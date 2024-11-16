Even as the average U.S. household struggles to afford groceries and basic necessities, it’s impossible to ignore how many other things there are that were affordable 10 years ago but the middle class can’t afford anymore. Far too many items and experiences that were once an inexpensive treat are now high-cost luxuries.

With financial concerns and food insecurity on the rise over the past decade, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report, the problem runs deeper than just inflation or rising costs — it’s tied into our social lives, climate issues, and even cultural turmoil.

Here are 11 things that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore

1. Owning a pet

Nearly 72% of pet owners say that the cost of pet ownership has drastically increased in the past year alone. From veterinarian bills to grooming costs and even buying dog food, prices have been consistently going up over the past decade, making the once stress-relieving routine of being a pet owner a new financial burden.

While dog owners tend to spend nearly $200 more a year on their pets compared to cat owners, most pet owners now have to budget nearly $2K in annual spending, just for general maintenance. These pets aren’t something that can be compromised either, as many view their animals as their family, leading to difficult financial sacrifices and decisions that can directly influence the health and wellbeing of parents, children, and other opportunities.

2. Family vacations

According to MarketWatch research, three-quarters of Americans have taken on debt in order to pay for family vacations in recent years, unwilling to sacrifice the luxury of time-off from work, quality family time, and a chance to rest. However, this is the kind of credit card debt that follows families for years and years — impacting their ability to pay later bills, afford basic necessities, and retire on-time.

It’s an unfortunate reality that many families struggle with. They desperately need a break, but can’t afford to take the time away and don't know how to make it work.

3. Eating out at restaurants

Even at chain restaurants like Chili’s or Applebees, many families argue they’re unable to afford “going out” to eat anymore, compared to a decade ago. Research from Top Nutrition Coaching argues that American families save nearly $12 per person on meals when they eat at home. with the average meal at an inexpensive restaurant costing nearly $17.

Especially in urban areas and high population cities, families are burdened with even more expensive restaurant prices, turning restaurants and celebration meals into a luxury that’s largely inaccessible for most people.

4. Concert tickets

The reason for the inaccessibly high cost of today's concert tickets has been attributed to five major sources: artists, promoters, the venues that host concerts, the ticketing companies selling tickets, and ticket resellers.

While competition, similar to Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” debacle on Ticketmaster, is intended to restore accessibility to concert tickets and fair prices, the majority of consumers are still unable to afford the luxury of live music and shows.

5. Groceries

Data shows that grocery prices have risen by nearly 25% since March 2020, and many consumers are reaping the consequences of “greedflation,” which actually makes their purchasing reality much worse.

Inflation, supply chain issues, high energy costs and various other factors have made it painfully difficult for many families to put food on the table every night, let alone purchase basic necessities that spark a sense of much-needed joy at home.

6. Second-hand clothing and thrift stores

A once accessible option for low-income families and individuals, thrift stores and second-hand clothing shops have now become too expensive for their target demographic, making it increasingly difficult for many families to purchase necessities like new winter coats, boots, and back-to-school essentials. According to CJ&CO founder Casey Jones, thrift stores like Goodwill have raised their prices not only due to rising rent and maintenance costs, but because of pop culture trends popularizing the bargain accessibility of thrifting.

With buy-and-sell platforms like Depop helping consumers purchase cheap items at thrift stores and resell them for a profit, many corporations have increased their prices to discourage reselling. While this might discourage financially secure shoppers, it only makes thrift stores less affordable for the families truly in need.

7. Health maintenance like teeth cleanings

The Commonwealth Fund 2023 Health Care Affordability Survey found that healthcare coverage is largely inadequate for the majority of Americans, preventing them from getting both the preventative and reactionary care they need to maintain their health and wellbeing.

From teeth cleanings to regular physicals, families are having to save and “splurge” on basic necessities, either because their healthcare is insufficient or nonexistent, or because prices are being unknowingly raised as independent practices and organizations.

8. Owning a home or paying rent

While Chase Bank says consumers should only spend around 30% of their monthly income on rent, more than 40% of renters reportedly spend more than 35% of their income on housing.

Similarly, with home prices and interest rates soaring in recent years, the long-term investment of purchasing a home has become increasingly burdensome. When you consider a down payment, maintenance costs, insurance, property taxes, and utilities, owning a home is largely impossible for many people to consider.

9. Fast food meals

From dollar menus to general affordability, the toss up between nutrition and convenience has long been a losing battle. Now fast food has become equally bad for your personal health and financial health in many ways, with nearly 80% of Americans now saying fast food has become a luxury due to the high prices.

In big-picture terms, discussing issues of food insecurity and waste, many fast food corporations and restaurants are also negatively impacting their local communities in need by throwing away incredible volumes of uneaten food and feeding into manipulative advertising tactics against vulnerable demographics.

10. Appliances like air fryers or microwaves

Many families across the country are simply betting on their stability, fully aware that they wouldn’t be able to afford emergency bills, a broken appliance, or a last minute bill that comes from left field. From maxed out credit cards to insufficient job compensation, they live day-by-day in survival mode.

Of course, they don’t have the luxury of thinking about planning a vacation or buying a new microwave — they’re not even sure if they’ll be able to afford their basic rent and utilities bills when the time comes.

11. Farmers' markets

Especially for people who prioritize organic, nutritional foods and rural communities that rely on agricultural neighbors for accessible produce, it’s becoming impossible to ignore the rising prices of farmers' market goods. Of course, it’s a vicious cycle. When other costs rise, like rent or utilities, sellers raise their own prices, making everything less accessible amid financial concerns.

In conjunction with growing climate issues, bad harvests, and the insecurity of many agricultural careers, as a report from The Nature Conservancy shows, the rising prices aren’t just affecting consumers, but local sellers and farmers, as well.

