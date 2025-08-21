Every zodiac sign has its strengths and weaknesses, but there's one zodiac sign that has a specific strength that others often see as a weakness. The mediator of the zodiac, this astrological sign always does their best to be respectful and kind towards the people around them, whether that means providing emotional support to always lending a helping hand.

However, this zodiac sign's generosity has been exploited too many times to count. And while they'll never compromise their diplomatic nature, according to an astrologer, this zodiac sign is done with letting people mistake their kindness for weakness. While they typically do their best to avoid any type of conflict, at this point, "They don't care much lately about fitting in or saying the right thing," professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video. They're fed up with being used as a doormat to make everyone around them more comfortable. So, for better or worse, this zodiac sign is finally entering its well-deserved villain era.

Libra is done with letting people mistake their kindness for weakness.

If there's a Libra in your life, consider yourself warned. This zodiac sign has pushed to a point of no return, and now, they're done appeasing others. For the first time in a long time, Libra is entering an era where their truth reigns supreme.

What started off as burnout has now turned into fury as this sign is done with hiding how they truly feel. So, whether the final trigger is a coworker who keeps adding extra work to their plate or a friend who constantly calls them at three in the morning, know this: for Libra, the gloves are coming off now that Mars, the planet of war, is in their zodiac sign.

"Mars has been in their sign since August 6," Grim explained, "which has encouraged them to take the lead, rather than waiting for the signal from others. And they won't let up until Mars leaves the sign," which is September 22.

Libra is channeling this passion into their career.

Now that Libras aren't worrying about placating others, they're scoring big in their career and public life. According to Grim, their manifestations have extra power now that they're not dimming their light for others.

"Libras, you're just like, 'I wanna manifest this and it happens,'" Grim said.

Even if it seems bizarre to those who are used to Libra prioritizing keeping the peace, Libras will be winning in life as they release what's on their mind while also getting everything they've wanted out of life. So, if you're a Libra who truly wants to seize the moment, now is the time to do so.

That being said, Grim added that this newfound fiestiness may cause some upset in Libra's relationships, since people aren't used to this zodiac sign putting themselves before others. Luckily, he noted that Mars is opposite Saturn, which can make Libra more hyper-productive, leading to smoother conflict resolution that doesn't involve compromising their own needs.

"And once Mars leaves that opposite in about a week around August 18th, Libras will feel completely unimpeded," Grim said.

This means that if Libra is currently feeling as free as a bird, hold onto that feeling. Life is about to get a whole lot better.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.