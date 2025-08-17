3 Specific Zodiac Signs Finally Start Making More Money At Work Before The End Of 2025

It can be frustrating to put in your all at work and not receive financial recognition, and it's easy to give up hope. But according to an astrologer, the stars are finally aligning for three specific zodiac signs to start making more money before the end of 2025.

While money may not necessarily buy happiness, it can certainly make everyday life feel a lot more manageable. And if you're one of these zodiac signs, know that the universe will be on your side whether you decide to ask for a raise, put in for a promotion, or receive a bonus for your hard work.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you can look forward to finally making more money at work before the end of 2025. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, with Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, making its way through your second house of money, you're “very likely to receive some sort of major raise at work this year."

This extra luck with money could result in a major bonus at work, but it's also a green light from the universe to start a low-effort side hustle that leads to an increase in passive income without requiring much energy on your part.

Whatever you choose to do, according to Brobeck, luck is on your side for the foreseeable future. From getting money to experiencing a confidence boost, everything is working out beautifully for you before the end of 2025.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, your hard work is finally paying off as you start making more money before the end of 2025. In the past, you might’ve felt stuck, with no end in sight. However, before 2025 ends, expect to get a raise in your current profession or start a new business that leads to lasting financial success, Brobeck said.

According to the astrologer, with Pluto, the planet of transformation, transiting through your second house of value, your finances are benefiting from your increased self-confidence, self-worth, and earning power.

Once Pluto turns direct in October, you'll feel completely different about how you view yourself and your financial foundation, "increasing your earning power and finances," Brobeck said.

3. Pisces

Pisces, with Saturn transiting your sign, you've learned a lot this year. Though Saturn is now in Aries, it makes one final pass through your sign starting on September 1, helping you start making more money before the end of the year. During this time, you're not only reassessing your earning power but also tapping into your creativity. Through using your natural gifts and talents, Brobeck said, you’ll be increasing your earning power in the long term.

From better job opportunities to having more clarity about what you want to do with your life, you will be in a much better position than you were at the start of this year. So, while it might feel confusing now, hold on, Pisces! Life is about to get a whole lot richer for you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.