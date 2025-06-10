Characterized as a working demographic without a college education or degree, working-class people comprise more than two-thirds of the workforce, according to a report from the Center for American Progress. While discussions around this working demographic generally focus on income and money — prioritizing economic crises and conversation — there's also a lot of nuance to the inner workings of their daily lives.

From the kinds of hobbies they make time for, to the kinds of parenting styles they follow, and even how they choose to decorate their homes, there's variety to the way these choices differ from their upper-class counterparts. In fact, there are even certain things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home.

Here are 11 things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home

1. Silence

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

One of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home is the silence, both literally and visually. There's less clutter hanging around, no mess to clean up, and never a TV running somewhere unattended in the house. It's quiet and sometimes sterile.

Oftentimes, this comes from differences in free time. While there's a lot of nuance behind the argument that wealthy people are "happier," those that are wealthy tend to have more leisure time than working-class people, according to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science.

They have the free time to clean and maintain a certain visual aesthetic in their homes — or travel and let someone else do it for them — while working-class people may be forced to use their "free time" for things like grocery shopping, watching their kids, or taking up a second job.

Advertisement

2. Overly expensive decor

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

For working-class people, most of their decor is entirely practical — artwork from their kids' schools, calendars to track their responsibilities, and other heirloom pieces. However, wealthy homes typically have an array of artwork and home decor with no purpose other than aesthetics.

They have the money and free time to spend curating a home aesthetic, while working-class families are struggling to simply afford the cost of living there, whether that's a consequence of rising rent costs or unrealistic mortgage payments.

Advertisement

3. Quiet luxury

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Even though they tend to boast incredibly expensive kitchen appliances, furnishings, and even candles in their homes — many of which working-class families notice instantly when they enter their homes — wealthy people tend to steer clear of flashy brand names and instead opt for a quiet luxury feel.

It's the new exclusive way to express and boast their wealth, where only people "in the know" can make assumptions about how nice or expensive what they're wearing or furnishing their homes with truly are.

Advertisement

4. Multiple living rooms

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

While a "family room" and a "formal living room" aren't necessarily uncommon in certain households outside of the wealthy, maintaining them with distinct boundaries, decorating them to accommodate their names, and entertaining people in both generally are experiences associated with the upper-class.

Especially if their formal living room comes with vintage furnishings and plastic covers over their furniture, that's likely one of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home. Their personal spaces are for comfort, practicality, and social experiences, not protection and a sterile rigid nature.

Advertisement

5. Modern bathrooms

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock

With luxury appliances, bright LED lighting, and every hygiene product you could ever think to use, expensive luxury bathrooms — think: hotel quality — are one of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home.

According to residential architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, many wealthy people have even made bathrooms their top priorities, although they don't necessarily "look much like bathrooms anymore." He suggests that they're not only larger and more over-the-top from a decor perspective, wealthy households tend to have more bathrooms in one home than many less affluent communities do in their entire neighborhood.

Advertisement

6. Tons of technology

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

From smart TVs to security systems and fridges with touch screens, technology is one of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home. Even if it costs them thousands of dollars, they're going to buy some kind of technology to make their lives easier — it's the convenience of wealth.

Money isn't the key to happiness for many people, but it can help to buy control, comfort, and convenience in your life. It's one of the subtle things working-class individuals recognize in people's homes, even if it's by means of a cordless vacuum or self-closing curtains.

Advertisement

7. Well-groomed pets

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

According to MetLife studies, it costs nearly $1,400 yearly to own a dog, but that's the baseline. Wealthy people aren't just spending more on organic foods, training, and convenience for their pets — like traveling together or hiring a sitter — they're also grooming them more often.

It's one of the first things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home.They not only have pets, despite traveling and working a lot, they're all incredibly well-trained, clean, and groomed.

Advertisement

8. Fresh groceries

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Noticing the fresh produce on the counter or the wide variety of herbs sitting out in the kitchen isn't uncommon for guests in a wealthy person's home. While the majority of Americans struggle to purchase their basic necessities and groceries — like bread and canned goods — wealthy people are overspending on organic produce and nutritious options.

It's part of the reason why they also tend to be physically healthier, like a 2021 study suggests. They have more accessibility to nutritious foods and convenience at the same time.

Advertisement

9. Matching decor

insta_photos | Shutterstock

From the curtains, to the tile, and the throw pillows on the coach, matching decor is one of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home. Their decorations aren't a "mod podge" display of every living space they've been in or family heirlooms; rather, it's a perfectly curated dance of colors, textures, and furnishings.

Of course, it's the kind of planning and artistry that their money can buy, which is why it's so noticeable for people who don't have the luxury to do the same when they visit.

Advertisement

10. Fresh flowers and plants

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by Rutgers University, having flowers in your home can actually promote a happier, more balanced emotional state. Simply having them around can relieve stress and promote a present attitude, but if you're taking the time to nurture and care for a plant inside, you reap even more benefits.

While they may not be caring for a million plants at home — or maybe, having someone else do it for them — wealthy people tend to have fresh and green things in their homes all the time. Even if they die and need to be replaced within the week, they don't mind spending on something that brings them joy, even just for a few days.

Advertisement

11. Matching towels

New Africa | Shutterstock

Even in the bathroom, the matching decorations — from hand towels, to rugs, and bathrobes — are present. Usually sparkling white, fluffy, and clean, the towels are some of the things people from working-class families notice instantly when they enter a wealthy home.

When they're moving to a new space, the towels in their closets are the ones they've collected from the past few years — usually a few different colors, sizes, and variants. Even a few that probably should be thrown away, but still have some good use left in them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.