really get rid of

1. Appliance manuals

If you’ve ever bought an air fryer, a lamp, or a sunrise alarm clock, chances are you’re still hoarding the appliance manual somewhere, whether it’s in a junk drawer or stuck in a bedside table. But let’s be honest, how many times have you actually referenced it rather than just figuring out issues or replacing the item entirely?

Chances are it’s never, which is why these are one of the things 95% of people keep in their homes, but should really get rid of. Even if it seems innocent to store them somewhere, studies show that unnecessary clutter, especially in your living space, can spark higher levels of stress and emotional overwhelm, which is why clean-outs of your hidden spaces and regular cleaning rituals are so important.

2. Old power cords

If you’ve owned an iPhone, a tablet, or multiple computers in your lifetime, chances are you’ve got millions of old unused power cords lying around your house. Whether they’re stuck in a closet or in a gallon bag in your junk drawer, they’re one of the things 95% of people keep in their homes, but should really get rid of.

Even if it’s the actual waste process that’s overwhelming, there are plenty of easy and cost-effective ways to get rid of old power cords without having to spend money, transport them, or deal with environmental issues. From donating old cords to utilizing drop-off programs, getting rid of old electronic devices and cords doesn’t need to be a hassle.

3. Pens and pencils

Many people struggle with self-discipline and motivation to complete simple tasks and daily rituals, such as cleaning out their home office, according to psychologist Janice Webb, even when they know it won’t take a lot of time to complete. For this reason, many people hoard clutter and even hold onto things that no longer work, like a stash of unused pens and pencils, because they don’t feel motivated to declutter.

It’s all about taking small actions, and most importantly, overlooking the misguided belief that you have to be motivated to get things done. The key to being self-disciplined, whether it’s cleaning your house or completing a project at work, is to simply take action, whether you feel like it or not.

4. Broken jewelry

Unless it’s sentimental or a family heirloom, there’s little to no reason to hold onto jewelry and accessories that don’t work anymore. Of course, it’s easier said than done to live by the “fix it or get rid of it” rule, but at the end of the day, who’s benefiting from keeping a bunch of broken things in their home?

Especially according to feng shui principles, keeping broken things in your living space, whether it’s jewelry or a home appliance, is likely sabotaging more than just your stress levels and general well-being, but it could also be keeping you broke.

5. Worn clothing and undergarments

If you haven’t gone through your closet or sock drawer in a while, chances are you’re holding onto worn clothing that you’ll never wear. Not only is it taking up literal space in your home that could be repurposed in a more intentional way, but it’s likely causing you a bit of unnecessary stress and anxiety, even if you’re not aware of it.

So, the next time you’re doing a deep clean — which, let’s be honest, you should be doing a couple of times a year — pay extra attention to the things you’re intentionally holding onto. If you’re not going to use the sewing kit or repurpose the clothing in the next week, just get rid of it. Especially for things that are worn past the point of fixing or the ones bringing you emotional turmoil, like “goal clothes,” there’s no reason to keep them around.

6. Sentimental items for your kids

Even though it’s tempting to hold onto all your kids’ report cards, awards, and even teeth as they get older, hoarding them at home can often cause more stress than it’s worth. Especially if you’re dealing with disconnection, trauma, or strong emotions, even cleaning out storage boxes with these things can be overwhelming.

However, holding onto them and making a spectacle of keeping everything can actually encourage adult children to indulge similar practices, according to the Child Mind Institute, teaching them to find emotional value and attachment to material things, rather than people or experiences.

The more you practice decluttering and unpacking these sentimental objects, the better you’ll be at removing this emotional attachment. It’s okay to hold onto certain things and memories, but placing all that emotional stock in material things that can be easily lost, removed, or ruined is often damaging and risky.

7. Expired makeup and skincare

Even though many people, especially women, tend to use makeup and skincare products past their expiration date, that doesn’t eliminate the risks associated with their age, according to a study from the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Not only do these products tend to cultivate pathogens and bacteria that can harm health, but they also promote more subtle things like skin irritation, acne, and allergens that make daily life more uncomfortable and stressful.

So, if you’re hoarding these products in your bathroom — whether it’s an old tube of mascara or expired sunscreen from last summer — do a clean sweep. Saving money on new products isn’t always worth taking on the health risks associated with using old ones.

8. Duplicate kitchen utensils

Whether it’s a trove of stirring spoons, way too many forks, or extra can openers, there’s truly no reason to have a million duplicates of kitchen utensils in your home. Not only do they cultivate more unnecessary and harmful clutter alongside stress and anxiety in an already overwhelming part of the home, but for many people, they could be better utilized in another person’s home.

Just as with food pantry items you’ll never use or clothes that don’t fit, consider donating your duplicate kitchen utensils and appliances to secondhand shops and donation centers. It won’t just help other people in their day-to-day lives, it’ll have profound benefits on yours, as well.

9. Outdated decor

Our surroundings and living spaces can have a significant impact on our health and well-being, according to a study published in the Journal of Social Issues. When you’re living in a space that reflects your identity and sense of self, you’re more likely to be less stressed and more fulfilled when you’re at home.

However, if you’re holding onto outdated decor and things that no longer speak to your identity or self-expression, it can feel draining to be at home. So, decluttering your space, replacing outdated decor, or simply getting rid of things you no longer need isn’t just about protecting your stress level, but it’s also about cultivating a space where you feel secure and like you belong.

10. Cardboard boxes

Unless you’re planning on moving in the next month or recycling boxes at the end of the week, there’s no reason to be hoarding cardboard boxes in your home. Not only are they inconvenient from a physical space perspective, but they also create clutter and anxiety in your space that’s impossible to overlook.

So, break down the boxes, put them in the trash, or find a recycling drop-off center near you. It only takes a few minutes, and it will clear up so much literal and emotional clutter from your home.

11. Coffee mugs

Why does everyone and their mother have a full cabinet overflowing with coffee mugs? From travel souvenirs to insincere workplace presents and free promotional gifts, the majority of the mugs we’re holding onto don’t even have sentimental value. And let's be honest, how many of them are too tall, too shallow, or too ugly for you even to consider drinking from?

Of course, decluttering and getting rid of things is not just a physical process fueled by self-discipline. It’s also a cognitive and emotional process, according to psychology professor Nancy Darling. You have to make decisions, unpack emotional responses, and take action to complete tasks as simple as cleaning out your kitchen cabinets, so give yourself some grace.

You shouldn’t keep more than you need, and maybe a few extras for good measure, but that process isn’t always easy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.