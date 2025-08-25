There’s A Major Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On August 25

There’s a major energy shift affecting each zodiac sign this week, from August 25 to 31, 2025. This is a period for taking practical steps, getting back on track, and focusing on the future, especially with Mercury, the ruler of the Sun, now direct. The Libra Moon helps us focus on happiness and teaches us how to release the past. Then, on August 25, Venus in Leo will continue this theme, filling our hearts with warmth and hope.

An even greater focus on love will be possible through the Scorpio Moon on August 27 and the Sagittarius Moon starting on August 30. This cosmic weather teaches us that we must spend time with our emotions and put effort into learning how to understand them.

1. Aries

Achieving balance has been an ongoing theme for you over the last several years, Aries. Saturn in your sign will aspect the Moon in Libra early in the week, enlightening you about the relationships in your life and how to further evolve within them.

The Lunar phase this week shows you why it is important to have emotional intelligence when interacting with others. If Saturn has made you colder than usual, you are reminded through the Sagittarius and Leo energy to warm your heart a bit more.

2. Taurus

This week, new opportunities await, Taurus. You are seeing how, through working and collaborating with others, you can fly high and accomplish so much. You are entering a chapter filled with growth, and with Jupiter aspecting your sign, you are creating prosperous and triumphant moments.

Take pride in your work and be open to receiving love from others during the Scorpio Moon. Once the Moon is in Sagittarius, your friends will be a source of inspiration that helps you carry the message of the previous New Moon.

3. Gemini

Love is magical this week as the Venusian energy brings romantic moments filled with happiness, Gemini. Venus in Leo enhances this theme and allows your personality to truly shine.

During this week's Waxing Crescent Moon, have faith in your love story and prepare for the abundant energy that the benefic will bring. This is a perfect period for communicating and showing your partner what they mean to you. Those who are single can enjoy the social energy that Venus and the Sagittarius Moon will bring.

4. Cancer

This week, you might feel compelled to spend time with loved ones, as the Libra Moon offers supportive energy. Home could be the place where you continue to explore your artistic energy or your inner architect awakens.

With this energy, work on creating new things, laying a foundation, and building something impactful. The Sun in Virgo helps you focus on the details, while Mars in Libra motivates Cardinal signs to take action.

5. Leo

Venus finally enters your sign, Leo, bringing calm and self-care into the picture. After the New Moon in Virgo, this week will have you considering your self-worth and how you’re protecting your boundaries.

Pluto connects with Venus and the Libra Moon, adding more transformative energy to the mix. You may also benefit from the potent energy of Uranus, showing you how to be there for your friends and yourself.

6. Virgo

You are taking control this week, Virgo. The Sun in your sign will serve as a protective and guiding energy, especially if you’ve been in doubt as of late.

This cosmic weather shines a light on your goals and dreams, and Venus in Leo gives you the fortitude, determination, and focus to plan ahead. If you desire structure, the week will help you put things in order, especially with Mercury now direct.

7. Libra

This week, you will learn to unlock your gifts and talents, Libra. Venus is now in the sign of Leo, focusing on what makes you vibrant, approachable, and a very reliable person to have around. But through the lunar phase, you will also see the evolution that began through the Saturn-Aries transit.

How have you evolved as a friend? Are you more independent or co-dependent? Now is your moment to be honest with your transformation and take control of your story as Saturn prepares to enter Pisces next week.

8. Scorpio

The week you will experience your transformations quite deeply, Scorpio. Venus’ ingress in Leo will show you how to shine unapologetically, since the energy is happening at the top of your chart. People are taking notice of your intellect and skills, so prepare to feel self-assured.

At this time, it is important to be the bigger person, lend a helping hand, and be more present when you communicate with others. The small actions you take will show others your maturity and further help you evolve into a better person.

9. Sagittarius

As a Mutable sign, you have endured plenty of transformations over the last several years, and you are still processing them, Sagittarius. The lunar phase this week shows you that even when you put in the hard work, you need to be patient and ask for support if you need it. Don’t bottle up your emotions.

These could be moments of burnout, so take the time to be there for yourself, incorporate moments of rest, and get back to the grind when you feel recharged. Don’t rush. Instead, take your time to perfect your projects in order to thrive.

10. Capricorn

While you are working to secure your position at the top, Capricorn, the lunar phase this week serves as a friendly reminder to work better with others if you want to be seen as a good leader. Compassion will be your secret weapon, but also diplomacy.

As Mars in Libra continues to transform your career sector, you need to learn how to listen to others, communicate more efficiently, and take control before Saturn enters Pisces next week.

11. Aquarius

This week, when Pluto opposes Venus, you will need to learn how to believe in yourself, Aquarius. Relationship energy comes to mind, and Venus in Leo shows you how incorporating balance into your connections will elevate them.

Saturn, your ruler, will also ingress Pisces once more next week, so now is the time to learn how to have faith in yourself, be more discerning with others, and research more effectively before Saturn officially leaves this sign next year.

12. Pisces

During this week's lunar phase, you will learn how to be patient with yourself and go with the flow, Pisces. This is a time to focus on not being impulsive. Instead, the week could feel like looking through a syllabus before Saturn’s entry into your sign.

It may be beneficial to ruminate over what you have learned over the last several years, as it prepares you for what to expect in the next several months. As you wait for Saturn to ingress your sign once more, use this opportunity to review, revise, and make any edits.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.