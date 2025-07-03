The most successful people may have material things, experiences, and even privileges that aid them in their productivity and wellbeing, but the most important parts of their lifestyle are rituals. According to a study from the British Journal of General Practice, being great at crafting habits, building routines, and remaining consistent is the key to success, better health, and a more stable well-being.

So, how do you ensure that you craft habits that are right for you and cultivate an environment where you can actually stick to them? It all starts at home, as many of the things the most successful people always have in their homes are foundational to their routines and rituals. From getting the best sleep, to eating the right foods, and even being productive in the workplace, the kinds of things they keep at home encourage them to fall into healthy routines and a lifestyle that best suits their needs.

Here are 11 things the most successful people always have in their homes

1. Vision boards

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

According to a TD Bank survey, 20% of successful entrepreneurs use vision boards to craft ideas and brainstorm for their business, and nearly 80% argue their aspirational visions have manifested in the success they've realized today.

Of course, vision boards aren't just powerful for setting and manifesting goals, like a study from the Journal of Creativity in Mental Health suggests, they also tend to boost self-esteem and confidence in the person making them.

That's why they're one of the most important things the most successful people always have in their homes, because they serve as a constant reminder of confidence — promoting the kinds of feelings and motivation needed to achieve goals every time they catch a glimpse.

2. To-do lists

fizkes | Shutterstock

Psychology experts suggest that to-do lists are actually foundational to a person's success and productivity, because writing down responsibilities unburdens the brain from stressing about simply remembering and allows it to focus on the "doing."

Whether it's an app on their phone or a physical journal holding their to-do list is another discussion, but the most successful people always have a way to write out their daily plans, responsibilities, and tasks. They not only help with time and task management, they relieve stress and promote a more balanced state of mind that's essential in actually getting things done.

3. A dedicated workspace

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Home offices and work-from-home spaces tend to be more comfortable and productive for employees than an in-person office space that they can't craft to their personal needs. From controlling the temperature, to having the flexibility to grab a coffee, and even finding the best chair, working from home boosts employee productivity and morale.

However, if you never have a dedicated workspace at home, and are instead working regularly from the couch or from bed, you're likely less productive at work. Of course, you may also be struggling with chronic stress, struggling to unwind at night or relax at home when every square inch of your living space has also been "the office" at one point or another.

That's why the most successful people always have a dedicated workspace in their homes, even if that means sitting at a corner of the kitchen table or having a full desk setup. They know that they'll be more productive, but they'll also be able to protect and prioritize their personal time after hours.

4. Books they actually enjoy

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Starting and ending your days with a bit of reading, especially from books that you truly enjoy or that take you out of stressing about your life, can truly make the biggest difference in your productivity and mood, according to psychology experts and neuroscientists. That's exactly why books they actually enjoy are some of the things the most successful people always have in their homes and within reach.

A foundational part of their morning and night routines, books are a part of their success, giving them a moment of reprise amid a likely busy, chaotic, and stressful lifestyle.

5. Intentional furnishings

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Whether it's crafting a living room that's perfect for social gatherings, making a corner of their room the best place to workout, or cultivating a relaxing vibe in their bedroom with comfortable furniture, being intentional with furniture is something successful people will always do in their living spaces.

Of course, habits like moving your body on a regular basis, getting great sleep, and indulging in healthy relationships and connections are all incredibly healthy and determinants of success. But without intentional choices and decisions, even if it's just the furniture in your home, it's much harder to stick to them and remain consistent.

6. A journal

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Journaling, whether it's about your day or just creative writing, can be incredibly helpful for boosting mood and protecting mental health, according to a study from JMIR Mental Health. It not only helps people to reflect on their days, unpack their emotions, and regulate from the stress and chaos of everyday life, it's a tool for setting goals, noticing patterns, and manifesting as well.

A journal is one of the things the most successful people always have in their homes, because it's a tool for them to unwind at the end of the day, set themselves up for success at the beginning, and regulate their emotions and complex feelings through it all.

7. A quality mattress

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

While most people know that getting better sleep is associated with traditional success — like getting better grades, being more productive at work, and having a generally better mood throughout the day — most people aren't getting the quality or duration of sleep they need to truly thrive.

That's why a quality mattress, alongside other tools for a great nighttime routine and healthy habits, are some of the things the most successful people always have in their homes. Of course, having a mattress that promotes a restful evening and quality sleep is important, but the most successful people also cultivate a vibe in their homes that aids in healthy morning and night routines.

Whether it's ambient lighting, comfortable couches, space to stretch before bed, or nutritious bedtime snacks in the fridge, they take their healthy routines seriously, helping them get better sleep and wake up feeling more refreshed.

8. Plants

Casper1774 Studio | Shutterstock

Having greenery and plants in their home isn't just about promoting a sense of calmness or peace, although a study conducted by Rutgers University argues that's one benefit — the most successful people build rituals of caregiving and nurturing with the natural elements of nature in their living spaces.

Of course, these habits not only give them a mindful moment of peace amid the chaos of their day, they promote positive mental and emotional experiences, as they actively give time, effort, and energy to something that's not themselves.

9. A paper calendar

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

According to Columbia Business School research, people who use physical calendars — both over digital alternatives and nothing at all — tend to be more productive, successful, and achieving than those who don't. They not only help with task and time management, they give the person using them a sense of confidence that allows them to actually do and achieve the things they've planned to.

It's one of the things the most successful people always have in their homes, because no matter how stressful or busy their life gets, they're always on top of organizing and planning to thrive.

10. Personal photos and art

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Bringing positive energy into your home doesn't need to be a huge ritual — it can be doing something as simple as hanging up positive artwork or sentimental photos that remind you to express gratitude. That's why the most successful people always have intentional home decor in their spaces. They're not only intentional about the energy they bring into their space, they want to be reminded of the things they already have as they seek more success and opportunity.

According to mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta, having family photos and sentimental items around at home can also benefit self-esteem and confidence, giving adults and other family members in the home an innate sense of belonging and community.

11. A snack stash

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

It's not just possible to improve your mood with healthy and nutritious snacks, eating the right foods can also boost productivity and general well-being. That's why the most successful people always have snacks on hand, whether they're at home or on the go.

Rather than relying on food delivery apps and unhealthy choices when they're in a time crunch, they go to their snack stash — eating foods that not only excite them, but are healthy and nutritious.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.