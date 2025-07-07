I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Smart people don’t behave the same way that average people do. They see value in things that often end up being called “junk” or “meaningless” to others who don’t get it.

This is particularly true when it comes to status symbols. If you’ve got a high IQ, chances are these status symbols mean a lot more to you than they do to the average person.

These are 11 things high IQ people think are status symbols that mean nothing to average minds

1. An advanced college degree

Whether we want to admit it or not, we live in an age where the average individual doesn’t hold formal education in high regard. The ones who do are often equally educated or (simply) high-intelligence individuals who see the value in a good degree.

Degrees are still status symbols to the highly intelligent, even if they don’t lead to a highly-paid job. A degree is a sign of a person’s natural curiosity as well as a person’s dedication to learning. Intelligent people love that.

2. Good, deep conversations

Yes, most people are all about the small talk. Intelligent people aren’t that type of person. Most people prefer to talk about light-hearted topics, such as new movies or even their vacation plans.

High-IQ people aren’t really about the small talk world. They prefer people with whom they can have a deep, intelligent discussion.

3. A large book collection

It’s true. Intelligent people love to enjoy a good book once in a while. In the dating world, having a well-stocked bookshelf isn’t just a sign of a smart person. It’s also highly rated as a major “green light” as far as first impressions go.

What can I say? Intelligence is hot, and owning lots of books is seen as a status symbol in today’s day and age.

4. First-edition books (and signed books)

While we’re on the topic of books, we might as well talk about the other way that books can be a status symbol. Certain books are rare, exceptionally so. For example, a first edition Dickens book might be worth thousands or even millions.

Admittedly, these books are going to be status symbols for everyone because of their prices. However, they’re doubly status-worthy for the highly intelligent. After all, they may have a deeper appreciation since they may have read (or even been inspired) by them.

5. Powerful computers

Truthfully, you don’t have to have a genius IQ to enjoy technology. However, having a high IQ can help you appreciate all the engineering that comes into play with making a top-of-the-line computer.

Highly intelligent people often have hobbies that may require high processing speeds and the like. There’s something to be said about the power of a really good computer or machine.

To make it extra status-ready, make it a computer that was built with your own hands. That’s a way to flex your brain power in a good way.

6. 3D printing tools

Whether it’s a new item you designed in AutoCAD or the actual printer itself doesn’t matter. 3D printing has become a major trend among analytical minds, especially those who have a knack for verbal and spatial intelligence.

Let’s face it. It’s cool stuff. And most highly intelligent people are fairly impressed by some decent 3D printing work.

7. A teaching career

People who are highly intelligent tend to prize the work of people who help guide, shape, and teach others valuable life skills. While teaching jobs are not always the most well-paid positions, almost every highly intelligent person sees a teaching position as a major status symbol.

Smart people treat teachers with a certain level of reverence. Why? Because great teachers often are the ones who helped unlock an intelligent person’s interest in studying!

8. Traditional publications under your name

Believe it or not, many people don’t really care if you’re a published author these days. If you self-publish, it may be perceived as a stigmatized action in certain circles due to the rise of “vanity” publishing.

These days, many people just assume published authors are self-published. Among highly intelligent people, publishing a book is a major deal. If you actually get a book deal with a publisher, it’s a status symbol worthy of praise and admiration.

9. Museum memberships

Most highly intelligent people don’t really go after status symbols the way other people do. If you want to impress a smart person with money, it often means you’ll have to help support something intellectual in nature.

That’s why having donations that support intellectual causes tends to work well as status symbols among the intellectual elite. A good example of this in action would be a membership to a local museum.

Museum memberships show that you donate regularly to the museum, that you frequently visit there, and that you have a particular museum close to your heart. It’s a good look.

10. A love of exotic foods

When most people think of status symbols for highly intelligent people, they tend to assume they’re all going to be dry or “boring.” This isn’t true. One of the most popular status symbols among the intellectual elite is a love of learning about other cultures.

Highly intelligent people love to indulge their natural curiosity about other cultures through their taste buds. To turn your love of food into a status symbol, take time to learn about the dishes and cultures while you dine.

Showing a little savoir-faire about dishes like chicken tikka masala, Peruvian ceviche, and pho will impress many intelligent people.

11. Learning skills

Finally, let’s wrap up this list with a really smart way to impress the smarties around you: hidden skills. Having certain specific, work-friendly skills will always impress other people.

For example, speaking another language, doing tae kwon do, or knowing how to program are all widely-appreciated status symbols. They’re useful and take a long time to learn how to do well. This is why so many people sign up for classes involving these skills.

Highly intelligent people appreciate those skills, but they also tend to be impressed by skills that aren’t as popular or useful. For example, highly intelligent people will also be impressed by skills like foraging for mushrooms, watercoloring, magic tricks, or refurbishing dolls.

Taking time to learn obscure skills may not have an immediate payoff in most cases. However, it’s an easy way to impress your local intellectual crowd in a pinch.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.